All-region teams: Pierce’s Bell named 3-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 3-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB/RB D.J. Bell, Pierce County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Dayson Griffis, Appling County, So.
Defensive player of the year: LB Tank Morris, Toombs County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: QB/WR Jeremiah Mayner, Tattnall County, Sr.
Comeback player of the year: RB Eric Williams, Windsor Forest, Sr.
Coach of the year: Jordan Mullis, Appling County
First-team offense
QB - Caden Marsh, Toombs County, Sr.
RB - Jimarion Guyton, Pierce County, Sr.
RB - Jaylen Johnson, Appling County, Sr.
RB - David Hill, Tattnall County, Jr.
WR - JaQuez White, Pierce County, Sr.
WR - Lagonza Hayward, Toombs County, So.
WR - Kellen Echols, Appling County, So.
WR - Nehemiah Howard, Appling County, Jr.
TE - Dawson Griffis, Appling County, Sr.
Flex - Wade Dibiase, Pierce County, Jr.
OL - Marcus Nesmith, Appling County, Sr.
OL - Henry Peagler, Pierce County, Sr.
OL - Brock Nobles, Toombs County, Jr.
OL - Max Beverly, Vidalia, Jr.
OL - Myron Addison, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Qualin Thomas, Tattnall County
OL - Jacob Gardner, Appling County, Sr.
PK - Jonah Allen, Pierce County, Sr.
ATH - Antonio Barron, Vidalia, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Gregg Edwards, Tattnall County, Jr.
DL - Chayce Smith, Appling County, Sr.
DL - Mykel Reid, Appling County, Jr.
DL - Jailan Bennett, Appling County, Jr.
DL - Jose Martinez, Appling County, Sr.
LB - Carson Sloan, Pierce County, Jr.
LB - Xavier Friendy, Tattnall County, Jr.
LB - Sherman Clay, Appling County, Jr.
LB - Wil Watts, Toombs County, Sr.
LB - Josiah Anderson, Tattnall County, Sr.
DB - Kellon Middleton, Brantley County, Sr.
DB - M.J. McRae, Appling County, Sr.
DB - Jaylen Jackson, Windsor Forest, Sr.
DB - Malcolm Addison, Tattnall County, Sr.
DB - Will Soloman, Appling County, Sr.
P - Carson Sloan, Pierce County, Jr.
P - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, So.
Second-team offense
QB - Kirkland Cannon, Brantley County, Jr.
RB - Jamarion Williams, Appling County, Jr.
RB - Vic Walker, Windsor Forest, Jr.
WR - Jacaree Washington, Vidalia, Jr.
WR - Greysen Guy, Brantley County, Jr.
WR - Camden Hickox, Appling County, Jr.
WR - Dawson Brantley, Toombs County, Sr.
TE - Garrison Chesser, Brantley County, Sr.
TE - Maurice Oglesby, Toombs County, Jr.
Flex - Adam Metcalfe, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Dawson Van Vleck, Toombs County, Jr.
OL - CJ Palmer, Vidalia, Sr.
OL - Kendal Carter, Windsor Forest, Jr.
OL - Elijah Howard, Pierce County, Jr.
OL - Jaylon Smith, Appling County, Jr.
OL - Jacob Baum, Brantley County, Sr.
PK - Alan Rameriez, Appling County, Fr.
Second-team defense
DL - Carson Jacobs, Brantley County, So.
DL - Hunter Barwick, Toombs County, Jr.
DL - Keegun Moore, Tattnall County, Sr.
DL - Trent Moody, Pierce County, Sr.
DL - Sam Whitley, Windsor Forest, Sr.
LB - Sam Sapp, Vidalia, So.
LB - Landen Sauls, Tattnall County, Jr.
LB - Cameron Mobley, Appling County, Jr.
LB - Dixon Morris, Pierce County, So.
LB - Ronald Pointer, Vidalia, Jr.
DB - Omarion Ogelsby, Vidalia, Jr.
DB - Tamarien McArthur, Toombs County, Sr.
DB - Jamar Jones, Toombs County, Sr.
DB - Tre’Shawn Moore, Appling County, Jr.
DB - Mikel Crayton, Appling County, Fr.
P - Little Michael Conner, Brantley County, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB - Gavin Hall, Toombs County; Jeremiah Brown, Windsor Forest. RB – Kendall Wright, Brantley County; Markell Lawson, Tattnall County; A.J. McLendon, Vidalia. WR - Cason Banks, Vidalia; Ke’tayrion Haynes, Windsor Forest; Marquise Lonnon, Windsor Forest; Brian Robinson, Windsor Forest. OL – Rhett Stone, Appling County; Wesley Hendricks, Appling County; Lewis Dowling, Brantley County; Bryson Hutcheson, Pierce County; Ty Douberly, Pierce County; Hudson Boatright, Pierce County; Devin Cowart, Tattnall County; Darius Harris, Toombs County; Augustus Underwood, Toombs County; Levi Palmer, Vidalia; Steven Cheeks, Vidalia; Nathan Mack, Vidalia; Markee Eason, Windsor Forest; Courtney Patrick, Windsor Forest; Trokon Johnson, Windsor Forest. Flex/TE - Matthew Taylor, Pierce County; Miles Brown, Tattnall County; Andre Anderson, Tattnall County; Dugan Johnson, Vidalia. DL – D.J. West, Appling County; George Trusdell, Brantley County; Aaron Proctor, Tattnall County; Jarquez Mitchell, Vidalia; Keyvin Harden, Vidalia; Ayden Marin-Clark, Vidalia; Jamier Axon, Windsor Forest. LB – Mason Thomas, Brantley County; Nathan Willis, Brantley County; Ahmelion Jones, Vidalia; Darrell Brown, Vidalia; Anthony Williams, Windsor Forest; Zach Patterson, Windsor Forest; Izaiyah Cooper, Windsor Forest. DB – Greyson Hall, Appling County; Joel Willis, Brantley County; Jah Evans, Pierce County; Jones Herrin, Pierce County; Isaac Brown, Tattnall County; Cam Davis, Tattnall County; Michall Polke, Toombs County; Brandon Beasley, Vidalia; Jai Gaines, Windsor Forest; Keith Louper, Windsor Forest; Nate Simmons, Windsor Forest; Showkey Barnes, Windsor Forest. KR - Artavis Williams, Toombs County. PK - Jonathan Mock, Brantley County.
