Baseball State Championship results from Coolray Field

In the first game, Pike County beat Redan 6-4 and had to come from behind to do it. Redan took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning but Pike County responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Redan plated another run in the top of the fifth inning but Pike County scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 6-3. Redan could only muster one run in the top of the seventh inning.

Braden Osbolt had two RBIs while Coleman Johnson, Kole Hammond and Mason Trucks each had an RBI. Trucks (5 innings) and Hammond (2 innings) split pitching duties. Trucks faced 25 batters, allowed three hits with three runs. Hammond faced 10 batters, allowed three hits with one run.