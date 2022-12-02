ajc logo
All-region teams: Wilcox County QB Stowe named top player in 4-A Division II

Here is the all-region team for 4-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB Abe Stowe, Wilcox County, Sr.

Offensive players of the year: RB Qua Powell, Telfair County, Sr.; and RB Lorenzo Clayton, Dooly County, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: LB Ja’Tyler Lundy, Dooly County, Sr.; and DB John Brown, Dooly County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: KR/PR C.J. McAdoo, Wilcox County, Fr.

Athlete of the year: QB/SS Antonio Scott, Telfair County, Jr.

Coach of the year: Rob Stowe, Wilcox County

First-team offense

QB - Antwaun Clayton, Dooly County, Jr.

RB - Naja McNeil, Hawkinsville, Sr.

RB - Jason Culver, Wheeler County, Jr.

RB - DayDay Lawson, Wilcox County, Sr.

OL - Jobar Gates, Dooly County, Sr.

WR - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Jr.

WR - Willie Butts, Wilcox County, Sr.

WR - Jailen Hall, Dooly County, Jr.

WR - Rodriguez Clay, Telfair County, Jr.

WR - Kolby McClendon, Treutlen, Jr.

TE/HB - Harlem Phillips, Hawkinsville, So.

OL - Charlie Allen, Telfair County, Sr.

OL - Devin McRae, Telfair County, Sr.

OL - Will Fore, Wilcox County, Sr.

OL - Bobby Hilliard, Wilcox County, Sr.

OL - Bryce Miller, Wheeler County, Sr.

OL - Granada Ridley, Dooly County, Sr.

PK - Gustavo Jimenez, Dooly County, Fr.

First-team defense

DL - Dairaishawn Bryan, Telfair County, Jr.

DL - Je’Rian Johnson, Treutlen, Sr.

DL - Tyrese Wilson, Wilcox County, So.

DL - Tylon Gorham, Wheeler County, Sr.

DL - Darius Anderson, Hawkinsville, Jr.

DL - Eric Almond, Dooly County, Sr.

LB - Sammy Grimes, Telfair County, Jr.

LB - DeMarko Terry, Treutlen, Jr.

LB - Jackson Owens, Wilcox County, Jr.

LB - Caysen Harvey, Wheeler County, Sr.

LB - Terry Wright, Hawkinsville, Jr.

LB - Jadarian Fairfax, Dooly County, Sr.

LB - Trey Coley, Wilcox County, Jr.

DB - Jordan “B.B.” McRae, Telfair County, Jr.

DB - Jeremiah Kincey, Wheeler County, Jr.

DB - Ian Scott, Wheeler County, Jr.

DB - De’ante Burden, Dooly County, Jr.

DB - Marlon Smith, Dooly County, Sr.

P - Rhett Rodgers, Wheeler County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jordan Coney, Treutlen, So.

RB - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County, Fr.

RB - Jamario Westbrook, Dooly County, So.

RB - Quamar Jordan, Treutlen, Sr.

WR - TreDevin Cross, Dooly County, Sr.

WR - Kenton Mincey, Wheeler County, Jr.

WR - Devon Grace, Wilcox County, Sr.

WR - Jammari Sanders, Dooly County, Sr.

WR - Jeremiah Davils, Dooly County, Jr.

TE/HB - DyQuan Robinson, Dooly County, Sr.

TE/HB - Jailen King, Dooly County, Jr.

OL - Jacob McMillian, Telfair County, Sr.

OL - D.J. Smith, Treutlen, Sr.

OL - Cole Blackwell, Wilcox County, Sr.

OL - Jordan Bridges, Wheeler County, So.

OL - Walker Bridges, Wheeler County, Jr.

OL - Mason Coley, Hawkinsville, So.

OL - Ken Lucas, Dooly County, Fr.

PK - Joshua Juarez, Wheeler County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Brenton Hackle, Treutlen, Jr.

DL - Keylan Wooten, Wheeler County, Jr.

DL - Josh Killings, Hawkinsville, Jr.

DL - Quandarian Coleman, Dooly County, So.

DL - Shaud Evans, Dooly County, Sr.

DL - Tre Collier, Dooly County, Sr.

LB - Bradyn Cook, Telfair County, So.

LB - Larsen Luke, Wilcox County, Sr.

LB - Justin Culver, Wheeler County, Fr.

LB - Jake Brooks, Treutlen, So.

LB - Kaylek Woodham, Dooly County, Jr.

DB - Kyle Page, Treutlen, Sr.

DB - Reco Wooten, Wheeler County, Fr.

DB - Jabari Watkins, Dooly County, Jr.

DB - Jakarious Bolden, Dooly County, Jr.

P - Gage Williamson, Hawkinsville, Jr.

