All-region teams: Norcross QB Watkins named top player in 7-7A

Arrington (AJ) Watkins, quarterback for Norcross, runs the ball, during the Milton vs. Norcross high school football game on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Milton high school in Milton, Georgia. Milton defeated Norcross 30-23. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Combined ShapeCaption
Arrington (AJ) Watkins, quarterback for Norcross, runs the ball, during the Milton vs. Norcross high school football game on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Milton high school in Milton, Georgia. Milton defeated Norcross 30-23. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year:

QB A.J. Watkins, Norcross, Sr.

Offensive player of the year:

QB Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett, Jr.

Defensive player of the year:

DB Antonio Molder, Norcross, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Darnell Kelley, Peachtree Ridge, So.

RB - Kevin Maven, Norcross, Jr.

RB - Julian Walters, North Gwinnett, Sr.

WR - Myles Abernathy, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

WR - Lamar White, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

WR - Erik Ronning, North Gwinnett, Jr.

WR - Danirion Moxey, Meadowcreek, Sr.

WR - R.J. Lindsay, Duluth, Sr.

WR - Jamari Harrold, Norcross, Jr.

TE - Hudson Morton, North Gwinnett, Jr.

OL - Isaac Canizzaro, Meadowcreek, Sr.

OL - Myron McNeal, Norcross, Sr.

OL - Ethan La Pia, Norcross, Sr.

OL - Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek, Sr.

OL - Zach Lewis, North Gwinnett, So.

OL - Damola Ajidahun, Duluth, Jr.

OL - LeState Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett, Jr.

DL - Braxton Kyle, North Gwinnett, Jr.

DL - Jaden Brock, North Gwinnett, Sr.

DL - Walt Hughley, Meadowcreek, Jr.

ILB - Andre Thompson, Norcross, Sr.

ILB - Jake Godfree, North Gwinnett, Fr.

ILB - Bryson Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

ILB - Esias Tompkins, Norcross, Jr.

OLB - Jackson Bussey, Norcross, Sr.

OLB - Muhammad Alcine, Discovery, Sr.

OLB - Carter Luckie, Norcross, So.

OLB - Darius Wallace, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DB - Dorian Barney, Peachtree Ridge, So.

DB - Cam Robinson, Norcross, Sr.

DB - Chauncey Davis, North Gwinnett, So.

DB - Farris Ibrahim, Berkmar, Fr.

DB - Jivan Baly, Meadowcreek, Sr.

K - Alex Hanson, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

P - Jack Rouille, Norcross, Jr.

SPEC - Jahsaun Clarke, Norcross, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Dillon Mohammed, Norcross, Jr.

QB - Connor Langford, Duluth, So.

RB - Sedric Addison, Peachtree Ridge, So.

RB - Careem Tillman, Berkmar, So.

RB - Amari Degraffenried, Duluth, Sr.

WR - Carter Campbell, North Gwinnett, Sr.

WR - Alex Garnett, Norcross, Jr.

WR - Sevon Smith, Meadowcreek, Sr.

WR - Jojo Hawkins, Berkmar, Fr.

WR - King Thomas, Peachtree Ridge, So.

WR - Braylon Gray, Duluth, Jr.

TE - Tyeion Cofield, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

OL - Logan Ressel, North Gwinnett, Sr.

OL - Cole Hilsmier, Norcross, Jr.

OL - Jalen Williams, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

OL - Josiah Goldsmith, Discovery, Sr.

OL - Cam Johnson, Duluth, Sr.

OL - Damian Estrada, Discovery, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Zae’quan Jackson, Berkmar, So.

DL - Bryston Lawston, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DL - Coby Walker, Duluth, Sr.

DL - Kwame Kawarteng, Discovery, Sr.

DL - Zach Deville, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

ILB - Ziarre Cincinatus, Discovery, Sr.

ILB - Malacha Small, Duluth, Sr.

ILB - Taysean Wilson, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

ILB - Ashraf Ibarihn, Berkmar, Sr.

OLB - Jaylen Brown, Norcross, Jr.

OLB - Kalil Mazone, North Gwinnett, So.

OLB - Jayden Newkirk, Duluth, Sr.

OLB - Jalil Abdullah, Norcross, Sr.

DB - Lionel Burns III, Norcross, Jr.

DB - Kenneth Clark, Norcross, Jr.

DB - Josh Brown, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DB - Michael Callaway, Berkmar, Jr.

DB - Patrique Prioleau, Meadowcreek, Sr.

DB - Payton Dyer, Duluth, So.

DB - Corey Williams, Berkmar, Fr.

DB - De’Mario Manning, Norcross, Sr.

DB - Alex Faruq, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

PK - Kevin Ortiz, Discovery, Sr.

P - Bless Benton, Duluth, Jr.

SPEC - Tyson Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, So.

SPEC - Jayden Wiley, Duluth, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top