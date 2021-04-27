Baseball blog: Playoff primer

In Class 7A, there are no matchups hat pin two top 10 teams, but the depth of the classification presents plenty of challenging matchups. No. 1 Grayson hosts Camden County, which carries a four-game winning streak into the playoffs. No. 2 Parkview hosts Colquitt County and No. 3 North Paulding faces a McEachern team that they have previously defeated 6-0 on March 10. No. 4 Walton had a 10-game winning streak snapped by North Paulding in its season finale and now the Raiders will open up the playoffs against a strong Newnan team that carries a 14-11-1 record into the playoffs. No. 6 Cherokee is 20-9 on the season and will host Mountain View in the first round, No. 7 Brookwood will visit unranked and No. 2 seed Tift County, No. 8 Mill Creek hosts Milton, No. 9 Campbell hosts Cobb County rival North Cobb and No. 10 East Coweta hosts Harrison.

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Buford carries a perfect 29-0 record into its home series against Alexander—which is 18-0 and has won its last four games. No. 2 Carrollton hosts Habersham Central, No. 3 Allatoona hosts Sequoyah for the first time this year and No. 4 Houston County hosts Tucker. No. 5 River Ridge hosts a solid 17-13 Kennesaw Mountain team and No. 6 Winder-Barrow will host No. 10 ranked South Paulding in the classification’s only top 10 matchup in the first round. Additionally, No. 7 Lassiter visits Cambridge, No. 8 Lakeside-DeKalb hosts Lee County and No. 9 Pope hosts Riverwood.