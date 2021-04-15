Baseball blog: Big matchups loom as regular season wraps up

There is just over a month left until the 2021 GHSA baseball season crowns its state champions and the final stretch of the regular season will be played out in the next week. As far as the trends that we have already witnessed this season, it has been made clear that Buford is currently the team to beat in a loaded Class 6A that houses several other teams that are garnering national attention. The Wolves racked up another massive win on Wednesday with their 10-0 victory over Winder-Barrow and will take on the Bulldoggs again on Friday with an opportunity to sweep the series. Following Friday’s game, Buford will close out its season a week from this Thursday at home against Grayson in a highly-anticipated cross-classification top 10 showdown. This will be the first and only time that the two Gwinnett powerhouses are set to meet this season.
Buford currently sits at No. 1 in the national polls with a 27-0 record and has outscored its opponents 218-23 with 16 shutout victories already recorded on the season. The other program making serious noise in Class 6A is Carrollton, which is 25-2 and has not lost a single game to an in-state opponent so far. The Trojans recently picked up an 8-1 win over a solid East Paulding team and will close out its regular season slate with Friday’s trip to East Paulding and a two-game series with Dalton next week.
In Class 7A, Brookwood and Grayson are tabbed for Game 3 of their regular season series this Friday. No. 1 ranked Grayson took Monday’s contest 6-1 before No. 8 ranked Brookwood answered with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. If the Broncos can score another win on Friday, then this will likely impact the current Class 7A poll.
Class 5A has a deep pool of championship contenders and will be extremely interesting to watch once the playoffs arrive. Among these top performers are powerhouses like Loganville, Greenbrier, Blessed Trinity, Wayne County, Cartersville, Starr’s Mill, Decatur, Calhoun and Northside-Columbus. The reclassification that occurred this offseason follows last spring’s cancelled season and so it remains to be seen who will stake their claim on the new Class 5A landscape.
North Oconee was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A before a 12-7 loss to Jefferson last Friday gave Marist the nod for No. 1. The Titans bounced back well from that loss and have posted back-to-back 10-0 wins over East Hall this week. North Oconee (21-4) will visit East Hall again on Friday before closing out the season at home with a three-game series against Madison County next week.
In Class 3A, No. 2 ranked North Hall extended its winning-streak to eight games as Hart County clings to its No. 1 status. Hart County will face Stephens County on Friday in a double-header before meeting No. 4 ranked Oconee County next week for a highly-anticipated three-game series.
