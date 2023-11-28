Arabia Mountain head coach Washington resigns

Julian Washington, who led Arabia Mountain to the Region 4-5A championship this season, announced his resignation Monday and is expected to take a job elsewhere.

Washington, a Douglas County native, had been on New Manchester’s staff when he became a first-time head coach in 2021. Arabia Mountain has been classified for 6A, the highest class, in 2024.

Also Monday, Andy Scott announced he was out at LaFayette after three seasons. Scott’s teams were 10-20 at a school that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.