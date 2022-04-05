Baseball blog: A look at the 8 No. 1-ranked teams

3A: Pierce County – The Bears beat Appling County 2-1 in 10 innings Monday. That should be enough to keep the No. 1 spot. The team is 16-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 1, which has no other ranked teams. Pierce’s top players are probably Georgia Tech signee Davis Green, first baseman/pitching ace Hoke Skipper and Knox Bennett, younger brother of Stetson Bennett. Knox is a power-hitting third baseman committed to a junior college. Pierce County has never won a baseball state title. The Bears lost in the 2021 quarterfinals to eventual champion North Hall, which is ranked No. 2 and rides a 13-game winning streak.

2A: Pace Academy – Pace is 16-3 overall and 6-0 in Region 6, which also houses Buckhead neighbor Lovett (17-3, 7-0), the second-ranked team in Class 2A. Those teams will meet up for the first time Monday at Pace. Pace last won a state title in 1995 and exited in the second round last year. Shortstop/pitcher R.J. Austin has signed with Vanderbilt.

A Private: Fellowship Christian – Chasing its first state title, Fellowship is 15-0. It just swept King’s Ridge Christian, the only top-10 Class A team on its schedule. Grant Hudson (4-0, 0.29 ERA) has 41 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. Daniel Powell (6-0, 0.81) has 37 strikeouts in 26 innings and is hitting .410. Will Austin is hitting .587, and Jack Rickheim is batting .512. It’s mostly a team of juniors, so the window of opportunity will be open for some time.

A Public: Irwin County – Irwin County’s 19-0 start was ruined Friday when the Indians dropped a doubleheader to unranked Charlton County, which took the lead in Region 2. But Irwin will remain a top contender. Pitcher Cody Soliday (Mercer) and first baseman Bryce Clements (Georgia State) are juniors. Charlton, defending champion Metter and unbeaten Wilcox County are contenders to take over the No. 1 spot this week, though.