ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Mary Persons’ Watson earns top award in 2-3A

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 2-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: RB Duke Watson, Mary Persons, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Colter Ginn, Peach County, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: SLB Skielar Mann, Peach County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Carlos Barlow, Jackson, Sr.

Academic award: Logan Hickman, Mary Persons, Sr.

Coach of the year: Chad Campbell Peach County

First-team offense

QB - Logan Hickman, Mary Persons, Sr.

RB - Jakilen King, Pike County, Sr.

RB - Chris McMillan, Peach County, Sr.

RB - Ja’Quan Bentley, Upson-Lee, Jr.

OL - Demarkus Head, Mary Persons, Sr.

OL - Jose Perez, Peach County, Sr.

OL - Andrew Cliett, Peach County, Sr.

OL - J’vyon Tatum, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL - Averie Bennett, Jackson, Sr.

OL - Logan Cagel, Jackson, Sr.

OL - Luke Willis, Upson-Lee, Jr.

OL - Jaylon El-Amin, Peach County, Sr.

WR - Kham Little, Mary Persons, Sr.

WR - Isaiah Mitchell, Peach County, So.

WR - Chance Goddin, Jackson, Sr.

WR - Dylan Johnson, Peach County, Jr.

ATH - Christian Martin, Peach County, Sr.

K - Ryan Bankston, Mary Persons, So.

First-team defense

DL - T.J. Searcy, Upson-Lee, Sr.

DL - Kemari Lamar, Jackson, Sr.

DL - Arlando Jester, Jackson, Sr.

DL - Jadarious Morris, Peach County, Sr.

DL - Armard Davis, Peach County, Sr.

LB - Brandon Alford, Mary Persons, Sr.

LB - Jacobi Jones, Mary Persons, Jr.

LB - Nakeivean Lyons, Jackson, Sr.

LB - Cedric Roberts, Peach County, Jr.

LB - Jaise Davis, Mary Persons, So.

DB - Marcos Barlow, Jackson, Sr.

DB - Jayden Parker, Peach County, Sr.

DB - Champ Brantley, Mary Persons, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jeshua Hosford, Jackson, Jr.

RB - Robert Jones, Peach County, Sr.

RB - Keyston Smith, Upson-Lee, Sr.

TE - Carter Steele, Pike County, Sr.

OL - Peyton Joseph, Peach County, So.

OL - Andon Riley, Mary Persons, Sr.

OL - Gavin Stewart, Jackson, Jr.

OL - Campbell Hinson, Upson-Lee, Jr.

OL - Joc Owens, Mary Persons, Jr.

OL - Kevin Godwin, Pike County, Sr.

WR - Nemo Jones, Mary Persons, So.

WR - Caleb Hampton, Peach County, Sr.

WR - Okemus Grier, Jackson, Sr.

ATH - Gage Lee, Pike County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Camari Edwards, Jackson, So.

DL - Gevone Sands, Mary Persons, So.

DL - Broderick Henry Jr, Peach County, Jr.

DL - Dominique Freeman, Upson-Lee, Sr.

LB - Shondarious Fambro, Upson-Lee, Jr.

LB - Dwayne Coleman, Peach County, Jr.

LB - OJ Evans, Mary Persons, Sr.

LB - Amari Fletcher, Upson-Lee, So.

DB - Nic Arnold, Mary Persons, So.

DB - Brandon Respress, Peach County, Jr.

DB - Bryce Sammons, Pike County, So.

DB - Bentavious Reviere, Upson-Lee, So.

Honorable mention: Jackson - Liam Harland, Jr.; Khailin Sims So.; Kagan Scott, So. Mary Persons - Malaki Knight, Jr.; Timarion Grier, Sr.; DerMarian Davis So.; R.J. Holder, Jr. Peach County - Jayvon Ivey So.; Tywon Owens, Jr.; Jamari Wright, Jr.; Jordan Miller-Horne, So. Upson-Lee - Ashton Howard, Jr.; Adonis Brazil, Jr.; Jaden Weems, Sr.; Jacob King, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade9h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Championship games in review
22m ago
List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history
32m ago
Class 7A blog: 10 ways Mill Creek-Carrollton was a final to remember
39m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
23h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
12h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top