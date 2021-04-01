Baseball blog: Top programs rack up more signature victories

The final month of the baseball regular season is here and success continues to follow this year’s most impressive programs. Lakeside-DeKalb debuted in the Class 6A poll at No. 10 on Tuesday and was able to score a big 19-5 win over Lovejoy later that night. The win improves the Vikings’ overall record to 16-4 and 11-3 in Region 4. Lakeside is joined in the region by Westlake—which also continues to make noise in the classification. Westlake took 2-of-3 against the Vikings earlier this season and is 13-7 with a 9-2 Region 4 record.
Class 6A is home to more of the top programs in the state that are also making their mark in the latest national rankings. Buford currently tops the MaxPreps XCellent rankings and will return to the diamond tonight for a double-header against a 1-13 Central Gwinnett team that they previously defeated 9-0 on Monday. Winder-Barrow is currently ranked No. 17 nationally and picked up a 6-4 win over Habersham Central on Tuesday. The Bulldoggs are now 17-1 overall and are 11-0 in Region 8. More importantly, Winder-Barrow will have an opportunity to avenge its only loss of the season this Tuesday when they take a road trip to Peachthree Ridge. Both games were determined by a single run in the two previous games that were split by the programs.
Class 6A No. 5 Allatoona handled business against No. 6 Lassiter on Tuesday in a convincing 9-1 victory. This win avenged Lassiter’s 8-2 victory earlier this season that is still the Bucs’ only in-state loss this year.
Carrollton is another Class 6A program that is representing the state at No. 10 in the latest MaxPreps National Poll. The Trojans are 19-1 and their only loss came to Cullman (AL). The Trojans took the field on Tuesday and racked up a massive 13-0 win over Rome to improve to 19-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 5 play.
Down in Class 2A, No. 5 Bremen edged No. 3 Callaway 7-6 on Tuesday. These two teams will meet again for a double-header on Friday that will be worth following.
Elsewhere in the state, Class 5A No. 4 Cartersville picked up a 3-2 win over No. 1 Blessed Trinity on Tuesday. Cartersville will take on the Titans again on the road this Friday looking to complete the season sweep. Finally, Class 4A No. 3 Marist made a big statement on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Class 7A No. 2 Parkview. Marist previously defeated Parkview 11-3 on Feb. 27—adding two impressive wins over the Panthers to their resume and 17-5 overall record.
