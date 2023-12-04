All-region teams: Roswell’s Smith voted 7-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 7-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB K.J. Smith, Roswell, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Nykahi Davenport, Roswell, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Jaiden Grimes, Pope, Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Anthonie Knapp, Roswell, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year: Chase Morrison, Roswell, Sr.
Freshman of the year: DL D.J. Jacobs, Blessed Trinity, Fr.
Athletes of the year: WR/DB John Stuetzer, Pope, Jr.; and RB/RET Synkwan Smith, Roswell, Jr.
Coach of the year: Chris Prewett, Roswell
First-team offense
QB - D.J. Bordeaux, Alpharetta, So.
RB - Ahmontae Pitts, Blessed Trinity, So.
RB - Jason Pitts, Sprayberry, Jr.
WR - Sean Wilson, Alpharetta, Sr.
WR - Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta, Jr.
WR - Zyon McKenzie, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
WR - Dylan Williams, Roswell, Sr.
TE - Logan Crispo, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
TE - Ethan Gurela, Roswell, Jr.
OL - Sammy Seals, Alpharetta, Jr.
OL - Paul Harrington, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
OL - Warren Sandbothe, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
OL - Sam Mitchell, Pope, Jr.
OL - Andrew Stargel, Roswell, Jr.
K - Andrew Nelms, Pope, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Ja Quentin Madison, Alpharetta, Jr.
DL - Luke Ferguson, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
DL - Nick Chao, Pope, Sr.
DL - Ben Couey, Sprayberry, Sr.
DL - Devin Redmond, Roswell, Sr.
LB - Trent McWhorter, Alpharetta, Sr.
LB - John Winter, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
LB - Everett Currie, Sprayberry, Jr.
LB - Ryder Duffy, Roswell, Jr.
DB - Tyjai Hopper, Alpharetta, Sr.
DB - Marc Townsend, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
DB - Ryan Steele, Johns Creek, Jr.
DB - Tyler Smith, Pope, Sr.
DB - Connor Beech, Roswell, Sr.
DB - Mark Manfred, Sprayberry, Jr.
P - Brett Gonda, Roswell, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jaden Duckett, Sprayberry, So.
QB - Brooks Goodman, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
RB - Jrue Keeling, Alpharetta, So.
RB - J.T. Way, Pope, Jr.
WR - Kevin Lipscomb, Alpharetta, Jr.
WR - Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
WR - Larry Bluman, Johns Creek, Jr.
WR - Colin Morelle, Johns Creek, Jr.
WR - Collins Price, Lassiter, Fr.
WR - Alex Tushabe, Pope, Sr.
WR - Grant Cook, Roswell, Jr.
TE - Tucker Kelleher, Alpharetta, Jr.
TE - Aiden Lynch, Sprayberry, Jr.
OL - Daylan Moore, Alpharetta, Sr.
OL - Ben Hill, Blessed Trinity, Sr.
OL - Walker Boswell, Lassiter
OL - Charlie Hubbard, Pope, Sr.
OL - Andrew Ryan, Roswell, Jr.
K - Robert Madayag, Sprayberry, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Daylan Moore, Alpharetta, Sr.
DL - Ryan Fletcher, Alpharetta, Sr.
DL - Adrian Forbes, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
DL - Quincy Keener, Johns Creek, Sr.
DL - Griffin Mack, Lassiter, Sr.
DL - Gio Morrone, Pope, Sr.
DL - Nile Smith, Roswell, Jr.
LB - Ashton Moore, Alpharetta, So.
LB - Conor Eggelston, Johns Creek, Jr.
LB - Demetrius Brown, Sprayberry, Sr.
LB - Jackson Schall, Roswell, Sr.
DB - Cole Walker, Alpharetta, Jr.
DB - Chase Malloy, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
DB - Logan Castro, Pope, Sr.
DB - Nytrevain Davenport, Roswell, Jr.
DB - Hiram Zamora, Roswell, Jr.
P - Liam Dingle, Sprayberry, Jr.
Honorable mention: Alpharetta - Ayk Dedeoglu, Sr.; C.J. Griffin, Jr.; Ayden Williams, So.; Emmanuel Talabi, Sr.; Collin Kungu, Sr.; David Omene, Sr.; Jase Edwards, Sr.; Chapel Young, Sr.; Cam Jones, Jr.; Talan Thomas, Jr. Blessed Trinity - Deuce Johnson, Jr.; Griffin Tully, Sr.; Dylan Torrico Jr; Spencer Kramer, Sr.; Noah Godhard, Jr. Johns Creek - Clark Callaway, Sr.; Blake Thomas, Sr.; Dylan Sobocinski, Sr.; Ryan Ciul, So.; Greg Asatryan, Jr.; Buck Barber, Jr. Lassiter - Sabien Thigpen, Jr.; Rollie Scott, Jr.; Noah O’Neill, Jr.; Will Davidson, Sr. Pope - Ian Davis, Sr.; Max Fumerton, Jr.; Reid Joseph, Jr.; Oliver Kopach, Sr.; Ethan Brinkman, Sr.; Reed Egan, Jr. Roswell - Nathan Stubblefield, Jr.; Nolan Slaughter, Sr.; Kevin Guardado, Jr.; Tyler Harrison, Jr.; Seth Lerner, So.; Alex Lucas, So. Sprayberry - Brice Smith, Sr.; Ashton Wright, So.; Jamarion Cooper, Jr.; Jorden Edmonds, So.; Roman Spink, Jr.
