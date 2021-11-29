ajc logo
All-region teams: Villa Rica’s McKey named 6-5A player of the year

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 6-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 6-5A

Player of the year: RB/DB Ty McKey, Villa Rica, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Tyree Weathersby, New Manchester, Jr.

Iron Man Award: RB/LB T.J. Harvison, Villa Rica, Jr.

Specialist of the year: RET Devon Green, Lithia Springs, Jr.

Coach of the year: Tim Barron, Villa Rica

First-team offense

QB - Komari Frye, Chapel Hill, Sr.

QB - Rico Jones, New Manchester, Jr.

RB - Demarco Brown, Lithia Springs, Jr.

RB - Chris Morgan, New Manchester, Jr.

RB - Bryson Ausby, Villa Rica, Sr.

WR - Yasin Muhammad, New Manchester, Jr.

WR - Davion Leslie, Lithia Springs, Sr.

WR - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs, Jr.

WR - Ricky Dorn, Jackson (Atlanta), Fr.

WR - Caleb Odom, Villa Rica, So.

TE - Josh Wilson, Chapel Hill, Sr.

OL - Ryian Alford, Jackson (Atlanta), So.

OL - Pakofi Sarpong, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Khariy Mapson, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Kebba Secka, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Thomas Daniels, Villa Rica, Sr.

OL - Solomon Mosley, New Manchester, Sr.

OL - Jasper Williams, New Manchester, Sr.

OL - Desean Travis, New Manchester, Jr.

K - Trey Long, Villa Rica, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - De’ondre Jones, New Manchester, Sr.

DL - Cornelius Willis, New Manchester, Sr.

DL - Denorris Snipes, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Cole Nash, Lithia Springs, Jr.

DL - Arron Redmond, Chapel Hill, Jr.

DL - Willie Wilson, Villa Rica, Sr.

LB - C.J. Lowe, Villa Rica, Sr.

LB - Josiah Bivens, New Manchester, Sr.

LB - Taye Seymore, Lithia Springs, Jr.

LB - Zamir McQuiller, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

LB - Derrick Walker, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

LB - Taariq Heathington, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

DB - Zantavious Graham, Villa Rica, Sr.

DB - Micah Alba, Villa Rica, Jr.

DB - Cam Ashton, Chapel Hill, Jr.

DB - Darion Washington, New Manchester, Sr.

DB - Christian Williams, Lithia Springs, Sr.

DB - Karleon Bell, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

DB - Tory Dixon, New Manchester, Sr.

DB - Decarius Clark, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DB - Isiah Hair, Villa Rica, Sr.

LS - Preston Timms, Chapel Hill, Sr.

P - Bryan Frey, Villa Rica, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Colby Nalley, Villa Rica, Sr.

RB - Devin Wiggins, Chapel Hill, Sr.

RB - Kenyon Gilliam, Jackson (Atlanta), So.

WR - Cam Dean, Chapel Hill, Sr.

WR - Fred White, North Springs, Sr.

WR - Isaiah Hair, Villa Rica, Sr.

WR - Jordan Turner, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Chris Baldo, North Springs, Sr.

OL - Andrew Dorsey, Chapel Hill, Jr.

OL - Nick Howard-Davis, Chapel Hill, So.

OL - Emmannuel Connelly, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica, Jr.

OL - Jelani George, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

OL - Irshad Rembert, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

OL - Hudson Hyneman, Villa Rica, Jr.

OL - Bo Adcock, Villa Rica, Jr.

K - Nick Stephens, New Manchester, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Charles Walden, Lithia Springs, Jr.

DL - Michael Mills, Lithia Springs, Jr.

DL - R.J. Johnson, Villa Rica, Sr.

DL - Tre Sparks, Villa Rica, Sr.

DL - Hanaan Covington, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

LB - Taqrig Heathington, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

LB - Rubin Huggins, Chapel Hill, Jr.

LB - Charles Sewell, North Springs, Jr.

LB - Sedric O’Neal, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

LB - Keaton McKinney, New Manchester, Jr.

LB - Jamius Duncan, Lithia Springs, Sr.

LB - Javon Jennings, Lithia Springs, Jr.

LB - Gregory Wardlaw, Chapel Hill, So.

DB - Markee Lewis, New Manchester, Jr.

DB - Khris McLamb, Chapel Hill, Sr.

DB - Quentin Barkley, Lithia Springs, Jr.

DB - Joshua Sol, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

DB - Cam’ron Hunter, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

LS - John Kealy, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

P - Ollie Payne, Lithia Springs, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

