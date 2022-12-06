BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
All-region teams: Johnson County’s Tucker named top player in 5-A Division II

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 5-A Division II

Player of the year: RB Germivy Tucker, Johnson County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Dalton Brantley, Johnson County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB/DE Josh Taylor, Johnson County, Jr.

Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Sr.

Athlete of the year: RB/DB Jook Whitley, Johnson County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Don Norton, Johnson County

Offense

QB - Tyler Saunders, GMC Prep, Sr.

QB - Landon Griswell, Glascock County, Jr.

QB - Javaris Morris, Hancock Central, Sr.

RB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, Jr.

RB - Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central, Sr.

RB - Terelle Blount, Wilkinson County, Fr.

WR - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Sr.

WR - Noah Williams, GMC Prep, Jr.

WR - Zacarius Lynn, Hancock Central, Sr.

WR - Matthew Holley, Johnson Central, Sr.

OL - Hudson Dominy, GMC Prep, Jr.

OL - Riley Prosser, GMC Prep, Sr.

OL - Tristan Clark, Glascock County, So.

OL - Terrance Harris, Hancock Central, Sr.

OL - Cedarius Ingram, Hancock Central, Sr.

OL - Frankie Curry, Johnson County, Sr.

OL - Ashton Davis, Johnson County, Jr.

OL - Braylin Edwards, Wilkinson County, Jr.

OL - Chanler Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, So.

ATH - Aareon Stephens, Hancock Central, Sr.

Defense

DB - Logan McMillian, GMC Prep, So.

DB - Johnathan Roach, GMC Prep, Jr.

DB - Jamauri Evans, Hancock Central, Jr.

DB - Kendarius Grable, Hancock Central, Jr.

DB - Fred Butler, Johnson County, Sr.

DB - Decalvion Johnson, Johnson County, Jr.

DB - Benvonte Murray, Johnson County, Jr.

DB - Jatavius Hill, Wilkinson County, So.

LB - Bryce Smith, GMC Prep, Jr.

LB - Rahmean Culver, Hancock Central, Sr.

LB - Jadarrian Carswell, Johnson County, So.

LB - Tookie Hodges, Johnson County, Jr.

LB - Siconius Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, Sr.

LB - Jaden Williams, Wilkinson County, Sr.

DL - Camden Bentley, GMC Prep, Sr.

DL - Javion Lawrence, GMC Prep, Sr.

DL - Isaiah Womble, GMC Prep, Jr.

DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, Sr.

DL - Devin Watkins, Hancock Central, Sr.

DL - JavVion Lundy, Hancock Central, Sr.

DL - Clay Brantley, Johnson County, Jr.

DL - Tony Cannon, Johnson County, Sr.

DL - Cliff Graddy, Johnson County, Sr.

DL - Jordan Jackson, Wilkinson County, Sr.

DL - Tyrus Walker, Wilkinson County, Sr.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

