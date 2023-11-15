All-region teams: Philo named player of the year in 5-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division I, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

Athlete of the year: Josiah Cotterell, Jasper County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian

Offense

QB - Chevy Sands, Jasper County, Sr.

WR - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian, Fr.

WR - CJ Dockery, Prince Avenue Christian, So.

WR - Jude Nelson, Social Circle, Jr.

WR - Darius Heard, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

TE - Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

OL - Brock Barrett, Oglethorpe County, So.

OL - Reid Coley, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

OL - Tymir Thornton, Jasper County, Jr.

OL - Jordyn Campbell, Jasper County, So.

OL - C.J. Colclough, Social Circle, Sr.

OL - Austin Head, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

OL - Mason Townsend, Prince Avenue Christian, So.

RB - Connor Causby, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

RB - Jalen Stewart, Jasper County, Jr.

RB - Kam Durden, Social Circle, Sr.

PK - Preston Guy, Social Circle, Jr.

Defense

DL - Blaine Pittman, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

DL - Ashton Sexton, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

DL - Ean Mulkey, Social Circle, Jr.

DL - Eli Terrell, Jasper County, Sr.

LB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

LB - Kyler Giddens, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

LB - Quinton Nash, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

LB - Brandon Ridley, Jasper County, Sr.

LB - Cam Farley, Jasper County, So.

LB - Bristol Evans, Social Circle, Jr.

DB - Gaines Scoggins, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

DB - Peyton Talmadge, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

DB - Jordan Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

DB - Kaiden Whidby, Jasper County, Sr.

DB - Randy Williams, Jasper County, Sr.

DB - Jameccus Hardge, Social Circle, Jr.

DB - Z Stewart, Social Circle, Sr.

P - Tyler Denny, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB Sean Crews, Social Circle, Sr.; OL/ILB Levi Kendall, Social Circle, Jr.; LB Caleb Hall, Oglethorpe County, Sr.; DB Elijah Hood, Oglethorpe County, Sr.; OL Jake Atha, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; OL Caleb Chandler, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.; OL Cody Mitchell, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; WR Thornton Hester, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr; LB Tyler Banks, Jasper County, SR.; SS Bryan Ridley, Jasper County, So.; OL Micah Garrett, Jasper County, Fr.; K Angel Martin-Garcia, Jasper County, So.; WR Demonte Greene, Jasper County, Jr.

