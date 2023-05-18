Exclusive
Ex-employees charge racial discrimination at Blue Bird
X

Baseball blog: Lowndes’ upset sweep of Parkview was epic

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Parkview entered the state baseball playoffs ranked No. 24 nationally by Baseball America. Lowndes wasn’t even ranked in the AJC’s top 10 of Class 7A.

Why games are played was on demonstration again this week, when Lowndes finished its improbable sweep at Truist Park, home of the Braves.

Parkview, the school that developed major leagues Matt Olson and Jeff Francoeur, was a nine-time former champion that was 9-0 in state finals and 18-4 in championship-series games. The Panthers had won 11 straight games in the finals.

On top of that, this year’s Parkview team had six players signed or committed to Power 5-conference schools, according to Prepbaseballreport.com. Those include shortstop Colin Houck, a potential first-round pick who has signed with Mississippi State. (Most are returning, so don’t feel bad for Parkview.)

But it was Lowndes prevailing, winning 3-2 and 5-2.

“Obviously beating a tremendous baseball team with a lot of talent and just our kids showing up and the guts they left on the field and how they battled and competed, it’s just an awesome feeling,” Lowndes coach Ryan Page told the Valdosta Daily Times.

Page’s son, shortstop Carson Page, is Lowndes’ most high-profile player. A junior, he’s committed to Georgia Tech. He hit an RBI double in the first inning of the Game 2 clincher Wednesday. But he’s the only Power 5 Lowndes player for now.

Lowndes took control of Game 2 quickly when Cooper Melvin hit a two-run double for a 2-0 lead, and Noah Thigpen hit another RBI double in the inning that kept Lowndes ahead for good.

Caleb Thornton pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Thigpen, who is pledged to Troy, struck out two of three batters faced in the seventh for the save. Lowndes had won Game 1 on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, breaking a 2-2 tie.

This year’s Lowndes team got below the radar in February and didn’t re-emerge until it mattered. Lowndes lost to Class 6A No. 1 Houston County 14-2 in February, the first of 12 losses overall, eight while surrendering 10 runs or more.

But the pitching steadied, and nine of the defeats were against out-of-state teams. As it often does, the rough competition proved beneficial in the playoffs, during which the Vikings went 10-1.

And Lowndes is not without its own baseball tradition. Its previous state title came in 2000, when future major leaguer Stephen Drew played shortstop for the Vikings. They lost to Parkview in the 2001 championship series, a memorable one that featured Drew and Parkview’s Francoeur. Former outfielder J.D. Drew is also a Lowndes graduate.

But this victory might stand as Lowndes baseball’s shining moment for a long time.

It also was a victory for south Georgia baseball. While several south Georgia teams in lower classifications have won baseball titles recently, Lowndes is the first to win one of the three highest classifications since its 2000 championship.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenny Kane

TSA PreCheck members can now use iPhone as ID at ATL checkpoint2h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-employees charge racial discrimination at Blue Bird
55m ago

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
5h ago

Wellstar starts $100M tech fund months after closing Atlanta hospitals
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: USGA Museum

Golf blog: Qualifiers for girls state championships
1h ago
Baseball: Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium to crown 3A and 2A state champs
20h ago
Championship prowess alive and well at Coolray Field in 6A, 5A and 4A championships
23h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top