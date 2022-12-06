All-region teams: Johnson County’s Tucker named top player in 5-A Division II

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 5-A Division II
Player of the year: RB Germivy Tucker, Johnson County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Dalton Brantley, Johnson County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB/DE Josh Taylor, Johnson County, Jr.
Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Sr.
Athlete of the year: RB/DB Jook Whitley, Johnson County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Don Norton, Johnson County
Offense
QB - Tyler Saunders, GMC Prep, Sr.
QB - Landon Griswell, Glascock County, Jr.
QB - Javaris Morris, Hancock Central, Sr.
RB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, Jr.
RB - Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central, Sr.
RB - Terelle Blount, Wilkinson County, Fr.
WR - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Sr.
WR - Noah Williams, GMC Prep, Jr.
WR - Zacarius Lynn, Hancock Central, Sr.
WR - Matthew Holley, Johnson Central, Sr.
OL - Hudson Dominy, GMC Prep, Jr.
OL - Riley Prosser, GMC Prep, Sr.
OL - Tristan Clark, Glascock County, So.
OL - Terrance Harris, Hancock Central, Sr.
OL - Cedarius Ingram, Hancock Central, Sr.
OL - Frankie Curry, Johnson County, Sr.
OL - Ashton Davis, Johnson County, Jr.
OL - Braylin Edwards, Wilkinson County, Jr.
OL - Chanler Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, So.
ATH - Aareon Stephens, Hancock Central, Sr.
Defense
DB - Logan McMillian, GMC Prep, So.
DB - Johnathan Roach, GMC Prep, Jr.
DB - Jamauri Evans, Hancock Central, Jr.
DB - Kendarius Grable, Hancock Central, Jr.
DB - Fred Butler, Johnson County, Sr.
DB - Decalvion Johnson, Johnson County, Jr.
DB - Benvonte Murray, Johnson County, Jr.
DB - Jatavius Hill, Wilkinson County, So.
LB - Bryce Smith, GMC Prep, Jr.
LB - Rahmean Culver, Hancock Central, Sr.
LB - Jadarrian Carswell, Johnson County, So.
LB - Tookie Hodges, Johnson County, Jr.
LB - Siconius Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, Sr.
LB - Jaden Williams, Wilkinson County, Sr.
DL - Camden Bentley, GMC Prep, Sr.
DL - Javion Lawrence, GMC Prep, Sr.
DL - Isaiah Womble, GMC Prep, Jr.
DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, Sr.
DL - Devin Watkins, Hancock Central, Sr.
DL - JavVion Lundy, Hancock Central, Sr.
DL - Clay Brantley, Johnson County, Jr.
DL - Tony Cannon, Johnson County, Sr.
DL - Cliff Graddy, Johnson County, Sr.
DL - Jordan Jackson, Wilkinson County, Sr.
DL - Tyrus Walker, Wilkinson County, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com