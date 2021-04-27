ajc logo
Baseball blog: Playoff primer

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Craig Sager II

The 2021 GHSA Baseball state playoffs begins this Thursday with a jam-packed opening round of action. Across the board, there are top matchups in each of the classifications and early upsets and can be expected. Today’s blog will highlight what every team represented in the final regular rankings will be faced with in the first round.

In Class 7A, there are no matchups hat pin two top 10 teams, but the depth of the classification presents plenty of challenging matchups. No. 1 Grayson hosts Camden County, which carries a four-game winning streak into the playoffs. No. 2 Parkview hosts Colquitt County and No. 3 North Paulding faces a McEachern team that they have previously defeated 6-0 on March 10. No. 4 Walton had a 10-game winning streak snapped by North Paulding in its season finale and now the Raiders will open up the playoffs against a strong Newnan team that carries a 14-11-1 record into the playoffs. No. 6 Cherokee is 20-9 on the season and will host Mountain View in the first round, No. 7 Brookwood will visit unranked and No. 2 seed Tift County, No. 8 Mill Creek hosts Milton, No. 9 Campbell hosts Cobb County rival North Cobb and No. 10 East Coweta hosts Harrison.

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Buford carries a perfect 29-0 record into its home series against Alexander—which is 18-0 and has won its last four games. No. 2 Carrollton hosts Habersham Central, No. 3 Allatoona hosts Sequoyah for the first time this year and No. 4 Houston County hosts Tucker. No. 5 River Ridge hosts a solid 17-13 Kennesaw Mountain team and No. 6 Winder-Barrow will host No. 10 ranked South Paulding in the classification’s only top 10 matchup in the first round. Additionally, No. 7 Lassiter visits Cambridge, No. 8 Lakeside-DeKalb hosts Lee County and No. 9 Pope hosts Riverwood.

The top matchups to watch in Class 5A are No. 8 Calhoun at Villa Rica, No. 10 Eastside at St. Pius and Walnut Grove at No. 2 Decatur—which has won 19-straight games entering the postseason. In Class 4A, Cairo will visit No. 9 Perry, No. 7 Flowery Branch will visit Fayette County and Central-Carroll will visit No. 1 ranked Marist.

Class 3A has seen a multitude of teams crack the top 10 throughout this season and the first round features intriguing matchups like Westminster at No. 3 Franklin County, West Hall at No. 2 Ringgold, Sandy Creek at No. 5 Oconee County and No. 7 Hart County at Redan.

In Class 2A, No. 1 Vidalia hosts Washington County, No. 2 Bremen hosts Rabun County, No. 3 Pace Academy hosts Dade County and No. 4 Elbert County hosts a solid Heard County team. Class A Private No. 1 Wesleyan faces Tallulah Falls in its postseason opener and No. 2 ranked Tattnall Square hosts Trinity Christian. In Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Gordon Lee will take on Glascock County and No. 2 Schley County hosts Lake Oconee Academy

Class 7A First Round

Thursday, April 29 *Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Brookwood at R1#2 Tift County

R2#4 McEachern at R3#1 North Paulding

R6#3 South Forsyth at R7#2 Dunwoody

R8#4 Collins Hill at R5#1 Woodstock

R7#3 Archer at R6#2 Forsyth Central

R5#4 Milton at R8#1 Mill Creek

R1#3 Camden County at R4#2 Grayson

R3#4 North Cobb at R2#1 Campbell

R8#3 Mountain View at R5#2 Cherokee

R6#4 Lambert at R7#1 Norcross

R2#3 Newnan at R3#2 Walton

R4#4 Newton at R1#1 Lowndes

R3#3 Harrison at R2#2 East Coweta

R1#4 Colquitt County at R4#1 Parkview

R5#3 Etowah at R8#2 North Gwinnett

R7#4 Duluth at R6#1 Denmark

Second Round

May 5-6

Quarterfinals

May 11-12

Semifinals

May 17-18

Finals

May 25-26

Class 6A

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 North Atlanta at R1#2 Valdosta

R2#4 Statesboro at R3#1 Lakeside-Evans

R6#3 Lassiter at R7#2 Cambridge

R8#4 Habersham Central at R5#1 Carrollton

R7#3 Riverwood at R6#2 Pope

R5#4 Alexander at R8#1 Buford

R1#3 Lee County at R4#2 Lakeside-DeKalb

R3#4 Heritage-Conyers at R2#1 South Effingham

R8#3 Lanier at R5#2 East Paulding

R6#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7#1 River Ridge

R2#3 Richmond Hill at R3#2 Evans

R4#4 Tucker at R1#1 Houston County

R3#3 Grovetown at R2#2 Glynn Academy

R1#4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4#1 Westlake

R5#3 South Paulding at R8#2 Winder-Barrow

R7#4 Sequoyah at R6#1 Allatoona

Second Round

May 5-6

Quarterfinals

May 11-12

Semifinals

May 17-18

Finals

May 24-25

Class 5A

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Union Grove at R1#2 Ware County

R2#4 McIntosh at R3#1 Woodward Academy

R6#3 Chapel Hill at R7#2 Cartersville

R8#4 Walnut Grove at R5#1 Decatur

R7#3 Calhoun at R6#2 Villa Rica

R5#4 Northview at R8#1 Greenbrier

R1#3 Coffee at R4#2 Locust Grove

R3#4 Tri-Cities at R2#1 Starr’s Mill

R8#3 Eastside at R5#2 St. Pius

R6#4 Grady at R7#1 Blessed Trinity

R2#3 Northside-Columbus at R3#2 Forest Park

R4#4 Jones County at R1#1 Wayne County

R3#3 Mundy’s Mill at R2#2 Harris County

R1#4 Veterans at R4#1 Ola

R5#3 Chamblee at R8#2 Loganville

R7#4 Cass at R6#1 North Springs

Second Round

May 3-4

Quarterfinals

May 8, 10

Semifinals

May 114-15

Finals

May 20-21

Class 4A

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Howard at R1#2 Thomas County Central

R2#4 Shaw at R3#1 Benedictine

R6#3 Stephenson at R7#2 Heritage-Catoosa

R8#4 Chestatee at R5#1 Hampton

R7#3 NW Whitfield at R6#2 Druid Hills

R5#4 Luella at R8#1 North Oconee

R1#3 Cairo at R4#2 Perry

R3#4 New Hampstead at R2#1 Troup

R8#3 Flowery Branch at R5#2 Fayette County

R6#4 Mays at R7#1 Cedartown

R2#3 Columbus at R3#2 Islands

R4#4 Spalding at R1#1 Bainbridge

R3#3 Jenkins at R2#2 LaGrange

R1#4 Westover at R4#1 West Laurens

R5#3 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8#2 Jefferson

R7#4 Central-Carroll at R6#1 Marist

Second Round

May 3-4

Quarterfinals

May 8, 10

Semifinals

May 14-15

Finals

May 19-20

Class 3A

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Burke County at R1#2 Appling County

R2#4 Crisp County at R3#1 SE Bulloch

R6#3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7#2 Cherokee Bluff

R8#4 Stephens County at R5#1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R7#3 White County at R6#2 Sonoraville

R5#4 Westminster at R8#1 Franklin County

R1#3 Long County at R4#2 Morgan County

R3#4 Savannah at R2#1 Pike County

R8#3 Hart County at R5#2 Redan

R6#4 Coahulla Creek at R7#1 North Hall

R2#3 Upson-Lee at R3#2 Liberty County

R4#4 Thomas at R1#1 Pierce County

R3#3 Windsor Forest at R2#2 Mary Persons

R1#4 Tattnall County at R4#1 Harlem

R5#3 Sandy Creek at R8#2 Oconee County

R7#4 West Hall at R6#1 Ringgold

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 15, 17

Finals

May 21-22, 24

Class 2A

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Putnam County at R1#2 Worth County

R2#4 Toombs County at R3#1 Bleckley County

R6#3 Columbia at R7#2 Model

R8#4 Rabun County at R5#1 Bremen

R7#3 Coosa at R6#2 Lovett

R5#4 Heard County at R8#1 Elbert County

R1#3 Berrien at R4#2 Westside-Augusta

R3#4 Washington County at R2#1 Vidalia

R8#3 Union County at R5#2 Callaway

R6#4 Washington at R7#1 Pepperell

R2#3 Bacon County at R3#2 Dodge County

R4#4 Oglethorpe County at R1#1 Thomasville

R3#3 Jasper/Moticello at R2#2 Jeff Davis

R1#4 Fitzgerald at R4#1 Jefferson County

R5#3 Haralson County at R8#2 Banks County

R7#4 Dade County at R6#1 Pace Academy

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 15, 17

Finals

May 21-22, 24

Class A Private

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Heritage-Newnan at R1#2 First Presbyterian Day

R2#4 Paideia at R3#1 Savannah Christian

R6#3 Mt. Pisgah at R7#2 Walker

R8#4 Tallulah Falls at R5#1 Wesleyan

R7#3 North Cobb Christian at R6#2 King’s Ridge

R5#4 Mt. Vernon at R8#1 Athens Christian

R1#3 Strong Rock Christian at R4#2 St. Anne-Pacelli

R3#4 Aquinas at R2#1 Whitefield Academy

R8#3 Athens Academy at R5#2 Hebron Christian

R6#4 St. Francis at R7#1 Mt. Paran Christian

R2#3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R3#2 Savannah Country Day

R4#4 Trinity Christian at R1#1 Tattnall Square Academy

R3#3 Calvary Day at R2#2 Landmark Christian

R1#4 Stratford Academy at R4#1 Brookstone

R5#3 Holy Innocents’ at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian

R7#4 Darlington at R6#1 Fellowship Christian

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 15, 17

Finals

May 21-22, 24

Class A Public

First Round

Thursday, April 29

*Game 3 April 30

R4#3 Montgomery County at R1#2 Pataula Charter

R2#4 Lanier County at R3#1 Metter

R6#3 Trion at R7#2 Crawford County

R8#4 Lake Oconee Academy at R5#1 Schley County

R7#3 Georgia Military at R6#2 Bowdon

R5#4 Marion County at R8#1 Commerce

R1#3 Pelham at R4#2 Johnson County

R3#4 McIntosh County Academy at R2#1 Charlton County

R8#3 Social Circle at R5#2 Taylor County

R6#4 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R7#1 ACE Charter

R2#3 Clinch County at R3#2 Claxton

R4#4 Treutlen at R1#1 Seminole County

R3#3 Emanuel County Institute at R2#2 Irwin County

R1#4 Baconton Charter at R4#1 Wilcox County

R5#3 Chattahoochee County at R8#2 Washington-Wilkes

R7#4 Glascock County at R6#1 Gordon Lee

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 15, 17

Finals

May 21-22, 24

About the Author

Craig Sager II

