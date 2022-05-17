Baseball blog: All-Cherokee, all-Cobb finals coming to Truist Park

The 2017 Woodstock-Etowah final wasn’t played in the Braves’ stadium, though. It was the only previous appearance in a state final for either Cherokee team.

The Pope-Allatoona final also has been done before. Pope beat Allatoona for a championship in 2018. That was Allatoona’s only previous trip to the finals. Pope has won it four times.

Pope and Allatoona, also region rivals, split their season series and finished tied with 14-2 region records, both ahead of third-place Lassiter, which also made the state semifinals.

The other state finals will be played at the Rome Braves’ Adventhealth Stadium (4A, 5A), the Gwinnett Stripers’ Coolray Field (3A, A Private) and Georgia Southern’s Clements Field in Statesboro (2A, A Public).

The 5A final matches programs of the century – Cartersville (five state titles since 2000) vs. Loganville (six state titles this century). They’ve never met in a state final.

Also in Rome will be LaGrange and North Oconee in 4A. LaGrange’s 2004 state title marks the only time that either program has reached the finals.

In 3A at Gwinnett, Pike County, the 2019 champion, will play the winner of today’s Redan-Pierce County series finale. Redan, DeKalb County’s only remaining team, and Pierce split a doubleheader Monday.

In A Private, North Cobb Christian is awaiting the winner of the Wesleyan-Mount Paran Christian series, which concludes Tuesday afternoon. Mount Paran is the defending champion.

In Statesboro, Thomasville will play the Lovett-Vidalia winner in 2A, and Charlton County will play defending champion Metter in A Public.

State finals schedules:

Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)

Thursday, May 19

5 p.m. - Class 6A – Allatoona vs Pope doubleheader

Friday, May 20

Noon: Class 6A – Allatoona vs Pope if necessary

5 p.m. - Class 7A – Etowah vs Woodstock doubleheader

Saturday, May 21

7 p.m. - Class 7A – Etowah vs Woodstock if necessary

Adventhealth Stadium (Rome Braves)

Friday, May 20

5 p.m. - Class 4A – LaGrange vs North Oconee doubleheader

Saturday, May 21

Noon: Class 4A – LaGrange vs North Oconee if necessary

5 p.m. - Class 5A – Cartersville vs Loganville doubleheader

Monday, May 23

7 p.m. - Class 5A – Cartersville vs Loganville if necessary

Coolray Field (Gwinnett Stripers)

Monday, May 23

5 p.m. - Class 3A – Pike County vs TBD doubleheader

Tuesday, May 24

Noon: Class 3A – Pike County vs TBD if necessary

5 p.m. - Class A Private – North Cobb Christian vs TBD doubleheader

Wednesday, May 25

7 p.m. - Class A Private – North Cobb Christian vs TBD if necessary

Clements Field (Georgia Southern)

Monday, May 23

5 p.m. - Class 2A – TBD vs Thomasville doubleheader

Tuesday, May 24

Noon: Class 2A – TBD vs Thomasville if necessary

5 p.m. - Class A Public – Charlton County vs Metter doubleheader

Wednesday, May 25

7 p.m. - Class A Public – Charlton County vs Metter if necessary