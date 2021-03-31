X

Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago

Baseball

Appling County 11, Tattnall County 1

Arabia Mountain 16, Hapeville Charter 0

Athens Academy 16, Loganville Christian 3

Atkinson County 6, Echols County 0

Bacon County 3, Jeff Davis 2

Berkley Prep 16, Strong Rock Christian 2

Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0

Calvary Day 7, Habersham Central 2

Cambridge 7, Johns Creek 1

Camden County 3, Brantley County 2

Cedartown 12, Pickens 5

Chamblee 11, Southwest DeKalb 0

Charlton County 4, Irwin County 0

Chattahoochee County 16, Stewart County 1

Claxton 6, Bryan County 0

Coffee 8, Veterans 4

Creekview 6, Chattahoochee 1

Dodge County 5, Lamar County 1

East Jackson 5, Stephens County 4

Emanuel County Institute 3, Screven County 0

Georgia Military 17, Wilkinson County 4

Grady 11, Jackson-Atlanta 1

GSIC 3, Glascock County 0

Hardaway 16, Kendrick 0

Hardaway 20, Kendrick 0

Harlem 11, Thomson 1

Harrison 2, North Paulding 0

Houston County 15, West Laurens 0

Jenkins County 7, Portal 0

Lakeside-Evans 7, Heritage-Conyers 3

Lanier County 5, Turner County 0

Lee County 10, Bainbridge 0

Marion County 6, Byne Christian 0

Marist 3, Parkview 1

Montgomery County 6, Wheeler County 1

Morgan County 8, Cross Creek 1

Murray County 4, North Murray 1

North Florida Christ 3, Cairo 0

Northwest Whitfield 5, Southeast Whitfield 0

Pataula Charter 17, Webster County 0

Pataula Charter 25, Webster County 0

Putnam County 17, Laney 0

Rutland 7, Baldwin 1

Social Circle 12, Lincoln County 2

South Paulding 11, Douglas County 7

St. Francis 11, Lakeview Academy 0

Starr’s Mill 4, McIntosh 2

Swainsboro 12, East Laurens 1

Tattnall Square 2, St. Andrews 1

Tattnall Square 2, Stratford Academy 1

Telfair County 11, Dublin 1

Union County 12, Riverside Military 0

Ware County 10, Warner Robins 0

Washington-Wilkes 2, Towns County 0

Worth County 11, Berrien 7

Boys Soccer

Alcovy 4, Evans 1

Benedictine 10, New Hampstead 0

Cristo Rey Atlanta 5, Galloway School 2

Long County 4, Appling County 1

Mt. Vernon 4, Providence Christian 0

Starr’s Mill 10, Griffin 0

Girls Soccer

Alexander 4, Chapel Hill 0

Atlanta International 9, Tucker 0

Bradwell Institute 2, Effingham County 0

Chattahoochee 4, Creekview 2

Cherokee Bluff 4, Gainesville 1

Clarke Central 3, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Laurens 4, Northside-Warner Robins 1

Fannin County 3, Coosa 1

Fayette County 11, McDonough 1

First Presbyterian 3, Jackson 2

Habersham Central 5, Shiloh 1

Harlem 3, Cross Creek 0

Harrison 6, North Paulding 0

Holy Innocents’ 4, Wesleyan 0

Jeff Davis 4, Toombs County 1

Lakeside-Evans 1, Grovetown 0

Loganville 9, Ola 0

Lowndes 6, Tift County 1

Lumpkin County 10, West Hall 0

Norcross 2, Archer 0

North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

North Murray 2, Sonoraville 1

Oconee County 3, Monroe Area 0

Pickens 5, Gilmer 2

Pinecrest Academy 3, Mt. Pisgah Christian 2

Pope 5, Allatoona 1

Rome 5, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Roswell 1, Cherokee 0

Stratford Academy 10, Jasper County/Monticello 0

Trinity Christian 12, Heritage Christian 0

Walnut Grove 4, Apalachee 2

West Forsyth 4, Jackson County 0

Westminster 10, Douglass 0

Boys Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 1

Cherokee 16, Mt. Paran Christian 3

Evans 16, Archer 2

Starr’s Mill 12, Woodward Academy 9

Girls Lacrosse

Richmond Hill 16, South Effingham 4

Union Grove 19, Northgate 4

Wesleyan 23, Holy Innocents’ 11

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.