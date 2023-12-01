All-region teams: Norcross QB Watkins named top player in 7-7A

Here is the all-region team for 7-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year:
QB A.J. Watkins, Norcross, Sr.
Offensive player of the year:
QB Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Defensive player of the year:
DB Antonio Molder, Norcross, Sr.
First-team offense
QB - Darnell Kelley, Peachtree Ridge, So.
RB - Kevin Maven, Norcross, Jr.
RB - Julian Walters, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR - Myles Abernathy, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
WR - Lamar White, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
WR - Erik Ronning, North Gwinnett, Jr.
WR - Danirion Moxey, Meadowcreek, Sr.
WR - R.J. Lindsay, Duluth, Sr.
WR - Jamari Harrold, Norcross, Jr.
TE - Hudson Morton, North Gwinnett, Jr.
OL - Isaac Canizzaro, Meadowcreek, Sr.
OL - Myron McNeal, Norcross, Sr.
OL - Ethan La Pia, Norcross, Sr.
OL - Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek, Sr.
OL - Zach Lewis, North Gwinnett, So.
OL - Damola Ajidahun, Duluth, Jr.
OL - LeState Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett, Jr.
DL - Braxton Kyle, North Gwinnett, Jr.
DL - Jaden Brock, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DL - Walt Hughley, Meadowcreek, Jr.
ILB - Andre Thompson, Norcross, Sr.
ILB - Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett, Fr.
ILB - Bryson Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
ILB - Esias Tompkins, Norcross, Jr.
OLB - Jackson Bussey, Norcross, Sr.
OLB - Muhammad Alcine, Discovery, Sr.
OLB - Carter Luckie, Norcross, So.
OLB - Darius Wallace, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DB - Dorian Barney, Peachtree Ridge, So.
DB - Cam Robinson, Norcross, Sr.
DB - Chauncey Davis, North Gwinnett, So.
DB - Farris Ibrahim, Berkmar, Fr.
DB - Jivan Baly, Meadowcreek, Sr.
K - Alex Hanson, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
P - Jack Rouille, Norcross, Jr.
SPEC - Jahsaun Clarke, Norcross, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Dillon Mohammed, Norcross, Jr.
QB - Connor Langford, Duluth, So.
RB - Sedric Addison, Peachtree Ridge, So.
RB - Careem Tillman, Berkmar, So.
RB - Amari Degraffenried, Duluth, Sr.
WR - Carter Campbell, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR - Alex Garnett, Norcross, Jr.
WR - Sevon Smith, Meadowcreek, Sr.
WR - Jojo Hawkins, Berkmar, Fr.
WR - King Thomas, Peachtree Ridge, So.
WR - Braylon Gray, Duluth, Jr.
TE - Tyeion Cofield, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
OL - Logan Ressel, North Gwinnett, Sr.
OL - Cole Hilsmier, Norcross, Jr.
OL - Jalen Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
OL - Josiah Goldsmith, Discovery, Sr.
OL - Cam Johnson, Duluth, Sr.
OL - Damian Estrada, Discovery, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Zae’quan Jackson, Berkmar, So.
DL - Bryston Lawston, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DL - Coby Walker, Duluth, Sr.
DL - Kwame Kawarteng, Discovery, Sr.
DL - Zach Deville, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
ILB - Ziarre Cincinatus, Discovery, Sr.
ILB - Malacha Small, Duluth, Sr.
ILB - Taysean Wilson, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
ILB - Ashraf Ibarihn, Berkmar, Sr.
OLB - Jaylen Brown, Norcross, Jr.
OLB - Kalil Mazone, North Gwinnett, So.
OLB - Jayden Newkirk, Duluth, Sr.
OLB - Jalil Abdullah, Norcross, Sr.
DB - Lionel Burns III, Norcross, Jr.
DB - Kenneth Clark, Norcross, Jr.
DB - Josh Brown, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DB - Michael Callaway, Berkmar, Jr.
DB - Patrique Prioleau, Meadowcreek, Sr.
DB - Payton Dyer, Duluth, So.
DB - Corey Williams, Berkmar, Fr.
DB - De’Mario Manning, Norcross, Sr.
DB - Alex Faruq, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
PK - Kevin Ortiz, Discovery, Sr.
P - Bless Benton, Duluth, Jr.
SPEC - Tyson Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, So.
SPEC - Jayden Wiley, Duluth, Sr.
