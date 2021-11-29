All-region teams: Villa Rica’s McKey named 6-5A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 6-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 6-5A
Player of the year: RB/DB Ty McKey, Villa Rica, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Tyree Weathersby, New Manchester, Jr.
Iron Man Award: RB/LB T.J. Harvison, Villa Rica, Jr.
Specialist of the year: RET Devon Green, Lithia Springs, Jr.
Coach of the year: Tim Barron, Villa Rica
First-team offense
QB - Komari Frye, Chapel Hill, Sr.
QB - Rico Jones, New Manchester, Jr.
RB - Demarco Brown, Lithia Springs, Jr.
RB - Chris Morgan, New Manchester, Jr.
RB - Bryson Ausby, Villa Rica, Sr.
WR - Yasin Muhammad, New Manchester, Jr.
WR - Davion Leslie, Lithia Springs, Sr.
WR - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs, Jr.
WR - Ricky Dorn, Jackson (Atlanta), Fr.
WR - Caleb Odom, Villa Rica, So.
TE - Josh Wilson, Chapel Hill, Sr.
OL - Ryian Alford, Jackson (Atlanta), So.
OL - Pakofi Sarpong, Lithia Springs, Jr.
OL - Khariy Mapson, Lithia Springs, Jr.
OL - Kebba Secka, Lithia Springs, Jr.
OL - Thomas Daniels, Villa Rica, Sr.
OL - Solomon Mosley, New Manchester, Sr.
OL - Jasper Williams, New Manchester, Sr.
OL - Desean Travis, New Manchester, Jr.
K - Trey Long, Villa Rica, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - De’ondre Jones, New Manchester, Sr.
DL - Cornelius Willis, New Manchester, Sr.
DL - Denorris Snipes, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.
DL - Cole Nash, Lithia Springs, Jr.
DL - Arron Redmond, Chapel Hill, Jr.
DL - Willie Wilson, Villa Rica, Sr.
LB - C.J. Lowe, Villa Rica, Sr.
LB - Josiah Bivens, New Manchester, Sr.
LB - Taye Seymore, Lithia Springs, Jr.
LB - Zamir McQuiller, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
LB - Derrick Walker, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
LB - Taariq Heathington, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
DB - Zantavious Graham, Villa Rica, Sr.
DB - Micah Alba, Villa Rica, Jr.
DB - Cam Ashton, Chapel Hill, Jr.
DB - Darion Washington, New Manchester, Sr.
DB - Christian Williams, Lithia Springs, Sr.
DB - Karleon Bell, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
DB - Tory Dixon, New Manchester, Sr.
DB - Decarius Clark, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.
DB - Isiah Hair, Villa Rica, Sr.
LS - Preston Timms, Chapel Hill, Sr.
P - Bryan Frey, Villa Rica, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Colby Nalley, Villa Rica, Sr.
RB - Devin Wiggins, Chapel Hill, Sr.
RB - Kenyon Gilliam, Jackson (Atlanta), So.
WR - Cam Dean, Chapel Hill, Sr.
WR - Fred White, North Springs, Sr.
WR - Isaiah Hair, Villa Rica, Sr.
WR - Jordan Turner, Lithia Springs, Jr.
OL - Chris Baldo, North Springs, Sr.
OL - Andrew Dorsey, Chapel Hill, Jr.
OL - Nick Howard-Davis, Chapel Hill, So.
OL - Emmannuel Connelly, Lithia Springs, Jr.
OL - Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica, Jr.
OL - Jelani George, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
OL - Irshad Rembert, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
OL - Hudson Hyneman, Villa Rica, Jr.
OL - Bo Adcock, Villa Rica, Jr.
K - Nick Stephens, New Manchester, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Charles Walden, Lithia Springs, Jr.
DL - Michael Mills, Lithia Springs, Jr.
DL - R.J. Johnson, Villa Rica, Sr.
DL - Tre Sparks, Villa Rica, Sr.
DL - Hanaan Covington, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.
LB - Taqrig Heathington, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
LB - Rubin Huggins, Chapel Hill, Jr.
LB - Charles Sewell, North Springs, Jr.
LB - Sedric O’Neal, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.
LB - Keaton McKinney, New Manchester, Jr.
LB - Jamius Duncan, Lithia Springs, Sr.
LB - Javon Jennings, Lithia Springs, Jr.
LB - Gregory Wardlaw, Chapel Hill, So.
DB - Markee Lewis, New Manchester, Jr.
DB - Khris McLamb, Chapel Hill, Sr.
DB - Quentin Barkley, Lithia Springs, Jr.
DB - Joshua Sol, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
DB - Cam’ron Hunter, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.
LS - John Kealy, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.
P - Ollie Payne, Lithia Springs, Sr.
