All-region teams: Philo named player of the year in 5-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division I, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
Athlete of the year: Josiah Cotterell, Jasper County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
Offense
QB - Chevy Sands, Jasper County, Sr.
WR - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian, Fr.
WR - CJ Dockery, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
WR - Jude Nelson, Social Circle, Jr.
WR - Darius Heard, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
TE - Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
OL - Brock Barrett, Oglethorpe County, So.
OL - Reid Coley, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
OL - Tymir Thornton, Jasper County, Jr.
OL - Jordyn Campbell, Jasper County, So.
OL - C.J. Colclough, Social Circle, Sr.
OL - Austin Head, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
OL - Mason Townsend, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
RB - Connor Causby, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
RB - Jalen Stewart, Jasper County, Jr.
RB - Kam Durden, Social Circle, Sr.
PK - Preston Guy, Social Circle, Jr.
Defense
DL - Blaine Pittman, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DL - Ashton Sexton, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
DL - Ean Mulkey, Social Circle, Jr.
DL - Eli Terrell, Jasper County, Sr.
LB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
LB - Kyler Giddens, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
LB - Quinton Nash, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
LB - Brandon Ridley, Jasper County, Sr.
LB - Cam Farley, Jasper County, So.
LB - Bristol Evans, Social Circle, Jr.
DB - Gaines Scoggins, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
DB - Peyton Talmadge, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DB - Jordan Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
DB - Kaiden Whidby, Jasper County, Sr.
DB - Randy Williams, Jasper County, Sr.
DB - Jameccus Hardge, Social Circle, Jr.
DB - Z Stewart, Social Circle, Sr.
P - Tyler Denny, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB Sean Crews, Social Circle, Sr.; OL/ILB Levi Kendall, Social Circle, Jr.; LB Caleb Hall, Oglethorpe County, Sr.; DB Elijah Hood, Oglethorpe County, Sr.; OL Jake Atha, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; OL Caleb Chandler, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.; OL Cody Mitchell, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; WR Thornton Hester, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; LB Tyler Banks, Jasper County, SR.; SS Bryan Ridley, Jasper County, So.; OL Micah Garrett, Jasper County, Fr.; K Angel Martin-Garcia, Jasper County, So.; WR Demonte Greene, Jasper County, Jr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: AP
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution