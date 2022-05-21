Baseball State Championship Results from Rome

In Game 2, LaGrange fought to thwart North Oconee’s momentum and prevent the program from extending win-streak to a state-best 36-straight games and went up 1-0 in the bottom the second of on a sac fly by sophomore Cooper Stephens. Byrd, North Oconee’s Game 1 hero, answered with an RBI double in the top of the third to tie it 1-1 and sparked a five-run frame that gave the Titans a brief 5-1 lead. North Oconee’s Grayson Godbee singled to bring Byrd home and Cale Stricklin notched an RBI infield single that pushed the lead to 3-1. North Oconee’s final two runs came off a bases loaded walk and a hit batter before LaGrange was able to get out of the jam.

LaGrange erased the 5-1 hole and tied it up 5-5 in the bottom of the third and the rally was highlighted by a bases loaded 3 RBI double by Cooper Stephens. North Oconee reclaimed a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth with a Kyle Jones push bunt single that drove home junior Grayson Godbee. The Grangers had a runner on third and nearly tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth, but catcher Cale Stricklin tracked down a passed ball and fired a no-look throw to pitcher Gavin Black—who spun around and tagged out the runner at the plate to preserve the lead.

“It was phenomenal,” Lasley said about the play. “Having and athlete like Gavin Black and Cale Stricklin. Cale basically threw that ball without even looking and Gavin being a phenomenal athlete and being able to turn and and tag him out was a huge play in a crucial moment. It’s about just going out there and playing the game and that is what this team does. We turn it loose and just let them play.”

North Oconee closed out the sixth inning by picking off a LaGrange runner at second base and then tacked on a three-run top of the seventh—including a 2-RBI double by Fabris before clinching the 9-5 victory and capping its historic season.