Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Wednesday

High School Sports Blog | 23 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Allatoona 11, Wheeler 1

Baconton Charter 15, Terrell County 5

Burke County 16, Cross Creek 6

Chamblee 10, Northview 1

Columbus 8, Shaw 2

Duluth 8, Discovery 2

East Coweta 2, McEachern 0

Fayette County 18, North Clayton 0

Flowery Branch 16, Chestatee 0

Forest Park 11, Mundy’s Mill 0

Houston County 11, Jones County 1

Mays 16, Hapeville Charter 0

Model 11, Dade County 0

Mt. Paran 9, Darlington 3

North Hall 3, West Hall 2

Pepperell 15, Gordon Central 0

Perry 12, Howard 0

Prince Avenue Christian 11, Oglethorpe County 1

Rabun County 4, White County 3

Tattnall Square 15, Heritage-Newnan 3

Washington-Wilkes 16, Georgia Military College 0

Boys Soccer

Athens Academy 2, Holy Innocens’ 1

Atkinson County 9, Bryan County 1

Atlanta International 10, Prince Avenue Christian 0

Blessed Trinity 8, Chapel Hill 0

Cartersville 4, Villa Rica 0

Cass 3, Grady 2

Clarke Central 4, Cross Keys 0

Claxton 7, Irwin County 1

Collins Hill 4, Milton 3

Decatur 6, Apalachee 0 Denmark 3, Duluth 2

Georgia Military 7, Mt. Zion-Carroll 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Franklin County 0

Forsyth County 1, Dunwoody 0

Heritage-Newnan 7, Mount de Sales 3

Hillgrove 3, Pebblebrook 2

Johnson-Gainesville 4, Northview 2

Lambert 4, Berkmar 0

Locust Grove 6, Wayne County 1

Loganville 1, St. Pius 0

Long County 3, Harlem 1

Morgan County 10, Appling County 0

Mt. Paran 4, Lakeview Academy 3

North Murray 1, West Hall 0

Peach County 2, Southeast Bulloch 1

Pinecrest Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1

Oconee County 10, Cedar Grove 0

Savannah Country Day 7, Our Lady Mercy 0

South Forsyth 2, Discovery 1

St. Anne-Pacelli 7, Tattnall Square 0

Tift County 3, Grayson 1

Trinity Christian 1, Stratford Academy 0

Union Grove 1, Coffee 0

Veterans 4, Ola 2

Walker 7, St. Francis 1

Walton 5, Newnan 0

Wesleyan 5, Tallulah Falls 0

Whitefield Academy 10, Aquinas 0

Whitewater 2, Tri-Cities 0

Windsor Forest 2, Jackson 1

Woodward Academy 6, Northgate 1

Girls Soccer

Campbell 5, North Paulding 0

Lakeview Academy 6, Mt. Paran 2

Morgan County 6, Appling County 0

Stratford Academy 7, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Boys Lacrosse

Cherokee 19, Sprayberry 0

Greenbrier 17, Grovetown 3

Mt. Pisgah 14, Northview 6

North Atlanta 13, Norcross 2

North Oconee 11, Collins Hill 5

West Forsyth 11, Hillgrove 7

Girls Lacrosse

Brookwood 12, Parkview 6

Kennesaw Mountain 13, North Cobb 12

