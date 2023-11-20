All-region teams: Kell’s Clavon named player of the year in 6-5A

Here is the all-region team for 6-5A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Bryce Clavon, Kell, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Gianlucca Tiberia, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Tyshawn Natt, Kell, Jr.
Utility player of the year: WR/DB D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee, Jr.
Coach of the year: Bobby May, Kell
First-team offense
QB - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
RB - Tyler Blalock, Cambridge, Jr.
RB - Tyriq Green, Kell, So.
WR - Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
WR - Gabe Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
WR - Kyle Vaka, Kell, Sr.
WR - Peyton Zachary, Kell, So.
TE - Hunter Bryant, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL - Gabe Smith, Cambridge, Jr.
OL - Gabe Chigwere, Cambridge, Sr.
OL - Andrew Todd, Chattahoochee, Sr.
OL - Donovan Allison, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL - Gavin Doherty, Kell, Sr.
OL - Jamier Smith, North Springs, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Adam Carroll, Centennial, Sr.
DL - Bryce Izundu, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DL - Justin Logan, Kell, Sr.
DL - Drew Flanary, Northview, Sr.
LB - Josh Bagwell, Cambridge, Sr.
LB - Wally Gruger, Chattahoochee, Sr.
LB - Reid Voyles, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.
LB - Elijah Washington, Kell, Sr.
DB - Ray Taylor, Cambridge, Jr.
DB - Connor Hodge, Chattahoochee, Sr.
DB - Harrison Voelzke, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
DB - Marquavious Saboor, Kell, Sr.
DB - Kemari Nix, Kell, Sr.
K - Samer Layous, Centennial, Jr.
P - Jarett Wilson, Kell, Sr.
LS - Chas Fischer, Centennial, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Luke Priester, Chattahoochee, Jr.
RB - Moonie Gipson, Kell, Fr.
RB - Jaden Woods, North Springs, Sr.
WR - Hudson Cocchiara, Cambridge, So.
WR - Miles Brown, Chattahoochee, Sr.
WR - Sean Siracusa, Centennial, Sr.
WR - Jarquis Williams, North Springs, Jr.
TE - Rickardo Jackson, Kell, Sr.
OL - Jordan Plata, Centennial, Sr.
OL - Johnny Connolly, Chattahoochee, Jr.
OL - Zachary Berry, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL - Khasani Coumarbatch, Kell, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Gabe Johnson, Chattahoochee, Sr.
DL - Cooper Parsonnet, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
DL - David Cooper, North Springs, Sr.
DL - Bryce Robinson, Kell, So.
LB - Caleb Barbas, Centennial, Jr.
LB - Gold Chyrack, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
LB - Mikey Domanik, Kell, So.
LB - John Seawell, North Springs, So.
DB - Brennan Counts, Cambridge, Jr.
DB - Denzell Watkins, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.
DB - Zayd Rogan, Kell, Jr.
DB - Cedric Franklin, Kell, Sr.
DB - Justin Mitchell, Kell, Sr.
K - Colin Mitchell, Kell, Sr.
Honorable mention: Cambridge - QB Preston Clemmer, Sr.; WR Craig Dandridge, So.; DB Jonathan Richards, Sr.; WR James Joel, Sr. Centennial - QB Hunter Campbell, Jr.; WR Luke Singletary, Sr.; DB Nate Black, Jr.; DL Ryan Smith, Sr.; RB Palmer Sperier, Sr. Chattahoochee - OL/DL Eduardo Rodriguez, Sr.; ATH Eb Bailey, So.; G Aiden Song, So.; CB Josef Hoard, Jr.; T Tyler Hutchinson, Sr. Greater Atlanta Christian - DB Myles Cunningham, Sr.; WR Braylen Burgess, Sr.; TE Kendrick McWilliams, Sr.; DL Micah Pryor, Jr. Kell - OL/DL Vaylin Collier, Sr.; OL David Torres, Jr.; DB Simeon Royes, Sr.; DL Darlington Oluade, Sr.; WR Derian Thomas, Sr. North Springs - P/K Juan Ricardo, Jr.; UT Josh McIntyre, Sr.; QB Ken’dell Hunt, Fr.; DL Johnathan Sanon, Jr.; TE Jace Jackson, Jr. Northview - LB Keilan Slaton, Sr.; LB Ian Anderson, Sr.; WR D.J. Jones, Sr.
