ajc logo
X

Baseball blog: Playoffs reach quarterfinals

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The state baseball playoffs, the slowest of the spring sports to reach its championships, enters the quarterfinals Tuesday and Wednesday with 32 best-of-three series across the eight classifications.

The finals are May 19-25 at four neutral sites that include the Braves’ Truist Park.

Here’s a look the quarterfinal matchups.

Class 7A: Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Parkview remains the team to beat. Two Cherokee County teams (No. 3 Woodstock, No. 4 Etowah) and two South Georgia teams (No. 2 Lowndes, unranked Colquitt County) are still alive.

Woodstock at Newnan

Colquitt County at Parkview

North Gwinnett at Etowah

Mill Creek at Lowndes

Class 6A: No. 1 Houston County, the defending champion, faces No. 2 Buford in the quarterfinals. Alexander is a #4 seed that has beaten River Ridge and Lee County. The only team outside the top 10 still alive is Alexander, a fourth seed that has beaten No. 7 River Ridge and Lee County on the road and now plays at No. 5 Allatoona.

Lassiter at South Paulding

Alexander at Allatoona

Pope at Evans

Buford at Houston County

Class 5A: Cartersville is ranked No. 1, and the other three teams in its quarter (Wayne County, Apalachee and Greenbrier) are unranked. Defending champion Starr’s Mill and 2021 runner-up and five-time former champion Loganville could meet in the semifinals, but each must go on the road this week.

Five-time former champion Loganville plays at Ware County this week.

Wayne County at Apalachee

Greenbrier at Cartersville

Starr’s Mill at Decatur

Loganville at Ware County

Class 4A: Troup knocked out defending champion and second-ranked Marist 2-5, 11-10, 10-5 last week in the second round. Down 1-0 in the series and facing elimination, Troup scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, and Will Keeter won it in the eighth with a walk-off single in the 11-10 victory. Troup won 10-5 in Game 3. Another Troup County school, LaGrange, remains alive along with No. 1 North Oconee.

Heritage-Ringgold at LaGrange

Cedartown at Perry

Troup at Benedictine

North Oconee at Thomas County Central

Class 3A: Defending champion North Hall, ranked No. 2, plays at No. 10 Harlem this week. Also alive are No. 1 Pierce County and No. 3 Pike County.

Greater Atlanta Christian at Pike County

North Hall at Harlem

Burke County at Redan

Franklin County at Pierce County

Class 2A: No. 1 Pace Academy, chasing its first state title since 1995, plays at No. 7 Bleckley County after losing the home-field coin toss, which determines home field when same-seeded teams meet. Defending champion Jeff Davis stayed alive last week by defeating No. 4 Elbert County on the road but must travel again to No. 3 Thomasville in the quarters.

Callaway at Vidalia

Lovett at Model

Pace Academy at Bleckley County

Jeff Davis at Thomasville

Class A Private: Mount Paran Christian is the defending champion and No. 1-ranked team and will play at unranked Pacelli this week. No. 2 Wesleyan, No. 3 North Cobb Christian and No. 4 Fellowship Christian also are on the road.

Wesleyan at Whitefield Academy

Mount Paran at St. Anne-Pacelli

Fellowship Christian at Savannah Christian

North Cobb Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Public: Social Circle swept No. 1 Wilcox County in the second round, and Commerce defeated No. 3 Irwin County in a Game 3, making this class a bit more open than the others. No. 2 Charlton County is the highest-ranked team still going. Metter is the defending champion. Keep an eye on fifth-ranked Ace Charter, going for its first state title in a boys sport.

Schley County at Charlton County

Social Circle at ACE Charter

Gordon Lee at Metter

ECI at Commerce

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GHSA Soccer State Championship: Friday Recap
Tennis blog: Lineup for state championships nearly complete
Golf blog: Sectional qualifiers set field for state tournament
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top