Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog | 36 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Auburn, AL 7, Columbus 5

Brookstone 4, St. Anne Pacelli 3

Callaway 5, Haralson County 2

Calvary Christian 6, LaGrange 1

Colquitt County 5, Miami Springs 3

Creekview 9, Sprayberry 8

Doral Academy 5, Lowndes 2

Dublin 8, Wheeler County 7

First Presbyterian 4, Stratford Academy 3

Franklin County 4, Habersham Central 0

Hamilton County 2, Clinch County 0

Hebron Christian 5, Holy Innocents’ 3

Jenkins County 6, McIntosh County Academy 2

Lee County 16, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Loganville 13, Jackson County 3

Lovett 15, Therrell 0

Northside-Warner Robins 6, McIntosh 3

Peachtree Ridge 6, Winder-Barrow 4

Pickens 14, Southeast Whitfield 4

Pierce County 8, Tift County 5

Portal 2, Emanuel County Institute 0

Prince Avenue 15, George Walton Academy 0

Ridgeland 15, Central-Carroll 0

Social Circle 17, Greene County 0

Sonoraville 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4

Starr’s Mill 17, Northgate 6

Strong Rock Christian 5, Tattnall Square 0

Tattnall County 5, Long County 3

Thomas County Central 10, Dougherty 0

Thomasville 4, Cook 0

Walton 4, Harrison 2

Ware County 5, Benedictine 3

Wayne County 7, Veterans 3

Weber 6, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Boys Soccer

Atlanta International 4, Wesleyan 0

Bleckley County 10, Northeast 0

Girls Soccer

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Ringgold 0

Holy Innocents’ 1, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

St. Anne Pacelli 6, Shaw 0

Girls Lacrosse

Holy Innocents’ 16, Pace Academy 15

