All-region teams: Mary Persons’ Watson earns top award in 2-3A

Here is the all-region team for 2-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: RB Duke Watson, Mary Persons, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Colter Ginn, Peach County, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: SLB Skielar Mann, Peach County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Carlos Barlow, Jackson, Sr.
Academic award: Logan Hickman, Mary Persons, Sr.
Coach of the year: Chad Campbell Peach County
First-team offense
QB - Logan Hickman, Mary Persons, Sr.
RB - Jakilen King, Pike County, Sr.
RB - Chris McMillan, Peach County, Sr.
RB - Ja’Quan Bentley, Upson-Lee, Jr.
OL - Demarkus Head, Mary Persons, Sr.
OL - Jose Perez, Peach County, Sr.
OL - Andrew Cliett, Peach County, Sr.
OL - J’vyon Tatum, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL - Averie Bennett, Jackson, Sr.
OL - Logan Cagel, Jackson, Sr.
OL - Luke Willis, Upson-Lee, Jr.
OL - Jaylon El-Amin, Peach County, Sr.
WR - Kham Little, Mary Persons, Sr.
WR - Isaiah Mitchell, Peach County, So.
WR - Chance Goddin, Jackson, Sr.
WR - Dylan Johnson, Peach County, Jr.
ATH - Christian Martin, Peach County, Sr.
K - Ryan Bankston, Mary Persons, So.
First-team defense
DL - T.J. Searcy, Upson-Lee, Sr.
DL - Kemari Lamar, Jackson, Sr.
DL - Arlando Jester, Jackson, Sr.
DL - Jadarious Morris, Peach County, Sr.
DL - Armard Davis, Peach County, Sr.
LB - Brandon Alford, Mary Persons, Sr.
LB - Jacobi Jones, Mary Persons, Jr.
LB - Nakeivean Lyons, Jackson, Sr.
LB - Cedric Roberts, Peach County, Jr.
LB - Jaise Davis, Mary Persons, So.
DB - Marcos Barlow, Jackson, Sr.
DB - Jayden Parker, Peach County, Sr.
DB - Champ Brantley, Mary Persons, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jeshua Hosford, Jackson, Jr.
RB - Robert Jones, Peach County, Sr.
RB - Keyston Smith, Upson-Lee, Sr.
TE - Carter Steele, Pike County, Sr.
OL - Peyton Joseph, Peach County, So.
OL - Andon Riley, Mary Persons, Sr.
OL - Gavin Stewart, Jackson, Jr.
OL - Campbell Hinson, Upson-Lee, Jr.
OL - Joc Owens, Mary Persons, Jr.
OL - Kevin Godwin, Pike County, Sr.
WR - Nemo Jones, Mary Persons, So.
WR - Caleb Hampton, Peach County, Sr.
WR - Okemus Grier, Jackson, Sr.
ATH - Gage Lee, Pike County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Camari Edwards, Jackson, So.
DL - Gevone Sands, Mary Persons, So.
DL - Broderick Henry Jr, Peach County, Jr.
DL - Dominique Freeman, Upson-Lee, Sr.
LB - Shondarious Fambro, Upson-Lee, Jr.
LB - Dwayne Coleman, Peach County, Jr.
LB - OJ Evans, Mary Persons, Sr.
LB - Amari Fletcher, Upson-Lee, So.
DB - Nic Arnold, Mary Persons, So.
DB - Brandon Respress, Peach County, Jr.
DB - Bryce Sammons, Pike County, So.
DB - Bentavious Reviere, Upson-Lee, So.
Honorable mention: Jackson - Liam Harland, Jr.; Khailin Sims So.; Kagan Scott, So. Mary Persons - Malaki Knight, Jr.; Timarion Grier, Sr.; DerMarian Davis So.; R.J. Holder, Jr. Peach County - Jayvon Ivey So.; Tywon Owens, Jr.; Jamari Wright, Jr.; Jordan Miller-Horne, So. Upson-Lee - Ashton Howard, Jr.; Adonis Brazil, Jr.; Jaden Weems, Sr.; Jacob King, Jr.
