Baseball blog: A look at eight No. 1-ranked teams

Class 6A: Houston County - The Bears are this classification’s defending champion and seeking their fifth title in 11 seasons. Houston County is 16-4 this season with in-state losses to Lowndes of 7A and Thomas County Central from its own region. Among the team’s top players are Mercer signees Kai Decker at third base, Eli Stephens at catcher and Ethan Buffone at shortstop.

Class 5A: Cartersville – Cartersville is a six-time former state champion with sights set on its first since 2013. This year’s team is 15-3 with one in-state loss, to Pickens. Cartersville is stacked with major Division I talent with C Caleb Daniel (Georgia), P Ryan Johnson (Georgia), IF Aidan Larkin (Kentucky), P Shiflet (Georgia) and IF Andrew Purdy (Alabama).

‘24 OF/C Caleb Daniel (GA) put some strong swings on the ball tonight, this a single to the LCF gap. Pretty swing with power & leverage.#UGA commit. #PGShowdown @PG_Georgia @CHSHurricaneBSB pic.twitter.com/7iCqeDKpVj — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) March 1, 2024

Class 4A: Starr’s Mill – The Panthers of Fayette County won this class in 2021 and are 16-1 this season, their one loss to Newnan last month. Max Prozny has signed with Virginia as an infielder and baseball place-kicker. Other notable Starr’s Mill players are C Ariston Veasey (Alabama), OF Heath Whitlock (Mississippi State), 1B Drew Richardson (Middle Tennessee) and OF Austin Killingsworth (Georgia State).

Class 3A: Harlem – A defending champion with eight returning starters, Harlem is 20-0 this season and 56-1 over the past two seasons, riding a 32-game winning streak. The Augusta-area team’s most prominent player is SS Will Holder (Georgia Southern). Also notable is coach Jimmie Lewis, in his 46th season.

Class 2A: North Cobb Christian – Another defending champion, North Cobb Christian is 18-2 with one in-state loss (Class 7A opponent North Paulding) by one run in extra innings. North Cobb Christian’s top player, and perhaps the state’s, is Michael Mullinax, once rated as the No. 3 high school prospect nationally by Prospectslive.com. Mullinax, a switch-hitting center fielder, is committed to Georgia as is pitcher Asher Sabom. Another top player is Lenoir-Rhyne middle infielder Jackson Uggla, son of former Braves star Dan Uggla.

R/L swings from switch-hitting CF Michael Mullinax (‘24, GA)



The @BaseballUGA recruit led off the game w/ a 1B and then later hit a sac-fly to deep CF #2️⃣ in @PrepBaseballGA ‘24 rankings 👍@ShooterHunt || @IanSmittyGA pic.twitter.com/vEOviA2G63 — Connor Holdren (@ConnorHoldren_) March 28, 2024

Class A Division I: Prince Avenue Christian – The Wolverines won this class last year for their first state title. They are 13-1 with a loss to Augusta Christian, a team outside the GHSA. College-committed players include SS William Goff (Wingate) and 1B Judson Hartwell (Georgia Tech), both hitting over .450, and P Andrew Gillespie (Samford).

Class A Division II: Schley County – Schley won titles in 2015 and 2017. Schley is 15-1 with an 11-game losing streak since a February loss to Worth County. MaxPreps ranks this team No. 15 in Georgia in all classes.