Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Wednesday

Baseball
Allatoona 11, Wheeler 1
Baconton Charter 15, Terrell County 5
Burke County 16, Cross Creek 6
Chamblee 10, Northview 1
Columbus 8, Shaw 2
Duluth 8, Discovery 2
East Coweta 2, McEachern 0
Fayette County 18, North Clayton 0
Flowery Branch 16, Chestatee 0
Forest Park 11, Mundy’s Mill 0
Houston County 11, Jones County 1
Mays 16, Hapeville Charter 0
Model 11, Dade County 0
Mt. Paran 9, Darlington 3
North Hall 3, West Hall 2
Pepperell 15, Gordon Central 0
Perry 12, Howard 0
Prince Avenue Christian 11, Oglethorpe County 1
Rabun County 4, White County 3
Tattnall Square 15, Heritage-Newnan 3
Washington-Wilkes 16, Georgia Military College 0
Boys Soccer
Athens Academy 2, Holy Innocens’ 1
Atkinson County 9, Bryan County 1
Atlanta International 10, Prince Avenue Christian 0
Blessed Trinity 8, Chapel Hill 0
Cartersville 4, Villa Rica 0
Cass 3, Grady 2
Clarke Central 4, Cross Keys 0
Claxton 7, Irwin County 1
Collins Hill 4, Milton 3
Decatur 6, Apalachee 0 Denmark 3, Duluth 2
Georgia Military 7, Mt. Zion-Carroll 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Franklin County 0
Forsyth County 1, Dunwoody 0
Heritage-Newnan 7, Mount de Sales 3
Hillgrove 3, Pebblebrook 2
Johnson-Gainesville 4, Northview 2
Lambert 4, Berkmar 0
Locust Grove 6, Wayne County 1
Loganville 1, St. Pius 0
Long County 3, Harlem 1
Morgan County 10, Appling County 0
Mt. Paran 4, Lakeview Academy 3
North Murray 1, West Hall 0
Peach County 2, Southeast Bulloch 1
Pinecrest Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1
Oconee County 10, Cedar Grove 0
Savannah Country Day 7, Our Lady Mercy 0
South Forsyth 2, Discovery 1
St. Anne-Pacelli 7, Tattnall Square 0
Tift County 3, Grayson 1
Trinity Christian 1, Stratford Academy 0
Union Grove 1, Coffee 0
Veterans 4, Ola 2
Walker 7, St. Francis 1
Walton 5, Newnan 0
Wesleyan 5, Tallulah Falls 0
Whitefield Academy 10, Aquinas 0
Whitewater 2, Tri-Cities 0
Windsor Forest 2, Jackson 1
Woodward Academy 6, Northgate 1
Girls Soccer
Campbell 5, North Paulding 0
Lakeview Academy 6, Mt. Paran 2
Morgan County 6, Appling County 0
Stratford Academy 7, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Boys Lacrosse
Cherokee 19, Sprayberry 0
Greenbrier 17, Grovetown 3
Mt. Pisgah 14, Northview 6
North Atlanta 13, Norcross 2
North Oconee 11, Collins Hill 5
West Forsyth 11, Hillgrove 7
Girls Lacrosse
Brookwood 12, Parkview 6
Kennesaw Mountain 13, North Cobb 12
