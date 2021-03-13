X

Baseball, soccer and lacrosse scores from Friday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Baldwin 17, Westside-Macon 5

Banks County 16, Rabun County 8

Blessed Trinity 5, Calhoun 0

Cairo 13, Dougherty 0

Coffee 5, Bacon County 0

Colquitt County 1, Lowndes 0

Commerce 15, Greene County 0

Decatur 4, Chamblee 3

Duluth 9, Providence Christian 7

Emanuel County Institute 3, Jenkins County 0

Fellowship Christian 8, Weber 5

Gordon Lee 19, Drew Charter 0

Grady 4, Chapel Hill 2

Irwin County 12, Clinch County 1

Lakeside-DeKalb 17, Langston Hughes 2

Lee County 6, Northside-Columbus 3

Long County 3, Vidalia 1

Marist 1, Collins Hill 0

McIntosh County Academy 3, Claxton 0

Model 11, Fannin County 2

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 17, North Clayton 0

Mundy’s Mill 18, Creekside 1

North Atlanta 10, Morrow 6

North Hall 13, Gilmer 2

Northview 11, Stone Mountain 0

Parkview 7, Hillgrove 1

Pataula Charter 13, Randolph-Clay 7

Perry 10, Rutland 0

Richmond Academy 4, Thomson 2

Rome 10, LaFayette 0

Savannah Country Day 18, Aquinas 3

Sonoraville 11, Dade County 1

St. Francis 9, King’s Ridge 3

Taylor County 4, Chattahoochee County 1

Tift County 3, Camden County 2

Tiftarea Academy 13, Howard 3

Toombs County 3, Tattnall County 0

Treutlen 16, Dublin 2

Washington-Wilkes 10, Towns County 3

Wilcox County 13, Telfair County 1

Boys Soccer

Druid Hills 2, Benedictine 0

Jeff Davis 9, East Laurens 1

Lakeside-Evans 1, Alcovy 0

Pinecrest Academy 3, Lakeview Academy 0

Riverside Military 4, Rabun County 1

Girls Soccer

Alpharetta 6, Etowah 0

Blessed Trinity 10, Calhoun 0

Calvary Day 1, May River, SC 0

Campbell 4, Newnan 0

Cedartown 2, Pickens 0

Cherokee Bluff 3, White County 1

Dalton 2, Northwest Whitfield 2

Eagle’s Landing 4, Dutchtown 1

East Laurens 1, Jeff Davis 0

Effingham County 1, Statesboro 1

Effingham County 2, Statesboro 1

Glynn Academy 1, Bradwell Institute 0

Greenbrier 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Grovetown 5, Rockdale County 0

Harris County 4, Bainbridge 0

Holy Innocents’ 7, North Atlanta 2

Jackson 6, Crisp County 1

Lamar County 7, Bleckley County 3

Lambert 10, Gainesville 0

Marietta 1, Hillgrove 0

Mary Persons 10, Peach County 0

McIntosh 4, Whitewater 0

Mt. Paran Christian 9, Christian Heritage 0

Oconee County 10, Hart County 0

Pepperell 2, Dade County 0

Roswell 3, Cherokee 0

Screven County 7, Johnson-Augusta 1

Southeast Whitfield 7, Central-Talbotton 0

Stephens County 5, Monroe Area 4

Tallulah Falls 3, George Walton Academy 0

Boys Lacrosse

Eagle’s Landing Christian 11, Bremen 3

Newnan 14, East Paulding 6

North Paulding 20, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Girls Lacrosse

Dacula 15, Norcross 5

Mill Creek 9, Mountain View 6

West Forsyth 11, Hillgrove 9

