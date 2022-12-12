ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Lee County’s Kromah selected as 1-6A player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: RB Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, So.

Offensive players of the year: QB A.J. Hill, Houston County, So.; and QB Sam Brown, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DL Javion Revels, Thomas County Central, Sr.; and OLB/DE Tyler Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

Athletes of the year: WR/CB Damare Franklin, Veterans, Sr.; and WR Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Quinton Lewis, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

Specialist of the year: PK/P Ashton Paredes, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

Coach of the year: Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central

First-team offense

QB - Jake Maxwell, Veterans, Jr.

RB - Ryan Taleb, Houston County, Jr.

RB - Ricky Fulton, Thomas County Central, Sr.

RB - Trey Brenton, Thomas County Central, Jr.

RB - Damian Moate, Tift County, Jr.

WR - Jevell Fugerson, Lee County, Sr.

WR - Duke McClinton, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

WR - Kale Woodburn, Houston County, Jr.

WR - Ricky Johnson, Houston County, Jr.

WR - Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central, Sr.

WR - Preston Bird, Veterans, Jr.

TE - Brandon Wilson, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

TE - Malachi Thomas, Thomas County Central, Jr.

OL - Brandon Sauls, Thomas County Central, Sr.

OL - Lee Deebo, Thomas County Central, Sr.

OL - R.J. Belflower, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

OL - Khalil House, Houston County, Jr.

OL - Kylen House, Houston County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Isaiah Harvey, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL - Xavier Ryan, Houston County, Jr.

DL - Leroy Jackson, Lee County, Jr.

DL - Jaydon Cory, Lee County, Jr.

DL - Jacoiley Nathan, Tift County, Sr.

LB - Mikell Roberts, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

LB - Brandon Walden, Houston County, Jr.

LB - Jaron Benjamin, Veterans, Sr.

LB - Temirez Williams, Lee County, Jr.

LB - Jase Angry, Lee County, Jr.

LB - Caleb Anderson, Thomas County Central, Jr.

LB - Tywon Christopher, Thomas County Central, Jr.

DB - Ricardo Jones, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DB - Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central, So.

DB - Quincy Clark, Thomas County Central, Sr.

DB - Kason Hooks, Lee County, Sr.

DB - Devin Collier, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Zamorian Brown, Tift County, Jr.

DB - Sam Mitchell, Veterans, Jr.

First-team specialists

P - Hayden Morales, Thomas County Central, Jr.

PK - Wyatt Waddell, Lee County, Sr.

LS - Brice Hopper, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Weston Bryan, Lee County, So.

WR - Keron Milton, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

WR - Tyler Parker, Tift County, Sr.

WR - Recordo Tarver, Houston County, Jr.

WR - Tre’Von Pringle, Thomas County Central, Fr.

WR - Deshawn Hooten, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

RB - Micheal McLendon, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

RB - Demani Cantrell, Lee County, Jr.

TE - Ryan Mackey, Houston County, Jr.

TE - Mychal Stillwell, Veterans, Jr.

OL - Kyle Greene, Lee County, Jr.

OL - Angel Fausto, Lee County, Jr.

OL - Bobby Royal, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

OL - Ty Brown, Thomas County Central, Jr.

OL - Riley Frasu, Thomas County Central, Jr.

OL - Luke Willhide, Houston County, Jr.

OL - Brian Williams, Veterans, So.

OL - Brian Nguyen, Veterans, Jr.

OL - Tyrese Brown, Tift County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Judd Perdue, Veterans, So.

DL - Kane Byrd, Veterans, So.

DL - Camron Brooks, Thomas County Central, Fr.

DL - D.J. Hardy, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

LB - Dezmond Jones, Thomas County Central, Sr.

LB - E.J. Nobles, Houston County, Jr.

LB - Jonta Strozier, Tift County, Sr.

LB - J.C. Coney, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DB - Arthur Brown, Houston County, Sr.

DB - J.D. Smith, Houston County, Jr.

DB - Tion Garman, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Devin Ross, Thomas County Central, Jr.

DB - Jamari Shines, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DB - Jaquavion Turner, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DB - Anthony Morley, Veterans, Sr.

Second-team specialists

PK - Brayden Black, Veterans, So.

P - Antonio Gomez, Tift County, Sr.

LS - Lake Wilson, Lee County, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade9h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Championship games in review
22m ago
List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history
32m ago
Class 7A blog: 10 ways Mill Creek-Carrollton was a final to remember
39m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
23h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
12h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top