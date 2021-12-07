ajc logo
All-region teams: Pierce County takes top honors in 1-3A

Dec. 30, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Pierce County running back DJ Bell (1) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win 13-7 against Oconee County during the Class 3A state high school football final at Center Parc Stadium Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Dec. 30, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Pierce County running back DJ Bell (1) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win 13-7 against Oconee County during the Class 3A state high school football final at Center Parc Stadium Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 1-3A

Player of the year: DB/ATH Daytin Baker, Pierce County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB D.J. Bell, Pierce County, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Donelius Johnson, Pierce County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: DB/RB Taylen Crosby, Appling County, Sr.

Comeback player of the year: RB Jaylen Johnson, Appling County, Jr.

Coach of the year: Ryan Herring, Pierce County

First-team offense

QB - Jeremiah Mayner, Tattnall County, Jr.

RB - Ahmari Douglas, Long County, So.

RB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Sr.

WR - Kellon Middleton, Brantley County, Jr.

WR - Camden Hickox, Appling County, So.

WR - Luke Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.

TE - Knox Bennett, Pierce County, Sr.

TE - Dawson Griffis, Appling County, Jr.

OL - Kyle Cartwright, Tattnall County, Sr.

OL - Kyle Young, Long County, Sr.

OL - Toby Taylor, Appling County, Sr.

OL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Sr.

OL - Ty Little, Pierce County, Sr.

PK - Jonah Allen, Pierce County, Jr.

ATH - Jarvis Mims, Appling County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Darion Smith, Appling County, So.

DL - Ty Everson, Pierce County, Sr.

DL - Darris Smith, Appling County, Sr.

DL - Ivan Williams, Tattnall County, Sr.

LB - Dennis Mims, Appling County, Sr.

LB - Danarius Johnson, Pierce County, Sr.

LB - RJ Bryan, Brantley County, Sr.

LB - Allen Boatright, Pierce County, Sr.

DB– Jamori Wright, Appling County, Sr.

DB– Dwayne Rowe, Long County, Sr.

DB - T-Votny Brewton, Pierce County, Sr.

DB - Quintin Golden, Long County, Jr.

P - Isaiah Bush, Tattnall County, Sr.

ATH - Xavier Friendy, Tattnall County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Fr.

RB - David Hill, Tattnall County, So.

RB - Matt Mobley, Tattnall County, Sr.

WR - Quinton Walker, Brantley County, Sr.

WR - Brian Hiott, Brantley County, Sr.

WR - Darris Smith, Appling County, Sr.

TE - Co’Tomi Copper, Long County, Sr.

TE - Carson Sloan, Pierce County, So.

OL - Bryson Mcalliare, Tattnall County, Sr.

OL - Bryant Bleyman, Long County, Jr.

OL - Garrison Coleman, Appling County, Sr.

OL - Henry Peagler, Pierce County, Jr.

OL - Kasey Holliman, Brantley County, Jr.

PK - Isaiah Bush, Tattnall County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jojo Steedley, Brantley County, Sr.

DL - Jose Martinez, Appling County, Jr.

DL - Keonte Tillman, Tattnall County, Sr.

DL - Little Michael Conner, Brantley County, Jr.

LB - Greg Edwards, Tattnall County, So.

LB - Steven Wyatt, Long County, So.

LB - Adam Metcalfe, Tattnall County, Jr.

LB - EJ Lykes, Long County, Sr.

DB - James Aldridge, Brantley County, Sr.

DB - Malcolm Addison, Tattnall County, Jr.

DB - William Soloman, Appling County, Jr.

DB - Brian Hiott, Brantley County, Sr.

P - Dayson Griffis, Appling County, Fr.

Honorable mention: RB – Josiah Ansorena-Smith, Long County; Dixon Morris, Pierce County; Matthew Taylor, Pierce County; Kentavious Davis, Tattnall County. OL – Mykel Reid, Appling County; Jacob Baum, Brantley County; Jacob Hewitt, Long County; Hugh Saussy, Pierce County; Elijah Howard; Devin Cowart, Tattnall County; Daquan Gardner, Tattnall County. TE - Aaron Proctor, Tattnall County. DL – Joseph Ross, Appling County; Ty Little, Pierce County; Keegun Moore, Tattnall County. LB – Ryan Ratliff, Brantley County; Kenny Pickens, Long County; Wade DiBiase, Pierce County; Andrew Willis, Tattnall County. DB – Malik Rogers, Appling County; Joel Willis, Brantley County; Ta’Shawn Brown, Long County; Jaquez White, Pierce County; Brent Johnson, Pierce County; Isaac Brown, Tattnall County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

