Baseball State Championship Results from Rome

North Oconee (39-1) made the most of its first-ever finals appearance and celebrated a gritty and well-executed two-game sweep over LaGrange (3-2, 9-5) in the Class 4A championship Friday night at Adventhealth Stadium, home of the Rome Braves. The Grangers did not trail in Game 1 until the Titans’ comeback in the bottom of the seventh and built a 2-0 lead with a Tanner Langley RBI and Seth Stargell double that brought in Trey Cook in the top of the third. North Oconee cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third with a Braeden Smith RBI single, but stranded runners on second and third to keep the game 2-1 in LaGrange’s favor until the seventh.
LaGrange starter Trey Cook allowed just three hits through his 6.1 innings pitched and North Oconee starter Ben Stuart also left in the sixth inning with just four hits surrendered. The bullpen duel continued until North Oconee’s clutch two-run rally gave the Titans a thrilling 3-2 walk off victory. Bryce Toci drove home KJ Moon on an RBI double to tie it 2-2 and advanced to third on a Jack Fabris single bunt when Justin Byrd came up to the plate.
“It’s all about fundamentals. It’s the things that we preach to these guys that if you are going to be able to compete for a state title, you’ve got to be good at the little things,” said North Oconee head coach Jay Lasley. “Everyone can catch, throw and hit in Georgia high school baseball, but you’ve got to be able to throw down bunts, run relays and do all the little things at big moments if you are going to get a chance to play for a championship and win one, especially against a good team like LaGrange.”
Byrd seized his moment and placed a fly ball deep into to right field to bring Toci home for the 3-2 comeback and walk off victory.
“Anytime you can win a Game 1, especially when the emotions are high, it almost gives you a little house money,” said Lasley. “We can manage our pitchers a little bit different and take some more chances.”
In Game 2, LaGrange fought to thwart North Oconee’s momentum and prevent the program from extending win-streak to a state-best 36-straight games and went up 1-0 in the bottom the second of on a sac fly by sophomore Cooper Stephens. Byrd, North Oconee’s Game 1 hero, answered with an RBI double in the top of the third to tie it 1-1 and sparked a five-run frame that gave the Titans a brief 5-1 lead. North Oconee’s Grayson Godbee singled to bring Byrd home and Cale Stricklin notched an RBI infield single that pushed the lead to 3-1. North Oconee’s final two runs came off a bases loaded walk and a hit batter before LaGrange was able to get out of the jam.
LaGrange erased the 5-1 hole and tied it up 5-5 in the bottom of the third and the rally was highlighted by a bases loaded 3 RBI double by Cooper Stephens. North Oconee reclaimed a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth with a Kyle Jones push bunt single that drove home junior Grayson Godbee. The Grangers had a runner on third and nearly tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth, but catcher Cale Stricklin tracked down a passed ball and fired a no-look throw to pitcher Gavin Black—who spun around and tagged out the runner at the plate to preserve the lead.
“It was phenomenal,” Lasley said about the play. “Having and athlete like Gavin Black and Cale Stricklin. Cale basically threw that ball without even looking and Gavin being a phenomenal athlete and being able to turn and and tag him out was a huge play in a crucial moment. It’s about just going out there and playing the game and that is what this team does. We turn it loose and just let them play.”
North Oconee closed out the sixth inning by picking off a LaGrange runner at second base and then tacked on a three-run top of the seventh—including a 2-RBI double by Fabris before clinching the 9-5 victory and capping its historic season.
About the Author