Ask the Ref: Officials will rely on schools to adhere to safety protocols

A: “Game officials will have a difficult time being able to ‘stay safe’ while officiating a football game this fall. Normal protocols such as social distancing and non-contact will be impossible for all participants, including officials. We are relying on the schools to adhere to their infectious disease regimens, which include temperature taking and pre-game testing for the virus as well as sanitizing dressing areas, etc. Officials will have an option of wearing masks and using electronic whistles as well as wearing gloves. Beyond that, they will be required to furnish their own hydration, and it will be kept separate from the team’s water, etc. Risk minimization will largely be an awareness of having the least amount of physical contact with players, the ball or chain equipment as possible. We have suggested a small bottle of hand sanitizer be brought by each official and used liberally during the game.

“The GHSA and NFHS have issued protocols for officials, and they include no hand-shaking by teams or captains, use of only one captain at the coin toss, no hand-shaking or fist-bumping between officials themselves or with coaches prior to the game and maintaining social distance while conducting the coin toss.” – Bill Palmer, Northeast Georgia Officials Association