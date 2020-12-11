X

All-region teams: Starr’s Mill’s Bishop named 3-5A player of the year

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 3-5A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 3-5A

Player of the year: DB Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB/WR K.D. Hutchinson, Harris County, Jr.

Defensive players of the year: LB Wes Haney, Starr’s Mill, Sr.; and LB Donovan Westmoreland, Griffin, Jr.

Athlete of the year: RB/DB Jordan Favors, Griffin, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K/P Brennen Schmitt, Whitewater, Sr.

Coach of the year: Chad Phillips, Starr’s Mill

First-team offense

QB - Cooper Corey, Harris County, Jr.

RB - D.J. Reid, Northgate, Jr.

RB - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus), So.

RB - Ben Anderson, McIntosh, Sr.

WR - Jaleel Chambliss, Griffin, So.

WR - Marcus Dumas, Harris County, Sr.

WR - Terrance Elliott, Griffin, Jr.

OL - Gerald Pope, Griffin, Sr.

OL - John Raines, Whitewater, Jr.

OL - Cole Sanders, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

OL - Kolby Brousard, Northgate, Sr.

OL - Jessie Geter, Harris County, Jr.

TE - Holden Smith, Northgate, Sr.

K - Dalton McGowan, Northgate, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - David Emfinger, Harris County, Sr.

DL - Colton Crawford, Northgate, Jr.

DL - Macaiah Shaber, Starr’s Mill, Jr.

DL - T.J. Hill, Whitewater, Jr.

LB - Ty Marshall, Whitewater, Sr.

LB - Wilbur Ramos, Harris County, Sr.

LB - Logan Estes, Northgate, Sr.

LB - Luke Mullins, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

DB - Jadon Smith, Harris County, Jr.

DB - Prince Green, Griffin, Sr.

DB - Brandon Calloway, Griffin, Sr.

DB - Jonathan Higle, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

P - Chipper Walker, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Mikian Bouie, Griffin, Sr.

DL - Malachi Youman, Harris County, Jr.

DL - Andres Moc, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

DL - Davari Wright, Griffin, Sr.

LB - Zavious Buffin, Griffin, Jr.

LB - Brandon Bordeaux, Northgate, Jr.

LB - Ben Anderson, McIntosh, Sr.

LB - Richard Byrd, Whitewater, Sr.

DB - Josh Trice, Harris County, Sr.

DB - Nate Kearns, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

DB - Landon Usher, Northgate, Jr.

DB - Jeff Johnson, Griffin, Sr.

P - Gavin Necessary, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

Second-team defense

QB - James Paige, Northgate, So.

RB - Brandon Mathis, Starr’s Mill, Jr.

RB - Dalton Bonner, Whitewater, Jr.

RB - Devin Barnett, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

WR - Jacobi Hatter, Northside (Columbus), So.

WR - Theo Elwell, McIntosh, So.

WR - Cameron Kelsey, Griffin, Jr.

OL - Cal Bowles, McIntosh, Sr.

OL - Tim Maddox, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

OL - Keith Chambless, Griffin, Jr.

OL - Joseph Rampey, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

OL - Whitt Spurlock, Northside (Columbus), Sr.

TE - Joey Pressel, McIntosh, Sr.

K - Connor Marke, Starr’s Mill, Sr.

Honorable mention: Whitewater - OL Ethan Crawford, DB Matthew Blawat, DB Jackson Peters. Northgate - LB Robbie Reid, LB Kalin Carter, DL Justin Scott, WR Preston Lindros, OL Luke Vega, OL Ryan Ledford, RB Jameson Hugh. Harris County - RB John Austin Cochran, OL Kaleb Lowe, OL Antonio Lamb, OL Christian Cotton, DL Hunter Seckinger, LB Braden Wortham, DB Thad Askew. Northside (Columbus) - DL Reggie Mathis, DL L.J. Pitts, LB Elijah McClendon, WR Ashton Wilson. Griffin - OL Ashton Fluellyn, DB Craig Woods, RB Gerrod Pope, QB Quamari Williams, DL Javier Fisher, LB Jacob Hammonds. McIntosh - QB Hayes Herzog, RB Dominic Cosper, RB Mason McPeters, OL Breckin Ceci, OL Luis Salfield, DB Marcus Malone. Starr’s Mill - DL Barrett Schmidlkofer, DB Marc Stampley, QB William Yarbrough, TE Josh Phifer, OL Vee Holcomb, WR Malachai Townsend

