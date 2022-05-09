Baseball blog: Playoffs reach quarterfinals

Colquitt County at Parkview

North Gwinnett at Etowah

Mill Creek at Lowndes

Class 6A: No. 1 Houston County, the defending champion, faces No. 2 Buford in the quarterfinals. Alexander is a #4 seed that has beaten River Ridge and Lee County. The only team outside the top 10 still alive is Alexander, a fourth seed that has beaten No. 7 River Ridge and Lee County on the road and now plays at No. 5 Allatoona.

Lassiter at South Paulding

Alexander at Allatoona

Pope at Evans

Buford at Houston County

Class 5A: Cartersville is ranked No. 1, and the other three teams in its quarter (Wayne County, Apalachee and Greenbrier) are unranked. Defending champion Starr’s Mill and 2021 runner-up and five-time former champion Loganville could meet in the semifinals, but each must go on the road this week.

Five-time former champion Loganville plays at Ware County this week.

Wayne County at Apalachee

Greenbrier at Cartersville

Starr’s Mill at Decatur

Loganville at Ware County

Class 4A: Troup knocked out defending champion and second-ranked Marist 2-5, 11-10, 10-5 last week in the second round. Down 1-0 in the series and facing elimination, Troup scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, and Will Keeter won it in the eighth with a walk-off single in the 11-10 victory. Troup won 10-5 in Game 3. Another Troup County school, LaGrange, remains alive along with No. 1 North Oconee.

Heritage-Ringgold at LaGrange

Cedartown at Perry

Troup at Benedictine

North Oconee at Thomas County Central

Class 3A: Defending champion North Hall, ranked No. 2, plays at No. 10 Harlem this week. Also alive are No. 1 Pierce County and No. 3 Pike County.

Greater Atlanta Christian at Pike County

North Hall at Harlem

Burke County at Redan

Franklin County at Pierce County

Class 2A: No. 1 Pace Academy, chasing its first state title since 1995, plays at No. 7 Bleckley County after losing the home-field coin toss, which determines home field when same-seeded teams meet. Defending champion Jeff Davis stayed alive last week by defeating No. 4 Elbert County on the road but must travel again to No. 3 Thomasville in the quarters.

Callaway at Vidalia

Lovett at Model

Pace Academy at Bleckley County

Jeff Davis at Thomasville

Class A Private: Mount Paran Christian is the defending champion and No. 1-ranked team and will play at unranked Pacelli this week. No. 2 Wesleyan, No. 3 North Cobb Christian and No. 4 Fellowship Christian also are on the road.

Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy

Mount Paran at St. Anne-Pacelli

Fellowship Christian at Savannah Christian

North Cobb Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Public: Social Circle swept No. 1 Wilcox County in the second round, and Commerce defeated No. 3 Irwin County in a Game 3, making this class a bit more open than the others. No. 2 Charlton County is the highest-ranked team still going. Metter is the defending champion. Keep an eye on fifth-ranked Ace Charter, going for its first state title in a boys sport.

Schley County at Charlton County

Social Circle at ACE Charter

Gordon Lee at Metter

ECI at Commerce