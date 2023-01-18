Allatoona’s Varner retires; led football team to 2015 state title

Varner’s 2015 team lost its opener to East Paulding 17-10, then won 14 straight games to win the championship. The Buccaneers defeated Glynn Academy 10-6 for the title in the Georgia Dome.

Varner grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and came to Georgia in 1996 to work at Pebblebrook, then at newly opened Kell. He was Roswell’s offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2007, including for the ‘06 state-championship season.

That helped earn him the Allatoona job when the school opened in 2008 in northwest Cobb County.

Varner said his best memories would be his fellow coaches and staff.

“We’ve been together, many of us, almost the whole time,’’ Varner said. “I’d never think you could do that and have that many years together. It gave it a family-friendly environment. Then there were the kids. Fifteen years of kids is a lot. There are a lot of great stories. The whole thing has been great for me.’’