All-region teams: Rowe, Little earn top honors in 6-5A

High School Sports Blog | 17 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 6-5A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 6-5A

Offensive player of the year: QB Jeremiah Rowe, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE/LB Amari Little, Grady, Sr.

Coach of the year: Cedric Jackson, New Manchester

First-team offense

QB - Rico Jones, New Manchester, So.

RB - Lydell Daniel, Lithia Springs, Sr.

RB - T.J. Harvison, Villa Rica, So.

RB - Rudolph Paul, Chapel Hill, Sr.

RB - Teondre Carter, New Manchester, Sr.

WR - Horatio Fields, New Manchester, Sr.

WR - Malik Laurent, New Manchester, Sr.

WR - Keyshawn Buckley, Chapel Hill

WR - Devon Green, Lithia Springs, So.

OL - Jamar Milort, Chapel Hill, Jr.

OL - Drake Hudson, Chapel Hill, Sr.

OL - Ryian Alford, Jackson (Atlanta), Fr.

OL - Cris Baldo, North Springs, Jr.

OL - Brady Smallwood, Villa Rica, Sr.

ATH - Jordan Jones, Grady, Sr.

PK - Andrew Wright, North Springs, Sr.

LS - Turner Templeton, North Springs, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Derrick Von Hubbard, Chapel Hill, Jr.

DL - Chris Newby, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Deandre Jones, New Manchester, Jr.

DL - Johsua Simmons, Lithia Springs, Sr.

LB - Zach White, Chapel Hill, Jr.

LB - Rutledge Patrick, Grady, Sr.

LB - Robert Iverson, New Manchester, Sr.

LB - Michael Wilson, Lithia Springs, Sr.

DB - Marvin Wiley, Grady, Sr.

DB - Yaqym Lowery, New Manchester, Sr.

DB - Malik Thompson, Lithia Springs, Sr.

DB - Todric Walters, Villa Rica, Jr.

DB - Jordan Dugger, North Springs, Sr.

ATH - Bryson Ausby, Villa Rica, Jr.

P - Bryan Frey, Villa Rica, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Raveon Moore, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

RB - Michael Perkins, Chapel Hill, Sr.

RB - Mynek Royalston, North Springs, Sr.

WR - Drushun Phillips, North Springs, So.

WR - Jalen Sewell, Jackson (Atlanta), Jr.

WR - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs, So.

WR - Davion Leslie, Lithia Springs, Jr.

OL - Marquavious Gleaton, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

OL - Derrick Pettiway, Lithia Springs, Sr.

OL - Nasir Lomax, Grady, Sr.

OL - Kobe Mathis, New Manchester, Sr.

OL - Chris Morris, New Manchester, Sr.

OL - Thomas Daniels, Villa Rica, Jr.

P - Ethan Greenberg, Grady, Sr.

LS - Jack Kealy, Jackson (Atlanta), So.

Second-team defense

DL - Jayden Smith, Chapel Hill, Sr.

DL - Desean Travis, New Manchester, So.

DL - Donta Washington, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.

DL - Deandre Torrance, Lithia Springs, Sr.

DL - Robert Smith, North Springs, Sr.

LB - Bradley Turner, Chapel Hill, Sr.

LB - Javon Jennings, Lithia Springs, So.

LB - Charles Seawell, North Springs, So.

LB - Steven Simpson, Grady, So.

DB - Justin Weatherford, Chapel Hill, Sr.

DB - Xavier Sessoms, Grady, Sr.

DB - Daylan Pearson, New Manchester, Sr.

DB - Kentrell Cole, Lithia Springs, Sr.

DB - Ayden Clark Veal, Chapel Hill, Sr.

PK - Roswell Bond, Grady, So.

Honorable mention: QB - Komari Frye, Chapel Hill, Jr.; Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs, So. RB - Chris Morgan, New Manchester, So.; Ty McKey, Villa Rica, Jr. OL - Blake Connell, Chapel Hill, Sr.; Cameron Beauchamp, Chapel Hill, Sr.; Junior Diallo, North Springs, Jr.; Jason Whitlock, Villa Rica, Sr.; David Gibson, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.; Pakofi Sarpong, Lithia Springs, So.; Khayri Mapson, Lithia Springs, So. WR - Tank Nunnally, Chapel Hill, So.; Sr. Kam McLamb, Chapel Hill, Sr.; Quentin Barkley, Lithia Springs, So.; Kris Gilbert, New Manchester, Jr. P - Uri Valle, Lithia Springs, Sr. LS - Nathan Brock, Villa Rica, Sr. DL - Bryson Veal, Chapel Hill, Sr.; Tyree Weathersby, New Manchester, So.; Stephen Rawlings, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.; Jerrod Leverette, Lithia Springs, Sr.; Dekeayon Smith, Villa Rica, Sr.; Jalen Ford, North Springs, Sr.; Zachariah Keith, North Springs, So. LB - Chris Morgan, New Manchester, So.; JaMichael Jackson, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.; Kenyon Hatten, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.; Brian Grace, Villa Rica, Sr.; Taye Seymore, Lithia Springs, So.; Hansen Johnson, North Springs, So.; Peyton Parker, North Springs, Jr. DB - Khris McLamb, Chapel Hill, Jr.; Christen Williams, Lithia Springs, Jr.; Kordell Brown, New Manchester, Sr.; Khabir Ferguson, Jackson (Atlanta), Sr.; Jamius Duncan, Lithia Springs, Jr.

Todd Holcomb

