All-region teams: South Atlanta’s Brown named top player in 6-2A

Here is the all-region team for 6-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 6-2A
Offensive player of the year: RB Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DE/OLB Marquez Harris, Columbia, Jr.
Athlete of the year: Royce Tolbert, Columbia, Sr.
Coach of the year: Michael Woolridge, South Atlanta
First-team offense
QB - Isaiah Logan, Towers, Jr.
RB - Christian Johnson, Pace Academy, So.
RB - Niejay Gaston, Washington, Sr.
WR - Keshawn Weathers, Towers, So.
WR - Elijah Hobson, Towers, Sr.
WR - Jaden Baugh, Columbia, So.
WR - Aveon Jackson, Columbia, Jr.
OL - Raylene Magby, South Atlanta, Jr.
OL - Jermaine Carroll, South Atlanta, Jr.
OL - William Stimmel, Lovett, Sr.
OL - Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy, Jr.
OL - Cameron Dumas, Columbia, Sr.
K - Andrew Swann, Pace Academy, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Cevan Edwards, South Atlanta, Jr.
DL - Kameryn Fountain, Washington, So.
DL -Tyler Walters, Towers, Sr.
DL - Kenyon Partridge, Columbia, Jr.
LB - Lamaze Williams, Columbia, So.
LB - Anthony Mitchell, South Atlanta, Sr.
LB - Steve Bracey, Lovett, Sr.
DB - Kameron Slade, Therrell, Sr.
DB - Malachi Jackson, McNair, Jr.
DB - Kadarias Bailey, Columbia, Jr.
DB - Nick Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Khamar Carlisle, Therrell, Sr.
RB - Roland Edwin, Columbia, Jr.
RB - Henry Stimmel, Lovett, Sr.
WR - Terrence Kiel, Pace Academy, So.
WR - Andrew Cullins, Washington, Sr.
WR - Nyseer Fullwood, Therrell, Sr.
WR - Alex Lindsay, Lovett, Sr.
OL - Christian Morgan, Washington, Sr.
OL - Edwin Moore, Columbia, So.
OL - Paul Donald, Columbia, Sr.
OL - Kenny Seay, Therrell, Sr.
OL - RyLand Alexander, Therrell, Fr.
K - Conner Deviney, Lovett, Fr.
Second-team defense
DL - Shamountae Flagg, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.
DL - Hevin Brown, Pace Academy, So.
DL - Ricky Howard, Columbia, Sr.
DL - Marlon Palmer, Therrell, So.
LB - Garrett Kelley, Lovett, Sr.
LB - Sir Amos, Washington, Sr.
LB - John Griffin, Towers, So.
DB - Ahmad Bridges, Therrell, Fr.
DB - Davis Rice, Pace Academy, Jr.
DB - Chase Nalley, Lovett, Sr.
DB - Maurice Wilson, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Jr.
Honorable mention: Columbia - Elijah Morgan, Charles Lemons, Marquez Hardy, Laquavious Oliver, Dakwon Michel. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - Cameron Matthews, Larry Wallace, Quentis Adams, Mehki Thompson, Kenneth Johnson. Lovett - Preston Lusink, Logan Givens, James Wahl, Christian Bell, Luke Graham. McNair - Malik Jackson, Woodrow Harrison, Tristan Victor, Sederian Williams, Isaiah Diggs. Pace Academy - Xavier Agostino, Nile Bennett, Kendal Evans, Kylen Shields, Frank Caldwell. South Atlanta - Sedrick Smith, John Lawton, Demarco Williams, Jontez Adams, Tony Gamble. Therrell - Bianco Dorsey, Keonte Tellis, Jeremiah Medley, Mike Hester, Jeremiah Payton. Washington - Jareese Lewis, Artravious Alexander, Charles Muhammad, Jeremiah Hardeman, Jamal Walton.
