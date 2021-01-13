X

All-region teams: Thomas, Paul, Lofton earn top honors in 2-3A

Crisp County QB AJ Lofton runs as Cedar Grove Safety Jordan Greer (9) defends during the AAA state title football game on Saturday Dec.14, 2019. John Amis / Special
Crisp County QB AJ Lofton runs as Cedar Grove Safety Jordan Greer (9) defends during the AAA state title football game on Saturday Dec.14, 2019. John Amis / Special

Credit: John Amis / Special

Credit: John Amis / Special

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 2-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 2-3A

Offensive player of the year: Jalik Thomas, Central (Macon), Sr.

Defensive player of the year: Chris Paul, Crisp County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: A.J. Lofton, Crisp County, Sr.

Scholar-athlete of the year: Maddox Jackson, Upson-Lee, Sr.

Coach of the year: Chad Campbell, Peach County

First-team offense

QB - Christian Martin, Peach County, So.

RB - Milique Smith, Upson-Lee, Sr.

RB - Maurice Elder, Central (Macon), Sr.

WR - Dennis Foster, Jackson, Sr.

WR - Kylen Carter, Americus-Sumter, Sr.

WR - Adrian Hughley, Mary Persons, Sr.

TE - Skeilar Mann, Peach County, So.

OL - Terrance Ferguson, Peach County, Sr.

OL - James Reddick, Peach County, Sr.

OL - Jaqualin Lumpkin, Upson-Lee, Sr.

OL - Takevion Smith, Central (Macon), Sr.

OL - Kameron Dunnings, Americus-Sumter, Sr.

OL - Jarvis Germany, Mary Persons, Jr.

ATH - Dorrian Smith, Peach County, Sr.

PK - Tripp Shipman, Mary Persons, Jr.

P - Tripp Shipman, Mary Persons, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Quintell Jones, Peach County, Jr.

DL - Nick Mercer, Crisp County, Sr.

DL - Wesley Bentley, Upson-Lee, Sr.

DL - Adam Lamar, Central (Macon), Sr.

DL - Felix Hixon, Jackson, Jr.

LB - Maddox Jackson, Upson-Lee, Sr.

LB - Thomas Warren, Mary Persons, Sr.

LB - Walt Hawthorne, Central (Macon), Sr.

LB - Dawson Livingston, Jackson, Jr.

DB - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County, Sr.

DB - Jha’Rius Evans, Central (Macon), Sr.

DB - Breylon Green, Americus-Sumter, Sr.

DB - Okemus Grier, Jackson, So.

Second-team offense

QB - Jake Davis, Upson-Lee, Sr.

RB - Chris McMillian, Peach County, So.

RB - Alex Patrick, Jackson, Sr.

WR - Zaylin Webb, Central (Macon), Sr.

WR - Sirad Bryant, Crisp County, Sr.

WR - Cameron Edwards, Jackson, Jr.

TE - Kanye Spivey, Crisp County, Jr.

OL - Jose Perez, Peach County, So.

OL - Nikolas Daniely, Peach County, Jr.

OL - Austin Starr, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL - Clayton Hixon, Jackson, Jr.

OL - Martin Caines, Central (Macon), Jr.

OL - Mekih Hill, Central (Macon), Sr.

ATH - Jaboree Goodson, Mary Persons, Sr.

PK - Peyton Zimmerman, Jackson, So.

P - Chance Goggdon, Jackson, So.

Second-team defense

DL - Perici Gaines, Crisp County, Sr.

DL - Quontaevious Glasco, Central (Macon), Jr.

DL - Armard Davis, Peach County, So.

DL - Travis Starr, Jackson, Sr.

DL - Lamont Jones, Mary Persons, Sr.

LB - Tim Alderman, Peach County, Sr.

LB - Cortez Thomas, Crisp County, Sr.

LB - Tyler McCord, Jackson, Jr.

LB - Jadarius White, Upson-Lee, Jr.

DB - Jayden Parker, Peach County, So.

DB - Carlos Barlow, Jackson, So.

DB - Jaylin Epps, Crisp County, Sr.

DB - Jaylen Darden, Central (Macon), So.

Todd Holcomb

