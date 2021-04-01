Baseball blog: Top programs rack up more signature victories

Class 6A is home to more of the top programs in the state that are also making their mark in the latest national rankings. Buford currently tops the MaxPreps XCellent rankings and will return to the diamond tonight for a double-header against a 1-13 Central Gwinnett team that they previously defeated 9-0 on Monday. Winder-Barrow is currently ranked No. 17 nationally and picked up a 6-4 win over Habersham Central on Tuesday. The Bulldoggs are now 17-1 overall and are 11-0 in Region 8. More importantly, Winder-Barrow will have an opportunity to avenge its only loss of the season this Tuesday when they take a road trip to Peachthree Ridge. Both games were determined by a single run in the two previous games that were split by the programs.

Class 6A No. 5 Allatoona handled business against No. 6 Lassiter on Tuesday in a convincing 9-1 victory. This win avenged Lassiter’s 8-2 victory earlier this season that is still the Bucs’ only in-state loss this year.