Baldwin’s Hicks, Union Grove’s Smith won’t return next season

Baldwin’s Jesse Hicks and Union Grove’s Casey Smith won’t return as coaches next season.

Baldwin fired Hicks on Thursday. Hicks won three region titles in his two stints at the Milledgeville school. He has won 133 games in his 22 seasons as a head coach with stops at Dougherty and Central of Macon.

Smith was Union Grove’s coach for four seasons. His 2020 and 2021 teams made the playoffs. The Wolverines were 1-9 this season.