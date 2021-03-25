Atlanta Tipoff Club releases all-metro team, selects players of year

The Atlanta Tipoff Club released its all-metro basketball teams Thursday and named Westlake’s Rachel Johnson (girls) and Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith (boys) as the club’s state players of the year.
The Tipoff Club also announced that McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead (girls) and Pace Academy’s Matt Cleveland (boys) as the metro Atlanta players of the year.
Four coaches were honored. They were Marietta’s Derrick DeWitt (Class 5A-7A girls), Milton’s Allen Whitehart (5A-7A boys), Hebron Christian’s Jan Azar (1A-5A girls) and Pace Academy’s Sharman White (1A-5A boys).
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s players of the year will be announced next week along with all-state teams in each classification and six all-metro teams.
Here the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s all-metro honorees.
GIRLS
First team
Sydney Bowles, Woodward Academy, Jr.
Sania Feagin, Forest Park, Sr.
Malia Fisher, Hebron Christian, Sr.
De’Mauri Flournoy, Carrollton, Sr.
Ta’Niya Latson, Westlake, Jr.
Second team
Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian, Jr.
Mia Moore, St. Francis, Sr.
Brianna Turnage, Westlake, Sr.
Bridget Utberg, Woodstock, Jr.
Lauren Walker, Marietta, Sr.
Third team
Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Nicole Azar, Hebron Christian, Sr.
Denim Deshields, McEachern, Sr.
Crystal Henderson, Kell, So.
Kate Johnson, Cherokee, Sr.
Honorable mention:
Keyarah Berry, Rockmart, Sr.; Diana Collins, Brookwood, So.; Taylor Cullinan, North Paulding, Sr.; Flau’Jae Johnson, Sprayberry, Jr.; Ashlee Locke, Flowery Branch, Sr.; Paige Lyons, Dutchtown, Sr.; Cazia Nelson, Archer, Sr.; Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview, Sr.; Kehinde Obasuyi, Carrollton, Jr.; Alyssa Phillip, Wesleyan, Sr.; Eden Sample, Collins Hill, Sr.; Chloe Sterling, Marietta, Jr.; Rachel Suttle, Holy Innocents’, Sr.; Sacha Washington, Collins Hill, Sr.; Ashyia Willis, Buford, Sr.
BOYS
First team
Peyton Daniels, Tri-Cities, Sr.
R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Scoot Henderson, Kell, Jr.
Ian Schieffelin, Grayson, Sr.
Bruce Thornton, Milton, Jr.
Second team
Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, So.
Jusaun Holt, St. Francis, Sr.
Ja’Hiem Hudson, Wheeler, Sr.
Camron McDowell, McEachern, Sr.
A.J. White, Chattahoochee, Sr.
Third team
Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, Jr.
Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, So.
Cole Middleton, Pace Academy, Sr.
Ryan Mutombo, Lovett, Sr.
Danny Stubbs, Pebblebrook, Sr.
Honorable mention:
Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook, Sr.; Malique Ewin, Berkmar, Jr.; Vino Glover, Collins Hill, Sr.; Zyair Greene, Miller Grove, Sr.; Jaden Harris, Norcross, Sr.; Gaddis Heath, Westlake, Jr.; Andrew McConnell, Lanier, Sr.; Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, Sr.; Chance Moore, McEachern, Sr.; JoJo Peterson, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.; Myles Rice, Sandy Creek, Sr.; Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, Jr.; Elijah Tucker, Cherokee, Sr.; Kaleb Washington, Wheeler, Sr.; James White, Heritage-Conyers, Sr.
