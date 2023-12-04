All-region teams: Roswell’s Smith voted 7-6A player of the year

Roswell quarterback KJ Smith (4) carries the ball for a gain in yardage on a short running play during the first half of the game Friday, September 29, 2023. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Roswell quarterback KJ Smith (4) carries the ball for a gain in yardage on a short running play during the first half of the game Friday, September 29, 2023. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

50 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB K.J. Smith, Roswell, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Nykahi Davenport, Roswell, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Jaiden Grimes, Pope, Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Anthonie Knapp, Roswell, Sr.

Defensive lineman of the year: Chase Morrison, Roswell, Sr.

Freshman of the year: DL D.J. Jacobs, Blessed Trinity, Fr.

Athletes of the year: WR/DB John Stuetzer, Pope, Jr.; and RB/RET Synkwan Smith, Roswell, Jr.

Coach of the year: Chris Prewett, Roswell

First-team offense

QB - D.J. Bordeaux, Alpharetta, So.

RB - Ahmontae Pitts, Blessed Trinity, So.

RB - Jason Pitts, Sprayberry, Jr.

WR - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta, Sr.

WR - Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta, Jr.

WR - Zyon McKenzie, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

WR - Dylan Williams, Roswell, Sr.

TE - Logan Crispo, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

TE - Ethan Gurela, Roswell, Jr.

OL - Sammy Seals, Alpharetta, Jr.

OL - Paul Harrington, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

OL - Warren Sandbothe, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

OL - Sam Mitchell, Pope, Jr.

OL - Andrew Stargel, Roswell, Jr.

K - Andrew Nelms, Pope, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Ja Quentin Madison, Alpharetta, Jr.

DL - Luke Ferguson, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

DL - Nick Chao, Pope, Sr.

DL - Ben Couey, Sprayberry, Sr.

DL - Devin Redmond, Roswell, Sr.

LB - Trent McWhorter, Alpharetta, Sr.

LB - John Winter, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

LB - Everett Currie, Sprayberry, Jr.

LB - Ryder Duffy, Roswell, Jr.

DB - Tyjai Hopper, Alpharetta, Sr.

DB - Marc Townsend, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

DB - Ryan Steele, Johns Creek, Jr.

DB - Tyler Smith, Pope, Sr.

DB - Connor Beech, Roswell, Sr.

DB - Mark Manfred, Sprayberry, Jr.

P - Brett Gonda, Roswell, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jaden Duckett, Sprayberry, So.

QB - Brooks Goodman, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

RB - Jrue Keeling, Alpharetta, So.

RB - J.T. Way, Pope, Jr.

WR - Kevin Lipscomb, Alpharetta, Jr.

WR - Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

WR - Larry Bluman, Johns Creek, Jr.

WR - Colin Morelle, Johns Creek, Jr.

WR - Collins Price, Lassiter, Fr.

WR - Alex Tushabe, Pope, Sr.

WR - Grant Cook, Roswell, Jr.

TE - Tucker Kelleher, Alpharetta, Jr.

TE - Aiden Lynch, Sprayberry, Jr.

OL - Daylan Moore, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL - Ben Hill, Blessed Trinity, Sr.

OL - Walker Boswell, Lassiter

OL - Charlie Hubbard, Pope, Sr.

OL - Andrew Ryan, Roswell, Jr.

K - Robert Madayag, Sprayberry, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Daylan Moore, Alpharetta, Sr.

DL - Ryan Fletcher, Alpharetta, Sr.

DL - Adrian Forbes, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

DL - Quincy Keener, Johns Creek, Sr.

DL - Griffin Mack, Lassiter, Sr.

DL - Gio Morrone, Pope, Sr.

DL - Nile Smith, Roswell, Jr.

LB - Ashton Moore, Alpharetta, So.

LB - Conor Eggelston, Johns Creek, Jr.

LB - Demetrius Brown, Sprayberry, Sr.

LB - Jackson Schall, Roswell, Sr.

DB - Cole Walker, Alpharetta, Jr.

DB - Chase Malloy, Blessed Trinity, Jr.

DB - Logan Castro, Pope, Sr.

DB - Nytrevain Davenport, Roswell, Jr.

DB - Hiram Zamora, Roswell, Jr.

P - Liam Dingle, Sprayberry, Jr.

Honorable mention: Alpharetta - Ayk Dedeoglu, Sr.; C.J. Griffin, Jr.; Ayden Williams, So.; Emmanuel Talabi, Sr.; Collin Kungu, Sr.; David Omene, Sr.; Jase Edwards, Sr.; Chapel Young, Sr.; Cam Jones, Jr.; Talan Thomas, Jr. Blessed Trinity - Deuce Johnson, Jr.; Griffin Tully, Sr.; Dylan Torrico Jr; Spencer Kramer, Sr.; Noah Godhard, Jr. Johns Creek - Clark Callaway, Sr.; Blake Thomas, Sr.; Dylan Sobocinski, Sr.; Ryan Ciul, So.; Greg Asatryan, Jr.; Buck Barber, Jr. Lassiter - Sabien Thigpen, Jr.; Rollie Scott, Jr.; Noah O’Neill, Jr.; Will Davidson, Sr. Pope - Ian Davis, Sr.; Max Fumerton, Jr.; Reid Joseph, Jr.; Oliver Kopach, Sr.; Ethan Brinkman, Sr.; Reed Egan, Jr. Roswell - Nathan Stubblefield, Jr.; Nolan Slaughter, Sr.; Kevin Guardado, Jr.; Tyler Harrison, Jr.; Seth Lerner, So.; Alex Lucas, So. Sprayberry - Brice Smith, Sr.; Ashton Wright, So.; Jamarion Cooper, Jr.; Jorden Edmonds, So.; Roman Spink, Jr.

