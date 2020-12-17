X

All-region teams: Rabun’s Stockton named 8-2A player of the year

Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks for a receiver during the second half of a regular-season game against Pope.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 8-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 8-2A

Player of the year: QB Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Adriel Clark, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Will Turpin, Rabun County, Jr.

Athlete of the year: DB/WR Quinn Hall, Elbert County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Jaybo Shaw, Rabun County

Offense

QB - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Jr.

RB - C.J. Tate, Elbert County, Sr.

RB - Jonah Daniel, Union County, Sr.

RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, So.

WR/TE - Kaston Hemphill, Union County, Sr.

WR/TE - Bryce Dickerson, Elbert County, Jr.

WR/TE - Tate Ramey, Rabun County, Jr.

WR/TE - Sutton Jones, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Collin Jenkins, Elbert County, Jr.

OL - Aaron Helton, Union County, Sr.

OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Jr.

OL - Clayton Dixon, Rabun County, Jr.

OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Jr.

OL - Jordan Johnson, Banks County, Jr.

P - Gus Hood, Rabun County, Jr.

Defense

DL - Connor Cook, Union County, Sr.

DL - Chris Thompson, Rabun County, Jr.

DL - Nate Lavender, Elbert County, Sr.

DL - Issiah Storm, Banks County, Jr.

LB - A.J. German, Elbert County, Sr.

LB - Noah Underwood, Union County, Sr.

LB - Brody Jarred, Rabun County, Sr.

LB - Jace Bennett, Banks County, Sr.

DB - A.J. Henderson, Elbert County, Jr.

DB - Mekhi Davenport, Elbert County, Sr.

DB - Hogan Woodard, Rabun County, Jr.

DB - Cory Kellar, Rabun County, Jr.

PK - Mason McCombs, Union County, Sr.

PK - Cesar Armenta, Rabun County, Jr.

Honorable mention: RB - Carson Walker, Union County, Jr.; Roman Haynes, Banks County, Jr. WR - Christian Harris, Elbert County, So.; Keyton Chitwood, Union County, Jr.; Q.T. Teasley, Elbert County, Sr. OL - Sam Lavender, Elbert County, Jr.; Tyler McBride, Union County, Jr. DL - Cesar Cruz, Rabun County, So.; Nolan Crane, Rabun County, Jr.; Tanner Kaminski, Banks County, Sr. LB - Clayton Lester, Union County, Sr.; Corey Vickery, Banks County, Sr.; Elijah Helton, Union County, So.; Hoff Windam, Rabun County, Sr.; Hunter Young, Union County, Sr.; Jasper Mills, Banks County, Jr.; Lukas Marlow, Banks County, Jr.; Turner Grimmett, Rabun County, Jr. DB - Cade Herrin, Banks County, Jr.; Carter Stroud, Banks County, Sr.; Hunter Moore, Rabun County, Jr.; J.J. Littles, Union County, Sr.; Trace Wright, Union County, Jr.; Trez White, Elbert County, Jr. K - Aldair Sanchez, Elbert County, Jr.

