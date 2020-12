All-region teams: Vandagriff named 8-A Private player of the year

Brock Vandagriff, a senior quarterback at Prince Avenue Christian School, poses for a photo on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. Vandagriff, a University of Georgia commit, is one of the top 11 high school senior recruits in the state of Georgia for 2020. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta