All-region teams: South Atlanta’s Brown named top player in 6-2A

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 6-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 6-2A

Offensive player of the year: RB Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DE/OLB Marquez Harris, Columbia, Jr.

Athlete of the year: Royce Tolbert, Columbia, Sr.

Coach of the year: Michael Woolridge, South Atlanta

First-team offense

QB - Isaiah Logan, Towers, Jr.

RB - Christian Johnson, Pace Academy, So.

RB - Niejay Gaston, Washington, Sr.

WR - Keshawn Weathers, Towers, So.

WR - Elijah Hobson, Towers, Sr.

WR - Jaden Baugh, Columbia, So.

WR - Aveon Jackson, Columbia, Jr.

OL - Raylene Magby, South Atlanta, Jr.

OL - Jermaine Carroll, South Atlanta, Jr.

OL - William Stimmel, Lovett, Sr.

OL - Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy, Jr.

OL - Cameron Dumas, Columbia, Sr.

K - Andrew Swann, Pace Academy, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Cevan Edwards, South Atlanta, Jr.

DL - Kameryn Fountain, Washington, So.

DL -Tyler Walters, Towers, Sr.

DL - Kenyon Partridge, Columbia, Jr.

LB - Lamaze Williams, Columbia, So.

LB - Anthony Mitchell, South Atlanta, Sr.

LB - Steve Bracey, Lovett, Sr.

DB - Kameron Slade, Therrell, Sr.

DB - Malachi Jackson, McNair, Jr.

DB - Kadarias Bailey, Columbia, Jr.

DB - Nick Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Khamar Carlisle, Therrell, Sr.

RB - Roland Edwin, Columbia, Jr.

RB - Henry Stimmel, Lovett, Sr.

WR - Terrence Kiel, Pace Academy, So.

WR - Andrew Cullins, Washington, Sr.

WR - Nyseer Fullwood, Therrell, Sr.

WR - Alex Lindsay, Lovett, Sr.

OL - Christian Morgan, Washington, Sr.

OL - Edwin Moore, Columbia, So.

OL - Paul Donald, Columbia, Sr.

OL - Kenny Seay, Therrell, Sr.

OL - RyLand Alexander, Therrell, Fr.

K - Conner Deviney, Lovett, Fr.

Second-team defense

DL - Shamountae Flagg, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.

DL - Hevin Brown, Pace Academy, So.

DL - Ricky Howard, Columbia, Sr.

DL - Marlon Palmer, Therrell, So.

LB - Garrett Kelley, Lovett, Sr.

LB - Sir Amos, Washington, Sr.

LB - John Griffin, Towers, So.

DB - Ahmad Bridges, Therrell, Fr.

DB - Davis Rice, Pace Academy, Jr.

DB - Chase Nalley, Lovett, Sr.

DB - Maurice Wilson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.

Honorable mention: Columbia - Elijah Morgan, Charles Lemons, Marquez Hardy, Laquavious Oliver, Dakwon Michel. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - Cameron Matthews, Larry Wallace, Quentis Adams, Mehki Thompson, Kenneth Johnson. Lovett - Preston Lusink, Logan Givens, James Wahl, Christian Bell, Luke Graham. McNair - Malik Jackson, Woodrow Harrison, Tristan Victor, Sederian Williams, Isaiah Diggs. Pace Academy - Xavier Agostino, Nile Bennett, Kendal Evans, Kylen Shields, Frank Caldwell. South Atlanta - Sedrick Smith, John Lawton, Demarco Williams, Jontez Adams, Tony Gamble. Therrell - Bianco Dorsey, Keonte Tellis, Jeremiah Medley, Mike Hester, Jeremiah Payton. Washington - Jareese Lewis, Artravious Alexander, Charles Muhammad, Jeremiah Hardeman, Jamal Walton.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Investigations
