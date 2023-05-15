Baseball: Parkview, Lowndes take to Truist Park for 7A title

EYEING THE PRIZE

“It means everything,” Lowndes head coach Ryan Page told the Valdosta Daily Times. “It means everything to these boys. Since they were little children, this is all they’ve dreamed about — going to Truist and having this opportunity to play in this place. I’m so happy for them.”

“Regardless of what happens, obviously we want to fight and come back with a state title but to go play in that place and just have that opportunity, I’m just so excited for them.”

Cooper Melvin led the way with a 2-of-4 performance at the plate in Game 2 and Noah Thigpen, Tate Sirmans, Jordan Hudson, Coleman Lewis and Carson Page each had a hit in the win.

“Give the credit to our pitchers — Ashton (Bohler) threw an unbelievable game (in Game 1),” Page told the Valdosta Daily Times. “We’ve been stressing all year — we don’t have the high velocity arms, we’ve got to pitch and that’s what he did tonight. He pitched. He mixed, he hit locations and kept those guys off balance.”