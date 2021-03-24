Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Adairsville 21, North Murray 1
Alpharetta 10, Roswell 4
Aquinas 11, Glascock County 0
Atkinson County 15, Turner County 0
Bainbridge 8, Thomas County Central 6
Banks County 5, Union County 3
Benedictine 10, New Hampstead 0
Brookstone 7, Trinity Christian 3
Bryan County 4, Emanuel County Institute 3
Burke County 14, Thomson 3
Cairo 5, Westover 2
Calhoun 17, Hiram 0
Callaway 5, Heard County 3
Campbell 6, McEachern 0
Central-Carroll 14, Southeast Whitfield 4
Chamblee 18, Stone Mountain 0
Cherokee 13, Etowah 2
Clarkston 11, Towers 6
Clinch County 5, Lanier County 2
Commerce 10, Towns County 1
Denmark 7, Lambert 3
Dodge County 8, Jasper County/Monticello 4
Evans 9, Heritage-Conyers 3
Fellowship Christian 12, Lakeview Academy 8
Florida State 8, Deerfield-Windsor 2
Georgia Military 8, Wilkinson County 7
Georgia Military 8, Wilkinson County 7
Gordon Lee 10, Armuchee 3
Grovetown 5, Alcovy 1
Harrison 1, Marietta 0
Hart County 9, East Jackson 2
Heritage School-Newnan 1, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Heritage-Catoosa 6, Pickens 5
Houston County AL 10, Pataula Charter 7
Irwin County 8, Echols County 0
Jefferson County 7, Oglethorpe County 4
Johnson County 23, Montgomery County 5
Lakeside-Evans 11, Rockdale County 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Rockmart 4
Landmark Christian 12, Eagle’s Landing Christian 8
Lovett 20, Washington 0
Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1
McIntosh 13, Whitewater 4
McIntosh County Academy 10, Portal 0
Model 10, Darlington 3
Mt. Pisgah Christian 6, King’s Ridge 2
North Cobb 3, Hillgrove 2
North Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 4
North Oconee 1, Flowery Branch 0
Northside-Columbus 8, Griffin 0
Northwest Whitfield 4, Cedartown 0
Pike County 14, Americus-Sumter 3
Prince Avenue 7, Athens Academy 5
Putnam County 7, Westside-Augusta 3
Rabun County 18, Riverside Military 3
Ringgold 10, Murray County 0
Sonoraville 11, LaFayette 1
St. Francis 12, Weber 2
St. Johns Cnt Day FL 6, Lowndes 5
Starr’s Mill 7, Houston County 3
Tattnall County 7, Brantley County 6
Tattnall Square 11, Mt. de Sales 3
Thomasville 2, Worth County 0
Toombs County 6, Jeff Davis 5
Treutlen 3, Hawkinsville 1
Trion 14, Drew Charter 2
Valdosta 1, Tift County 0
Vidalia 5, Swainsboro 1
Villa Rica 3, Grady 1
Ware County 3, Veterans 0
Washington-Wilkes 11, Lincoln County 0
Wayne County 7, Coffee 2
Westlake 5, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Wilcox County 12, Dublin 0
Winder-Barrow 9, Lanier 5
Boys Soccer
Athens Academy 10, Athens Christian 0
Augusta Prep Day 4, Aquinas 1
Bacon County 9, Swainsboro 3
Bleckley County 2, Washington County 0
Brookwood 4, South Gwinnett 2
Calvary Day 0, Benedictine 0
Cass 10, Adairsville 0
Central Gwinnett 5, Shiloh 0
Chamblee 3, Stone Mountain 2
Dalton 4, Carrollton 0
Discovery 2, Dunwoody 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 9, Sandy Creek 1
Houston County 3, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Jackson 2, Monroe Area 1
Jeff Davis 5, Woodville-Tompkins 2
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10, Coahulla Creek 0
Lamar County 4, Jasper County/Monticello 3
Lovett 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Lumpkin County 3, Dawson County 1
Mountain View 6, Tucker 2
Mt. Vernon 4, Fellowship Christian 1
North Murray 2, LaFayette 1
Opelika, AL 3, Brookstone 3
Pickens 11, Ridgeland 1
Portal 4, Claxton 0
Rome 8, South Paulding 0
Savannah Country Day 3, Hilton Head Christian 1
Starr’s Mill 4, Pace Academy 1
Therrell 9, Washington 0
Thomas County Central 9, Dougherty 0
Towns County 8, Lincoln County 0
Tri-Cities 9, Hapeville Charter 0
Trion 2, Armuchee 0
Troup County 5, Valley High 2
Veterans 2, Coffee 0
Wheeler 4, Osborne 3
Whitefield Academy 5, Landmark Christian 0
Windsor Forest 9, Liberty County 2
Girls Soccer
Adairsville 1, Cass 0
Allatoona 2, Campbell 1
Alpharetta 3, Milton 1
Bradwell Institute 8, Statesboro 0
Cambridge 6, River Ridge 2
Commerce 11, Social Circle 1
Dalton 5, Carrollton 2
Fannin County 5, Chattooga 0
Grovetown 8, Rockdale County 0
Harrison 6, Marietta 0
Holy Innocents’ 4, Hebron Christian 0
Houston County 10, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Islands 4, New Hampstead 0
Jeff Davis 6, Woodville-Tompkins 1
Lamar County 10, Jasper County/Monticello 0
Liberty County 9, Windsor Forest 1
Lumpkin County 6, Dawson County 0
McIntosh County Academy 4, Metter 3
Mill Creek 2, North Gwinnett 1
Model 8, Pepperell 0
Montgomery County 2, Johnson County 1
Norcross 10, Berkmar 0
Northgate 5, Harris County 1
Oglethorpe County 10, Laney 0
Perry 10, Baldwin 0
Portal 2, Claxton 1
Rabun County 9, Banks County 1
Richmond Hill 5, South Effingham 2
Rome 6, South Paulding 0
Roswell 3, Etowah 0
Screven County 9, Bryan County 0
Shiloh 2, Camden County 1
Southeast Bulloch 1, Savannah Arts 0
St. Pius X 5, Northview 2
Starr’s Mill 6, Pace Academy 1
Tallulah Falls 3, Prince Avenue 0
Villa Rica 3, Jackson 0
Warner Robins 1, Peach County 0
Wheeler 12, Osborne 0
Wheeler County 10, Dooly County 3
Worth County 10, Early County 0
Boys Lacrosse
Cambridge 15, River Ridge 4
Creekview 7, Sequoyah 6
Dacula 14, Duluth 1
Dalton 8, Bremen 7
Dunwoody 15, North Forsyth 8
Eagle’s Landing Christian 13, Strong Rock Christian 3
Gainesville 13, South Gwinnett 1
Johns Creek 10, Buford 7
King’s Ridge 12, Holy Innocents’ 3
Pace Academy 17, Grady 2
Pinecrest Academy 11, Mt. Paran Christian 10
Union Grove 15, Northgate 8
Woodward Academy 6, Greater Atlanta Christian 5
Girls Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 18, Westminster 7
Dalton 16, Bremen 2
Denmark 17, Sequoyah 10
Harrison 20, Northgate 7
Marietta 17, Woodward Academy 5
Northview 19, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Roswell 17, Alpharetta 13
Starr’s Mill 19, McDonough 1
West Forsyth 18, South Forsyth 4
About the Author