X

All-region teams: Jefferson County’s Hunter named top player in 4-2A

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 35 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 4-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 4-2A

Player of the year: QB/DB Aquavious Hunter, Jefferson County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Gerald Kilgore, Putnam County, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DE Micheal Crumbley, Putnam County, Jr.

Athlete of the year: Syntavious Smith, Butler, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Jose Hernandez, Putnam County, Sr.

Coach of the year: J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County

First-team offense

QB - Eddie Brown, Butler, Sr.

RB - Cedrion Brundage, Putnam County, Jr.

RB - Zay Green, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

WR - Mike Murray, Jefferson County, Sr.

WR - D.J. Bland, Putnam County, So.

WR - Jikil Alston, Josey, Sr.

WR - Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County, So.

OL - Marion Carr, Jefferson County, Sr.

OL - Ricardo Tarver, Jefferson County, Sr.

OL - Elijah McClendon, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

OL - Kameron Butler, Putnam County, Sr.

OL - Brandon Unash, Putnam County, Sr.

OL - Javon Nathan, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

TE - Peyton Cook, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

HB - Ty Moore, Jefferson County, Sr.

PK - Sean Medcalfe, Westside (Augusta), So.

First-team defense

DL - Travon Carr, Butler

DL - Ty Cunningham, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

DL - Isaiah Sims, Josey, Sr.

DL - Charles Madison, Laney, Sr.

DL - Bo Alford, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

DL - Quan Wilburn, Jefferson County, Sr.

DL - Shelton Lewis, Jefferson County, Sr.

LB - JaQuine Gilmore, Jefferson County, Sr.

LB - Damarion Lee, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

LB - Jordan Stringer, Laney, Sr.

LB - Corey Alexander, Laney, Sr.

LB - David Gibson, Josey, Sr.

OLB - Nick Jordan, Jefferson County, Jr.

OLB - Cardarius Stone, Jefferson County, Sr.

OLB - Dion Wright, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

DB - Jakobe Heggs, Jefferson County, Sr.

DB - Robert Pulliam, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

DB - Malik Thorton, Putnam County, Jr.

DB - Carl Holmes, Laney, Fr.

DB - Kaleb Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

P - Christian Boose, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Will Sampson, Oglethorpe County, So.

RB - Quintin WIllis, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

RB - Corey Thomas, Josey, Jr.

WR - Marcelles Brigham, Laney, So.

WR - Alex Faust, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

WR - Antonio Mahogany, Glenn Hills, Jr.

WR - Kendrico Ellison, Putnam County, Jr.

OL - Eli Gunby, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

OL - Amyrion Estelle, Glenn Hills, So.

OL - Xzavier Lakes, Glenn Hills, Sr.

OL - Omari McCladdie, Josey, Sr.

OL - Charles Dawson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

OL - Samuel Ash, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

TE - Kaden Corbitt, Putnam County, Sr.

HB - Demonta Coleman, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

PK - Gadiel Hernandez, Glenn Hills

Second-team defense

DL - CJ Leverett, Butler

DL - Tony Rountree, Josey, Sr.

DL - James Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

DL - DeAnthony Jenkins, Laney, Sr.

DL - Tra Smith, Putnam County, So.

DL - Unique Reid, Putnam County, Jr.

DL - Rakeem Blount, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

LB - Adrian Hatcher, Butler, Sr.

LB - Tydarius Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

LB - Dion Wright, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

LB - Tyson Knight, Jefferson County, Sr.

LB - Tamarion Peters, Putnam County, So.

OLB - John David Minges-DeJesus, Glenn Hills, Jr.

OLB - Keontay Card, Putnam County, Sr.

OLB - Maurice Holmes, Josey, Fr.

DB - Nate Brown, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

DB - Darrin Cobb, Glenn Hills, Jr.

DB - Davion Benjamin, Glenn Hills, Jr.

DB - CJ Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.

DB - Talyn Brown, Jefferson County, Sr.

P - Henry Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.