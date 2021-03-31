Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Appling County 11, Tattnall County 1
Arabia Mountain 16, Hapeville Charter 0
Athens Academy 16, Loganville Christian 3
Atkinson County 6, Echols County 0
Bacon County 3, Jeff Davis 2
Berkley Prep 16, Strong Rock Christian 2
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
Calvary Day 7, Habersham Central 2
Cambridge 7, Johns Creek 1
Camden County 3, Brantley County 2
Cedartown 12, Pickens 5
Chamblee 11, Southwest DeKalb 0
Charlton County 4, Irwin County 0
Chattahoochee County 16, Stewart County 1
Claxton 6, Bryan County 0
Coffee 8, Veterans 4
Creekview 6, Chattahoochee 1
Dodge County 5, Lamar County 1
East Jackson 5, Stephens County 4
Emanuel County Institute 3, Screven County 0
Georgia Military 17, Wilkinson County 4
Grady 11, Jackson-Atlanta 1
GSIC 3, Glascock County 0
Hardaway 16, Kendrick 0
Harlem 11, Thomson 1
Harrison 2, North Paulding 0
Houston County 15, West Laurens 0
Jenkins County 7, Portal 0
Lakeside-Evans 7, Heritage-Conyers 3
Lanier County 5, Turner County 0
Lee County 10, Bainbridge 0
Marion County 6, Byne Christian 0
Marist 3, Parkview 1
Montgomery County 6, Wheeler County 1
Morgan County 8, Cross Creek 1
Murray County 4, North Murray 1
North Florida Christ 3, Cairo 0
Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0
Pataula Charter 17, Webster County 0
Putnam County 17, Laney 0
Rutland 7, Baldwin 1
Social Circle 12, Lincoln County 2
South Paulding 11, Douglas County 7
St. Francis 11, Lakeview Academy 0
Starr’s Mill 4, McIntosh 2
Swainsboro 12, East Laurens 1
Tattnall Square 2, St. Andrews 1
Tattnall Square 2, Stratford Academy 1
Telfair County 11, Dublin 1
Union County 12, Riverside Military 0
Ware County 10, Warner Robins 0
Washington-Wilkes 2, Towns County 0
Worth County 11, Berrien 7
Boys Soccer
Alcovy 4, Evans 1
Benedictine 10, New Hampstead 0
Cristo Rey Atlanta 5, Galloway School 2
Long County 4, Appling County 1
Mt. Vernon 4, Providence Christian 0
Starr’s Mill 10, Griffin 0
Girls Soccer
Alexander 4, Chapel Hill 0
Atlanta International 9, Tucker 0
Bradwell Institute 2, Effingham County 0
Chattahoochee 4, Creekview 2
Cherokee Bluff 4, Gainesville 1
Clarke Central 3, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Laurens 4, Northside-Warner Robins 1
Fannin County 3, Coosa 1
Fayette County 11, McDonough 1
First Presbyterian 3, Jackson 2
Habersham Central 5, Shiloh 1
Harlem 3, Cross Creek 0
Harrison 6, North Paulding 0
Holy Innocents’ 4, Wesleyan 0
Jeff Davis 4, Toombs County 1
Lakeside-Evans 1, Grovetown 0
Loganville 9, Ola 0
Lowndes 6, Tift County 1
Lumpkin County 10, West Hall 0
Norcross 2, Archer 0
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Murray 2, Sonoraville 1
Oconee County 3, Monroe Area 0
Pickens 5, Gilmer 2
Pinecrest Academy 3, Mt. Pisgah Christian 2
Pope 5, Allatoona 1
Rome 5, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Roswell 1, Cherokee 0
Stratford Academy 10, Jasper County/Monticello 0
Trinity Christian 12, Heritage Christian 0
Walnut Grove 4, Apalachee 2
West Forsyth 4, Jackson County 0
Westminster 10, Douglass 0
Boys Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 1
Cherokee 16, Mt. Paran Christian 3
Evans 16, Archer 2
Starr’s Mill 12, Woodward Academy 9
Girls Lacrosse
Richmond Hill 16, South Effingham 4
Union Grove 19, Northgate 4
Wesleyan 23, Holy Innocents’ 11