ajc logo
X

Allatoona’s Varner retires; led football team to 2015 state title

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Allatoona coach Gary Varner, whose 2015 team was the first in Cobb County Schools history to win a football state championship, is retiring.

Varner started Allatoona’s program in 2008 and won 129 games, four region titles and the 2015 Class 5A championship.

Varner said that he has had surgeries related to cancer the past five years, and while the prognosis is good, he said the most recent in April took longer required a longer recover than he hoped.

‘’I was able to make it through the season, but it was tough with the physical demands of full-time teaching and full-time head coaching,’’ Varner said. “So (the retirement) is more of a medical thing. Everything at Allatoona has been great the whole 15 years. There’s nothing in the negative there. It was time for me to take a step back.’’

Varner and his wife, Emily, have five children. Spending more time with family was another motivation to step down.

Varner’s 2015 team lost its opener to East Paulding 17-10, then won 14 straight games to win the championship. The Buccaneers defeated Glynn Academy 10-6 for the title in the Georgia Dome.

Varner grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and came to Georgia in 1996 to work at Pebblebrook, then at newly opened Kell. He was Roswell’s offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2007, including for the ‘06 state-championship season.

That helped earn him the Allatoona job when the school opened in 2008 in northwest Cobb County.

Varner said his best memories would be his fellow coaches and staff.

“We’ve been together, many of us, almost the whole time,’’ Varner said. “I’d never think you could do that and have that many years together. It gave it a family-friendly environment. Then there were the kids. Fifteen years of kids is a lot. There are a lot of great stories. The whole thing has been great for me.’’

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Report: Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves haven’t made huge offseason noise, and that’s fine
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Encouraging start for Michael Devoe in G League
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Encouraging start for Michael Devoe in G League
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Cover 9@9: Meet the Falcons’ defensive coordinator candidates
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Centennial football coach O’Sullivan resigns
5h ago
Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, updates
6h ago
High school basketball scores from Tuesday
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
10h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top