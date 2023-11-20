All-region teams: Kell’s Clavon named player of the year in 6-5A

Defensive player of the year: LB Tyshawn Natt, Kell, Jr.

Utility player of the year: WR/DB D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee, Jr.

Coach of the year: Bobby May, Kell

First-team offense

QB - Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

RB - Tyler Blalock, Cambridge, Jr.

RB - Tyriq Green, Kell, So.

WR - Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

WR - Gabe Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

WR - Kyle Vaka, Kell, Sr.

WR - Peyton Zachary, Kell, So.

TE - Hunter Bryant, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

OL - Gabe Smith, Cambridge, Jr.

OL - Gabe Chigwere, Cambridge, Sr.

OL - Andrew Todd, Chattahoochee, Sr.

OL - Donovan Allison, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

OL - Gavin Doherty, Kell, Sr.

OL - Jamier Smith, North Springs, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Adam Carroll, Centennial, Sr.

DL - Bryce Izundu, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DL - Justin Logan, Kell, Sr.

DL - Drew Flanary, Northview, Sr.

LB - Josh Bagwell, Cambridge, Sr.

LB - Wally Gruger, Chattahoochee, Sr.

LB - Reid Voyles, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.

LB - Elijah Washington, Kell, Sr.

DB - Ray Taylor, Cambridge, Jr.

DB - Connor Hodge, Chattahoochee, Sr.

DB - Harrison Voelzke, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

DB - Marquavious Saboor, Kell, Sr.

DB - Kemari Nix, Kell, Sr.

K - Samer Layous, Centennial, Jr.

P - Jarett Wilson, Kell, Sr.

LS - Chas Fischer, Centennial, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Luke Priester, Chattahoochee, Jr.

RB - Moonie Gipson, Kell, Fr.

RB - Jaden Woods, North Springs, Sr.

WR - Hudson Cocchiara, Cambridge, So.

WR - Miles Brown, Chattahoochee, Sr.

WR - Sean Siracusa, Centennial, Sr.

WR - Jarquis Williams, North Springs, Jr.

TE - Rickardo Jackson, Kell, Sr.

OL - Jordan Plata, Centennial, Sr.

OL - Johnny Connolly, Chattahoochee, Jr.

OL - Zachary Berry, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

OL - Khasani Coumarbatch, Kell, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Gabe Johnson, Chattahoochee, Sr.

DL - Cooper Parsonnet, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

DL - David Cooper, North Springs, Sr.

DL - Bryce Robinson, Kell, So.

LB - Caleb Barbas, Centennial, Jr.

LB - Gold Chyrack, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.

LB - Mikey Domanik, Kell, So.

LB - John Seawell, North Springs, So.

DB - Brennan Counts, Cambridge, Jr.

DB - Denzell Watkins, Greater Atlanta Christian, So.

DB - Zayd Rogan, Kell, Jr.

DB - Cedric Franklin, Kell, Sr.

DB - Justin Mitchell, Kell, Sr.

K - Colin Mitchell, Kell, Sr.

Honorable mention: Cambridge - QB Preston Clemmer, Sr.; WR Craig Dandridge, So.; DB Jonathan Richards, Sr.; WR James Joel, Sr. Centennial - QB Hunter Campbell, Jr.; WR Luke Singletary, Sr.; DB Nate Black, Jr.; DL Ryan Smith, Sr.; RB Palmer Sperier, Sr. Chattahoochee - OL/DL Eduardo Rodriguez, Sr.; ATH Eb Bailey, So.; G Aiden Song, So.; CB Josef Hoard, Jr.; T Tyler Hutchinson, Sr. Greater Atlanta Christian - DB Myles Cunningham, Sr.; WR Braylen Burgess, Sr.; TE Kendrick McWilliams, Sr.; DL Micah Pryor, Jr. Kell - OL/DL Vaylin Collier, Sr.; OL David Torres, Jr.; DB Simeon Royes, Sr.; DL Darlington Oluade, Sr.; WR Derian Thomas, Sr. North Springs - P/K Juan Ricardo, Jr.; UT Josh McIntyre, Sr.; QB Ken’dell Hunt, Fr.; DL Johnathan Sanon, Jr.; TE Jace Jackson, Jr. Northview - LB Keilan Slaton, Sr.; LB Ian Anderson, Sr.; WR D.J. Jones, Sr.

