All-region teams: Thomas, Paul, Lofton earn top honors in 2-3A

Here is the all-region team for 2-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 2-3A
Offensive player of the year: Jalik Thomas, Central (Macon), Sr.
Defensive player of the year: Chris Paul, Crisp County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: A.J. Lofton, Crisp County, Sr.
Scholar-athlete of the year: Maddox Jackson, Upson-Lee, Sr.
Coach of the year: Chad Campbell, Peach County
First-team offense
QB - Christian Martin, Peach County, So.
RB - Milique Smith, Upson-Lee, Sr.
RB - Maurice Elder, Central (Macon), Sr.
WR - Dennis Foster, Jackson, Sr.
WR - Kylen Carter, Americus-Sumter, Sr.
WR - Adrian Hughley, Mary Persons, Sr.
TE - Skeilar Mann, Peach County, So.
OL - Terrance Ferguson, Peach County, Sr.
OL - James Reddick, Peach County, Sr.
OL - Jaqualin Lumpkin, Upson-Lee, Sr.
OL - Takevion Smith, Central (Macon), Sr.
OL - Kameron Dunnings, Americus-Sumter, Sr.
OL - Jarvis Germany, Mary Persons, Jr.
ATH - Dorrian Smith, Peach County, Sr.
PK - Tripp Shipman, Mary Persons, Jr.
P - Tripp Shipman, Mary Persons, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Quintell Jones, Peach County, Jr.
DL - Nick Mercer, Crisp County, Sr.
DL - Wesley Bentley, Upson-Lee, Sr.
DL - Adam Lamar, Central (Macon), Sr.
DL - Felix Hixon, Jackson, Jr.
LB - Maddox Jackson, Upson-Lee, Sr.
LB - Thomas Warren, Mary Persons, Sr.
LB - Walt Hawthorne, Central (Macon), Sr.
LB - Dawson Livingston, Jackson, Jr.
DB - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County, Sr.
DB - Jha’Rius Evans, Central (Macon), Sr.
DB - Breylon Green, Americus-Sumter, Sr.
DB - Okemus Grier, Jackson, So.
Second-team offense
QB - Jake Davis, Upson-Lee, Sr.
RB - Chris McMillian, Peach County, So.
RB - Alex Patrick, Jackson, Sr.
WR - Zaylin Webb, Central (Macon), Sr.
WR - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County, Sr.
WR - Cameron Edwards, Jackson, Jr.
TE - Kanye Spivey, Crisp County, Jr.
OL - Jose Perez, Peach County, So.
OL - Nikolas Daniely, Peach County, Jr.
OL - Austin Starr, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL - Clayton Hixon, Jackson, Jr.
OL - Martin Caines, Central (Macon), Jr.
OL - Mekih Hill, Central (Macon), Sr.
ATH - Jaboree Goodson, Mary Persons, Sr.
PK - Peyton Zimmerman, Jackson, So.
P - Chance Goggdon, Jackson, So.
Second-team defense
DL - Perici Gaines, Crisp County, Sr.
DL - Quontaevious Glasco, Central (Macon), Jr.
DL - Armard Davis, Peach County, So.
DL - Travis Starr, Jackson, Sr.
DL - Lamont Jones, Mary Persons, Sr.
LB - Tim Alderman, Peach County, Sr.
LB - Cortez Thomas, Crisp County, Sr.
LB - Tyler McCord, Jackson, Jr.
LB - Jadarius White, Upson-Lee, Jr.
DB - Jayden Parker, Peach County, So.
DB - Carlos Barlow, Jackson, So.
DB - Jaylin Epps, Crisp County, Sr.
DB - Jaylen Darden, Central (Macon), So.
