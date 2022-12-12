All-region teams: Lee County’s Kromah selected as 1-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: RB Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, So.
Offensive players of the year: QB A.J. Hill, Houston County, So.; and QB Sam Brown, Thomas County Central, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: DL Javion Revels, Thomas County Central, Sr.; and OLB/DE Tyler Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
Athletes of the year: WR/CB Damare Franklin, Veterans, Sr.; and WR Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central, Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Quinton Lewis, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
Specialist of the year: PK/P Ashton Paredes, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
Coach of the year: Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central
First-team offense
QB - Jake Maxwell, Veterans, Jr.
RB - Ryan Taleb, Houston County, Jr.
RB - Ricky Fulton, Thomas County Central, Sr.
RB - Trey Brenton, Thomas County Central, Jr.
RB - Damian Moate, Tift County, Jr.
WR - Jevell Fugerson, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Duke McClinton, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
WR - Kale Woodburn, Houston County, Jr.
WR - Ricky Johnson, Houston County, Jr.
WR - Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central, Sr.
WR - Preston Bird, Veterans, Jr.
TE - Brandon Wilson, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
TE - Malachi Thomas, Thomas County Central, Jr.
OL - Brandon Sauls, Thomas County Central, Sr.
OL - Lee Deebo, Thomas County Central, Sr.
OL - R.J. Belflower, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
OL - Khalil House, Houston County, Jr.
OL - Kylen House, Houston County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Isaiah Harvey, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL - Xavier Ryan, Houston County, Jr.
DL - Leroy Jackson, Lee County, Jr.
DL - Jaydon Cory, Lee County, Jr.
DL - Jacoiley Nathan, Tift County, Sr.
LB - Mikell Roberts, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
LB - Brandon Walden, Houston County, Jr.
LB - Jaron Benjamin, Veterans, Sr.
LB - Temirez Williams, Lee County, Jr.
LB - Jase Angry, Lee County, Jr.
LB - Caleb Anderson, Thomas County Central, Jr.
LB - Tywon Christopher, Thomas County Central, Jr.
DB - Ricardo Jones, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DB - Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central, So.
DB - Quincy Clark, Thomas County Central, Sr.
DB - Kason Hooks, Lee County, Sr.
DB - Devin Collier, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Zamorian Brown, Tift County, Jr.
DB - Sam Mitchell, Veterans, Jr.
First-team specialists
P - Hayden Morales, Thomas County Central, Jr.
PK - Wyatt Waddell, Lee County, Sr.
LS - Brice Hopper, Thomas County Central, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Weston Bryan, Lee County, So.
WR - Keron Milton, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
WR - Tyler Parker, Tift County, Sr.
WR - Recordo Tarver, Houston County, Jr.
WR - Tre’Von Pringle, Thomas County Central, Fr.
WR - Deshawn Hooten, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
RB - Micheal McLendon, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
RB - Demani Cantrell, Lee County, Jr.
TE - Ryan Mackey, Houston County, Jr.
TE - Mychal Stillwell, Veterans, Jr.
OL - Kyle Greene, Lee County, Jr.
OL - Angel Fausto, Lee County, Jr.
OL - Bobby Royal, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
OL - Ty Brown, Thomas County Central, Jr.
OL - Riley Frasu, Thomas County Central, Jr.
OL - Luke Willhide, Houston County, Jr.
OL - Brian Williams, Veterans, So.
OL - Brian Nguyen, Veterans, Jr.
OL - Tyrese Brown, Tift County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Judd Perdue, Veterans, So.
DL - Kane Byrd, Veterans, So.
DL - Camron Brooks, Thomas County Central, Fr.
DL - D.J. Hardy, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
LB - Dezmond Jones, Thomas County Central, Sr.
LB - E.J. Nobles, Houston County, Jr.
LB - Jonta Strozier, Tift County, Sr.
LB - J.C. Coney, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DB - Arthur Brown, Houston County, Sr.
DB - J.D. Smith, Houston County, Jr.
DB - Tion Garman, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Devin Ross, Thomas County Central, Jr.
DB - Jamari Shines, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DB - Jaquavion Turner, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DB - Anthony Morley, Veterans, Sr.
Second-team specialists
PK - Brayden Black, Veterans, So.
P - Antonio Gomez, Tift County, Sr.
LS - Lake Wilson, Lee County, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author