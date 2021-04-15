Baseball blog: Big matchups loom as regular season wraps up

Buford currently sits at No. 1 in the national polls with a 27-0 record and has outscored its opponents 218-23 with 16 shutout victories already recorded on the season. The other program making serious noise in Class 6A is Carrollton, which is 25-2 and has not lost a single game to an in-state opponent so far. The Trojans recently picked up an 8-1 win over a solid East Paulding team and will close out its regular season slate with Friday’s trip to East Paulding and a two-game series with Dalton next week.

In Class 7A, Brookwood and Grayson are tabbed for Game 3 of their regular season series this Friday. No. 1 ranked Grayson took Monday’s contest 6-1 before No. 8 ranked Brookwood answered with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. If the Broncos can score another win on Friday, then this will likely impact the current Class 7A poll.