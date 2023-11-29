All-region teams: North Oconee’s Wilson named player of the year in 8-4A

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Max Wilson, North Oconee, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB/QB Camden Smith, Madison County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Brooks Thompson, North Oconee, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK/P J.J. Poole, North Oconee, Sr.
Lineman of the year: OL/DL Alex Day, East Forsyth, Sr.
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Landon Roldan, North Oconee, Jr.
Ironman player of the year: TE/DE Ryan Graves, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
First-team offense
QB - Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall, So.
QB - Tanner Marsh, North Hall, Sr.
RB - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove, Jr.
RB - Conner Hulsey, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
RB - Tripp Morris, East Forsyth, Sr.
RB - Tate Titshaw, North Oconee, Sr.
WR - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
WR - Chasen Jones, East Hall, So.
WR - Will Moffitt, East Forsyth, Sr.
WR - Ryals Puryear, North Hall, Sr.
TE - Jack Kelly, North Oconee, Sr.
TE - Breckan Kirby, North Hall, Sr.
TE - Luke Waterworth, North Oconee, Sr.
OL - Jose Balver, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
OL - Cade Cagle, North Oconee, Sr.
OL - Alex Contreras, Chestatee, Sr.
OL - Mitchell Dunlap, East Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Charlie House, North Hall, Jr.
OL - Mason McGill, North Hall, So.
OL - Parker Waldrop, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
OL - Braxton Waller, Madison County, Sr.
OL - Rick Wiggins, East Forsyth, Jr.
OL - Caleb Williford, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Sazo Dolyhigh, Chestatee, Sr.
DL - Carson Dominey, North Oconee, Sr.
DL - D’Lante Overstreet, Walnut Grove, Jr.
DL - Landon Potter, North Hall, Sr.
DL - Jaylan Ransom, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
DL - Nicholas Smith, Walnut Grove, Jr.
ILB - Mack Brice, North Oconee, Sr.
ILB - Cameron Frady, East Forsyth, Sr.
ILB - Connor Griffin, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
ILB - Trey Lenhardt, North Oconee, Sr.
OLB - Jeffrey Bailey, Cedar Shoals, So.
OLB - Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, So.
OLB - Trey Patterson, North Hall, Sr.
OLB - Caysen Goss, Chestatee, Jr.
S - Ty Corbin, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
S - Cole Ferguson, East Forsyth, Sr.
S - Conner Free, North Hall, Sr.
S - Kayden Scott, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
S - Cameron Selman, Walnut Grove, Jr.
CB - Clarens Decelien, East Forsyth, Sr.
CB - Tanaka Mukono, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
CB - Damoni Taylor, North Oconee, Sr.
CB - Jace Williams, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
First-team special teams
PK - Michael Arbour, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
PK - Jackson Andrews, Walnut Grove, So.
RET - Cannon Hunter, East Forsyth, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Brock Szakacs, East Forsyth, Jr.
QB - Asher Wilson, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
RB - Lukas Pruitt, East Hall, So.
RB - Tate Ruth, North Hall, Sr.
RB - Zahkari Shiflet, Madison County, Sr.
WR - Brayden Clark, Madison County, So.
WR - Caden Daniels, East Hall, Jr.
WR - Braylon Jackson, Cherokee Bluff, So.
WR - Kayden Miller, Walnut Grove, Jr.
TE - Wyatt Morris, Madison County, Sr.
TE - Jack Moss, Walnut Grove, So.
TE - Jackson Norman, East Forsyth, So.
OL - Nate Brazier, Chestatee, Sr.
OL - Brenden Carlson, Chestatee, So.
OL - Brady Collier, Madison County, Jr.
OL - Noah Davis, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
OL - Kade Hawthorne, North Hall, So.
OL - Will Huntsinger, Madison County, Sr.
OL - Jake Jones, East Hall, Sr.
OL - Cam McCullers, North Oconee, Sr.
OL - Danaeiz Samaniego, Walnut Grove, Jr.
OL - Walker Simmons, Madison County, Sr.
OL - Justin Smith, Madison County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Matthew Arceo, North Hall, So.
DL - Aaron Brock, East Hall, Jr.
DL - Jack Hamilton, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
DL - Azyon Morrison, East Hall, Jr.
DL - Nathan Richardson, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
ILB - Parker Carlton, North Hall, So.
ILB - Bryson Drake, Madison County, Sr.
ILB - Zeke Harris, North Hall, Sr.
ILB - Troy Hoover, East Forsyth, Jr.
ILB - Ben Plemmons, Chestatee, So.
OLB - Rylan Ackerman, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
OLB - Zach Esters, Madison County, Sr.
OLB - Jerimiah Foote, East Forsyth, Jr.
OLB - Jake Moss, Walnut Grove, So.
OLB - Garrett Smith, Madison County, Fr.
S - Casen Duggins, Madison County, Sr.
S - Landen Kemp, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
S - Ely Raines, Chestatee, Sr.
S - Parker Worley, East Hall, Jr.
CB - Charlie Bradshaw, Chestatee, Jr.
CB - Da’Shun Brown, Madison County, So.
CB - Mason Kerrick, North Hall, Sr.
CB - Josh Peart, Walnut Grove, Sr.
Second-team special teams
PK - Daniel Nerey, East Forsyth, Sr.
PK - Parker Dale, North Hall, Sr.
RET - Jayden Hernandez, East Hall, Sr.
All-hard knocks team: (“All-region players that had seasons cut short due to injury”) Delsin Grindle, East Hall; Alex Hamby, North Oconee; Jevon Harrison, East Hall; Gus Martin, East Forsyth; Gage Reese, Chestatee; Justus Robinson, Chestatee; K.T. Thompson, Cherokee Bluff
