All-region teams: Wilcox County QB Stowe named top player in 4-A Division II

Here is the all-region team for 4-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB Abe Stowe, Wilcox County, Sr.
Offensive players of the year: RB Qua Powell, Telfair County, Sr.; and RB Lorenzo Clayton, Dooly County, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: LB Ja’Tyler Lundy, Dooly County, Sr.; and DB John Brown, Dooly County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: KR/PR C.J. McAdoo, Wilcox County, Fr.
Athlete of the year: QB/SS Antonio Scott, Telfair County, Jr.
Coach of the year: Rob Stowe, Wilcox County
First-team offense
QB - Antwaun Clayton, Dooly County, Jr.
RB - Naja McNeil, Hawkinsville, Sr.
RB - Jason Culver, Wheeler County, Jr.
RB - DayDay Lawson, Wilcox County, Sr.
OL - Jobar Gates, Dooly County, Sr.
WR - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Jr.
WR - Willie Butts, Wilcox County, Sr.
WR - Jailen Hall, Dooly County, Jr.
WR - Rodriguez Clay, Telfair County, Jr.
WR - Kolby McClendon, Treutlen, Jr.
TE/HB - Harlem Phillips, Hawkinsville, So.
OL - Charlie Allen, Telfair County, Sr.
OL - Devin McRae, Telfair County, Sr.
OL - Will Fore, Wilcox County, Sr.
OL - Bobby Hilliard, Wilcox County, Sr.
OL - Bryce Miller, Wheeler County, Sr.
OL - Granada Ridley, Dooly County, Sr.
PK - Gustavo Jimenez, Dooly County, Fr.
First-team defense
DL - Dairaishawn Bryan, Telfair County, Jr.
DL - Je’Rian Johnson, Treutlen, Sr.
DL - Tyrese Wilson, Wilcox County, So.
DL - Tylon Gorham, Wheeler County, Sr.
DL - Darius Anderson, Hawkinsville, Jr.
DL - Eric Almond, Dooly County, Sr.
LB - Sammy Grimes, Telfair County, Jr.
LB - DeMarko Terry, Treutlen, Jr.
LB - Jackson Owens, Wilcox County, Jr.
LB - Caysen Harvey, Wheeler County, Sr.
LB - Terry Wright, Hawkinsville, Jr.
LB - Jadarian Fairfax, Dooly County, Sr.
LB - Trey Coley, Wilcox County, Jr.
DB - Jordan “B.B.” McRae, Telfair County, Jr.
DB - Jeremiah Kincey, Wheeler County, Jr.
DB - Ian Scott, Wheeler County, Jr.
DB - De’ante Burden, Dooly County, Jr.
DB - Marlon Smith, Dooly County, Sr.
P - Rhett Rodgers, Wheeler County, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jordan Coney, Treutlen, So.
RB - Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County, Fr.
RB - Jamario Westbrook, Dooly County, So.
RB - Quamar Jordan, Treutlen, Sr.
WR - TreDevin Cross, Dooly County, Sr.
WR - Kenton Mincey, Wheeler County, Jr.
WR - Devon Grace, Wilcox County, Sr.
WR - Jammari Sanders, Dooly County, Sr.
WR - Jeremiah Davils, Dooly County, Jr.
TE/HB - DyQuan Robinson, Dooly County, Sr.
TE/HB - Jailen King, Dooly County, Jr.
OL - Jacob McMillian, Telfair County, Sr.
OL - D.J. Smith, Treutlen, Sr.
OL - Cole Blackwell, Wilcox County, Sr.
OL - Jordan Bridges, Wheeler County, So.
OL - Walker Bridges, Wheeler County, Jr.
OL - Mason Coley, Hawkinsville, So.
OL - Ken Lucas, Dooly County, Fr.
PK - Joshua Juarez, Wheeler County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Brenton Hackle, Treutlen, Jr.
DL - Keylan Wooten, Wheeler County, Jr.
DL - Josh Killings, Hawkinsville, Jr.
DL - Quandarian Coleman, Dooly County, So.
DL - Shaud Evans, Dooly County, Sr.
DL - Tre Collier, Dooly County, Sr.
LB - Bradyn Cook, Telfair County, So.
LB - Larsen Luke, Wilcox County, Sr.
LB - Justin Culver, Wheeler County, Fr.
LB - Jake Brooks, Treutlen, So.
LB - Kaylek Woodham, Dooly County, Jr.
DB - Kyle Page, Treutlen, Sr.
DB - Reco Wooten, Wheeler County, Fr.
DB - Jabari Watkins, Dooly County, Jr.
DB - Jakarious Bolden, Dooly County, Jr.
P - Gage Williamson, Hawkinsville, Jr.
