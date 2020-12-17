All-region teams: Rabun’s Stockton named 8-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 8-2A
Player of the year: QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Adriel Clark, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Will Turpin, Rabun County, Jr.
Athlete of the year: DB/WR Quinn Hall, Elbert County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Jaybo Shaw, Rabun County
Offense
QB - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Jr.
RB - C.J. Tate, Elbert County, Sr.
RB - Jonah Daniel, Union County, Sr.
RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, So.
WR/TE - Kaston Hemphill, Union County, Sr.
WR/TE - Bryce Dickerson, Elbert County, Jr.
WR/TE - Tate Ramey, Rabun County, Jr.
WR/TE - Sutton Jones, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Collin Jenkins, Elbert County, Jr.
OL - Aaron Helton, Union County, Sr.
OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Jr.
OL - Clayton Dixon, Rabun County, Jr.
OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Jr.
OL - Jordan Johnson, Banks County, Jr.
P - Gus Hood, Rabun County, Jr.
Defense
DL - Connor Cook, Union County, Sr.
DL - Chris Thompson, Rabun County, Jr.
DL - Nate Lavender, Elbert County, Sr.
DL - Issiah Storm, Banks County, Jr.
LB - A.J. German, Elbert County, Sr.
LB - Noah Underwood, Union County, Sr.
LB - Brody Jarred, Rabun County, Sr.
LB - Jace Bennett, Banks County, Sr.
DB - A.J. Henderson, Elbert County, Jr.
DB - Mekhi Davenport, Elbert County, Sr.
DB - Hogan Woodard, Rabun County, Jr.
DB - Cory Kellar, Rabun County, Jr.
PK - Mason McCombs, Union County, Sr.
PK - Cesar Armenta, Rabun County, Jr.
Honorable mention: RB - Carson Walker, Union County, Jr.; Roman Haynes, Banks County, Jr. WR - Christian Harris, Elbert County, So.; Keyton Chitwood, Union County, Jr.; Q.T. Teasley, Elbert County, Sr. OL - Sam Lavender, Elbert County, Jr.; Tyler McBride, Union County, Jr. DL - Cesar Cruz, Rabun County, So.; Nolan Crane, Rabun County, Jr.; Tanner Kaminski, Banks County, Sr. LB - Clayton Lester, Union County, Sr.; Corey Vickery, Banks County, Sr.; Elijah Helton, Union County, So.; Hoff Windam, Rabun County, Sr.; Hunter Young, Union County, Sr.; Jasper Mills, Banks County, Jr.; Lukas Marlow, Banks County, Jr.; Turner Grimmett, Rabun County, Jr. DB - Cade Herrin, Banks County, Jr.; Carter Stroud, Banks County, Sr.; Hunter Moore, Rabun County, Jr.; J.J. Littles, Union County, Sr.; Trace Wright, Union County, Jr.; Trez White, Elbert County, Jr. K - Aldair Sanchez, Elbert County, Jr.
