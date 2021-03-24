X

Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 47 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Adairsville 21, North Murray 1

Alpharetta 10, Roswell 4

Aquinas 11, Glascock County 0

Atkinson County 15, Turner County 0

Bainbridge 8, Thomas County Central 6

Banks County 5, Union County 3

Benedictine 10, New Hampstead 0

Brookstone 7, Trinity Christian 3

Bryan County 4, Emanuel County Institute 3

Burke County 14, Thomson 3

Cairo 5, Westover 2

Calhoun 17, Hiram 0

Callaway 5, Heard County 3

Campbell 6, McEachern 0

Central-Carroll 14, Southeast Whitfield 4

Chamblee 18, Stone Mountain 0

Cherokee 13, Etowah 2

Clarkston 11, Towers 6

Clinch County 5, Lanier County 2

Commerce 10, Towns County 1

Denmark 7, Lambert 3

Dodge County 8, Jasper County/Monticello 4

Evans 9, Heritage-Conyers 3

Fellowship Christian 12, Lakeview Academy 8

Florida State 8, Deerfield-Windsor 2

Georgia Military 8, Wilkinson County 7

Gordon Lee 10, Armuchee 3

Grovetown 5, Alcovy 1

Harrison 1, Marietta 0

Hart County 9, East Jackson 2

Heritage School-Newnan 1, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Heritage-Catoosa 6, Pickens 5

Houston County AL 10, Pataula Charter 7

Irwin County 8, Echols County 0

Jefferson County 7, Oglethorpe County 4

Johnson County 23, Montgomery County 5

Lakeside-Evans 11, Rockdale County 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Rockmart 4

Landmark Christian 12, Eagle’s Landing Christian 8

Lovett 20, Washington 0

Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1

McIntosh 13, Whitewater 4

McIntosh County Academy 10, Portal 0

Model 10, Darlington 3

Mt. Pisgah Christian 6, King’s Ridge 2

North Cobb 3, Hillgrove 2

North Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 4

North Oconee 1, Flowery Branch 0

Northside-Columbus 8, Griffin 0

Northwest Whitfield 4, Cedartown 0

Pike County 14, Americus-Sumter 3

Prince Avenue 7, Athens Academy 5

Putnam County 7, Westside-Augusta 3

Rabun County 18, Riverside Military 3

Ringgold 10, Murray County 0

Sonoraville 11, LaFayette 1

St. Francis 12, Weber 2

St. Johns Cnt Day FL 6, Lowndes 5

Starr’s Mill 7, Houston County 3

Tattnall County 7, Brantley County 6

Tattnall Square 11, Mt. de Sales 3

Thomasville 2, Worth County 0

Toombs County 6, Jeff Davis 5

Treutlen 3, Hawkinsville 1

Trion 14, Drew Charter 2

Valdosta 1, Tift County 0

Vidalia 5, Swainsboro 1

Villa Rica 3, Grady 1

Ware County 3, Veterans 0

Washington-Wilkes 11, Lincoln County 0

Wayne County 7, Coffee 2

Westlake 5, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Wilcox County 12, Dublin 0

Winder-Barrow 9, Lanier 5

Boys Soccer

Athens Academy 10, Athens Christian 0

Augusta Prep Day 4, Aquinas 1

Bacon County 9, Swainsboro 3

Bleckley County 2, Washington County 0

Brookwood 4, South Gwinnett 2

Calvary Day 0, Benedictine 0

Cass 10, Adairsville 0

Central Gwinnett 5, Shiloh 0

Chamblee 3, Stone Mountain 2

Dalton 4, Carrollton 0

Discovery 2, Dunwoody 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 9, Sandy Creek 1

Houston County 3, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Jackson 2, Monroe Area 1

Jeff Davis 5, Woodville-Tompkins 2

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10, Coahulla Creek 0

Lamar County 4, Jasper County/Monticello 3

Lovett 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Lumpkin County 3, Dawson County 1

Mountain View 6, Tucker 2

Mt. Vernon 4, Fellowship Christian 1

North Murray 2, LaFayette 1

Opelika, AL 3, Brookstone 3

Pickens 11, Ridgeland 1

Portal 4, Claxton 0

Rome 8, South Paulding 0

Savannah Country Day 3, Hilton Head Christian 1

Starr’s Mill 4, Pace Academy 1

Therrell 9, Washington 0

Thomas County Central 9, Dougherty 0

Towns County 8, Lincoln County 0

Tri-Cities 9, Hapeville Charter 0

Trion 2, Armuchee 0

Troup County 5, Valley High 2

Veterans 2, Coffee 0

Wheeler 4, Osborne 3

Whitefield Academy 5, Landmark Christian 0

Windsor Forest 9, Liberty County 2

Girls Soccer

Adairsville 1, Cass 0

Allatoona 2, Campbell 1

Alpharetta 3, Milton 1

Bradwell Institute 8, Statesboro 0

Cambridge 6, River Ridge 2

Commerce 11, Social Circle 1

Dalton 5, Carrollton 2

Fannin County 5, Chattooga 0

Grovetown 8, Rockdale County 0

Harrison 6, Marietta 0

Holy Innocents’ 4, Hebron Christian 0

Houston County 10, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Islands 4, New Hampstead 0

Jeff Davis 6, Woodville-Tompkins 1

Lamar County 10, Jasper County/Monticello 0

Liberty County 9, Windsor Forest 1

Lumpkin County 6, Dawson County 0

McIntosh County Academy 4, Metter 3

Mill Creek 2, North Gwinnett 1

Model 8, Pepperell 0

Montgomery County 2, Johnson County 1

Norcross 10, Berkmar 0

Northgate 5, Harris County 1

Oglethorpe County 10, Laney 0

Perry 10, Baldwin 0

Portal 2, Claxton 1

Rabun County 9, Banks County 1

Richmond Hill 5, South Effingham 2

Rome 6, South Paulding 0

Roswell 3, Etowah 0

Screven County 9, Bryan County 0

Shiloh 2, Camden County 1

Southeast Bulloch 1, Savannah Arts 0

St. Pius X 5, Northview 2

Starr’s Mill 6, Pace Academy 1

Tallulah Falls 3, Prince Avenue 0

Villa Rica 3, Jackson 0

Warner Robins 1, Peach County 0

Wheeler 12, Osborne 0

Wheeler County 10, Dooly County 3

Worth County 10, Early County 0

Boys Lacrosse

Cambridge 15, River Ridge 4

Creekview 7, Sequoyah 6

Dacula 14, Duluth 1

Dalton 8, Bremen 7

Dunwoody 15, North Forsyth 8

Eagle’s Landing Christian 13, Strong Rock Christian 3

Gainesville 13, South Gwinnett 1

Johns Creek 10, Buford 7

King’s Ridge 12, Holy Innocents’ 3

Pace Academy 17, Grady 2

Pinecrest Academy 11, Mt. Paran Christian 10

Union Grove 15, Northgate 8

Woodward Academy 6, Greater Atlanta Christian 5

Girls Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 18, Westminster 7

Dalton 16, Bremen 2

Denmark 17, Sequoyah 10

Harrison 20, Northgate 7

Marietta 17, Woodward Academy 5

Northview 19, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Roswell 17, Alpharetta 13

Starr’s Mill 19, McDonough 1

West Forsyth 18, South Forsyth 4

