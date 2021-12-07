All-region teams: Pierce County takes top honors in 1-3A

Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 1-3A
Player of the year: DB/ATH Daytin Baker, Pierce County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB D.J. Bell, Pierce County, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Donelius Johnson, Pierce County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: DB/RB Taylen Crosby, Appling County, Sr.
Comeback player of the year: RB Jaylen Johnson, Appling County, Jr.
Coach of the year: Ryan Herring, Pierce County
First-team offense
QB - Jeremiah Mayner, Tattnall County, Jr.
RB - Ahmari Douglas, Long County, So.
RB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Sr.
WR - Kellon Middleton, Brantley County, Jr.
WR - Camden Hickox, Appling County, So.
WR - Luke Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.
TE - Knox Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.
TE - Dawson Griffis, Appling County, Jr.
OL - Kyle Cartwright, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Kyle Young, Long County, Sr.
OL - Toby Taylor, Appling County, Sr.
OL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Sr.
OL - Ty Little, Pierce County, Sr.
PK - Jonah Allen, Pierce County, Jr.
ATH - Jarvis Mims, Appling County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Darion Smith, Appling County, So.
DL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Sr.
DL - Darris Smith, Appling County, Sr.
DL - Ivan Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.
LB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Sr.
LB - Danarius Johnson, Pierce County, Sr.
LB - RJ Bryan, Brantley County, Sr.
LB - Allen Boatright, Pierce County, Sr.
DB– Jamori Wright, Appling County, Sr.
DB– Dwayne Rowe, Long County, Sr.
DB - T-Votny Brewton, Pierce County, Sr.
DB - Quintin Golden, Long County, Jr.
P - Isaiah Bush, Tattnall County, Sr.
ATH - Xavier Friendy, Tattnall County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Fr.
RB - David Hill, Tattnall County, So.
RB - Matt Mobley, Tattnall County, Sr.
WR - Quinton Walker, Brantley County, Sr.
WR - Brian Hiott, Brantley County, Sr.
WR - Darris Smith, Appling County, Sr.
TE - Co’Tomi Copper, Long County, Sr.
TE - Carson Sloan, Pierce County, So.
OL - Bryson Mcalliare, Tattnall County, Sr.
OL - Bryant Bleyman, Long County, Jr.
OL - Garrison Coleman, Appling County, Sr.
OL - Henry Peagler, Pierce County, Jr.
OL - Kasey Holliman, Brantley County, Jr.
PK - Isaiah Bush, Tattnall County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jojo Steedley, Brantley County, Sr.
DL - Jose Martinez, Appling County, Jr.
DL - Keonte Tillman, Tattnall County, Sr.
DL - Little Michael Conner, Brantley County, Jr.
LB - Greg Edwards, Tattnall County, So.
LB - Steven Wyatt, Long County, So.
LB - Adam Metcalfe, Tattnall County, Jr.
LB - EJ Lykes, Long County, Sr.
DB - James Aldridge, Brantley County, Sr.
DB - Malcolm Addison, Tattnall County, Jr.
DB - William Soloman, Appling County, Jr.
DB - Brian Hiott, Brantley County, Sr.
P - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Fr.
Honorable mention: RB – Josiah Ansorena-Smith, Long County; Dixon Morris, Pierce County; Matthew Taylor, Pierce County; Kentavious Davis, Tattnall County. OL – Mykel Reid, Appling County; Jacob Baum, Brantley County; Jacob Hewitt, Long County; Hugh Saussy, Pierce County; Elijah Howard; Devin Cowart, Tattnall County; Daquan Gardner, Tattnall County. TE - Aaron Proctor, Tattnall County. DL – Joseph Ross, Appling County; Ty Little, Pierce County; Keegun Moore, Tattnall County. LB – Ryan Ratliff, Brantley County; Kenny Pickens, Long County; Wade DiBiase, Pierce County; Andrew Willis, Tattnall County. DB – Malik Rogers, Appling County; Joel Willis, Brantley County; Ta’Shawn Brown, Long County; Jaquez White, Pierce County; Brent Johnson, Pierce County; Isaac Brown, Tattnall County
