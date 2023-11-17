Baldwin’s Hicks, Union Grove’s Smith won’t return next season

By
16 minutes ago
Baldwin’s Jesse Hicks and Union Grove’s Casey Smith won’t return as coaches next season.

Baldwin fired Hicks on Thursday. Hicks won three region titles in his two stints at the Milledgeville school. He has won 133 games in his 22 seasons as a head coach with stops at Dougherty and Central of Macon.

Smith was Union Grove’s coach for four seasons. His 2020 and 2021 teams made the playoffs. The Wolverines were 1-9 this season.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

