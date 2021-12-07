All-region teams: Starr’s Mill’s Stampley named player of the year in 2-5A

Defensive player of the year: LB Donovan Westmoreland, Griffin, Sr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB K.D. Hutchinson, Harris County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K/P Nick Troemel, Northgate, Jr.

Coach of the year: Chad Frazier, Whitewater

First-team offense

QB - Khalfani Harps, Griffin, Sr.

RB - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus), Jr.

RB - Dalton Bonner, Whitewater, Sr.

RB - Brandon Mathis, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

WR - Thad Askew, Harris County, Sr.

WR - Cam Kelsey, Griffin, Sr.

WR - Theo Elwell, McIntosh, Jr.

TE - Josh Phifer, Starr’s Mill, Jr.

OL - Micaiah Shaber, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

OL - Keith Chambliss, Griffin, Sr.

OL - Christian Cotton, Harris County, Sr.

OL - Cole Cameron, Harris County, Sr.

OL - Ian Fisher, McIntosh, Jr.

OL - John Raines, Whitewater, Sr.

K - T.J. Hartley, Whitewater, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Barrett Schmidlkofer, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

DL - Malachi Youman, Harris County, Sr.

DL - Colton Crawford, Northgate, Sr.

DL - Johnathan Navakas, Whitewater, So.

LB - Dajwon Deloach, Northside (Columbus), Jr.

LB - Will Snellings, Whitewater, Jr.

LB - Jacob Hammonds, Griffin, Sr.

LB - Devin Patches, McIntosh, Sr.

LB - Brandon Bordeaux, Northgate, Sr.

DB - Landon Usher, Northgate, Sr.

DB - Jadon Smith, Harris County, Sr.

DB - Joshua Benton, Whitewater, Sr.

DB - Boyton Cheney, Whitewater, Sr.

P - Arthur Richez, McIntosh, So.

Second-team offense

QB - Austin Williams, Whitewater, Sr.

RB - Greigh Joseph, Starr’s Mill, Jr.

RB - Braxton Mueller, Whitewater, Jr.

RB - R.J. Johnson, Griffin, Jr.

WR - Kobe Askew, Harris County, Jr.

WR - Jaleel Chambliss, Griffin, Jr.

WR - Gerrod Pope, Griffin, Jr.

TE - Matthew McDonald, Northgate, Jr.

OL - Bradley Smith, Northgate, So.

OL - Ethan Crawford, Whitewater, Sr.

OL - Grant McKenzie, McIntosh, Jr.

OL - Christian Blackburn, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

OL - Carson Coghlan, Northgate, Jr.

OL - Jesse Geter, Harris County, Sr.

K - Arthur Richez, McIntosh, So.

Second-team defense

DL - Trey Weems, Griffin, Jr.

DL - Stephen Johnson, Whitewater, Jr.

DL - Andres Franquez, Northgate, Sr.

DL - Justin Scott, Northgate, Sr.

LB - Popo Aguirre, Whitewater, Jr.

LB - Zavious Buffin, Griffin, Sr.

LB - Wyatt Ervin, Harris County, Sr.

LB - Simon Lewis, McIntosh, Jr.

LB - Blake Elsenpeter, Whitewater, Jr.

DB - Bo Walker, Starr’s Mill, So.

DB - Antavious Lee, Northgate, Sr.

DB - Ashlynd Barker, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

DB - Sincere Keith, Griffin, Sr.

P - Ryan Van Dinter, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

Honorable mention: Griffin - DL Calvin Dewberry, Jr.; DL Altmire Daniel, So.; LB K.Z. Cleveland, Sr.; DB Craig Woods, Jr.; OL Micah Brown, Jr.; OL Jarod Davis, Sr.; RB Jacori Ponder, So.; WR Terrance Elliott, Sr. Harris County - RB Miguel Sevilla, So.; OL Nathan Burns, Sr.; OL Cedarius Joseph, Jr.; DL Jayshon Thomas, Jr.; LB Gage Brown, Sr.; DB Jaylan Carter, Sr. McIntosh - RB Marcus Malone, Jr.; RB Blake Hiley, Sr.; QB Tate Morris, Jr.; OL Nick Kallas, Sr.; OL Josh Artiles, Sr.; DE Lionel Liburd, Jr.; DE Uche Illoh, So.; LB Andy Elwell, Jr.; LB Rahtrez Barber, So.; OL Armaan Jabranni, Sr. Northgate - OL Will Taylor, Jr.; RB Riley Lane, Sr.; WR Tyon Williams, Jr.; LB Jayden O’Neal, Sr.; LB Justin Hale, Sr.; LB Matt Herda, Jr. Northside (Columbus) - TE Aidan Acton, Sr.; LB Eric Cowling Jr, Jr.; DL Lamarius Smith, Sr. Starr’s Mill - DL Tyler Glover, Jr.; DL Dre Laurent, Jr.; LB Colin Bartek, Sr.; LB Evan Bartek, Fr.; LB Ethan Bramblett, So.; LB Zach Stevenson, Sr.; DB William Yarbrough, Jr.; DB Josh Thompson, Sr.; RB Anderson Cardoza, So.; OL Will Thomas, Jr. Whitewater - OL Xavier Campbell, Sr.; OL Jaxson Gier, Jr.; OL Ethan Boelsteri, Jr.; LS Noah Smith, Sr.; RB Logan Griffith, Jr.; DB Spencer Fields, Sr.; DB Ford Van Meter, Sr.

