All-region teams: Jefferson County’s Hunter named top player in 4-2A

Here is the all-region team for 4-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 4-2A
Player of the year: QB/DB Aquavious Hunter, Jefferson County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Gerald Kilgore, Putnam County, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DE Micheal Crumbley, Putnam County, Jr.
Athlete of the year: Syntavious Smith, Butler, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Jose Hernandez, Putnam County, Sr.
Coach of the year: J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County
First-team offense
QB - Eddie Brown, Butler, Sr.
RB - Cedrion Brundage, Putnam County, Jr.
RB - Zay Green, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
WR - Mike Murray, Jefferson County, Sr.
WR - D.J. Bland, Putnam County, So.
WR - Jikil Alston, Josey, Sr.
WR - Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County, So.
OL - Marion Carr, Jefferson County, Sr.
OL - Ricardo Tarver, Jefferson County, Sr.
OL - Elijah McClendon, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
OL - Kameron Butler, Putnam County, Sr.
OL - Brandon Unash, Putnam County, Sr.
OL - Javon Nathan, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
TE - Peyton Cook, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
HB - Ty Moore, Jefferson County, Sr.
PK - Sean Medcalfe, Westside (Augusta), So.
First-team defense
DL - Travon Carr, Butler
DL - Ty Cunningham, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
DL - Isaiah Sims, Josey, Sr.
DL - Charles Madison, Laney, Sr.
DL - Bo Alford, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
DL - Quan Wilburn, Jefferson County, Sr.
DL - Shelton Lewis, Jefferson County, Sr.
LB - JaQuine Gilmore, Jefferson County, Sr.
LB - Damarion Lee, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
LB - Jordan Stringer, Laney, Sr.
LB - Corey Alexander, Laney, Sr.
LB - David Gibson, Josey, Sr.
OLB - Nick Jordan, Jefferson County, Jr.
OLB - Cardarius Stone, Jefferson County, Sr.
OLB - Dion Wright, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
DB - Jakobe Heggs, Jefferson County, Sr.
DB - Robert Pulliam, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
DB - Malik Thorton, Putnam County, Jr.
DB - Carl Holmes, Laney, Fr.
DB - Kaleb Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
P - Christian Boose, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Will Sampson, Oglethorpe County, So.
RB - Quintin WIllis, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
RB - Corey Thomas, Josey, Jr.
WR - Marcelles Brigham, Laney, So.
WR - Alex Faust, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
WR - Antonio Mahogany, Glenn Hills, Jr.
WR - Kendrico Ellison, Putnam County, Jr.
OL - Eli Gunby, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
OL - Amyrion Estelle, Glenn Hills, So.
OL - Xzavier Lakes, Glenn Hills, Sr.
OL - Omari McCladdie, Josey, Sr.
OL - Charles Dawson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
OL - Samuel Ash, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
TE - Kaden Corbitt, Putnam County, Sr.
HB - Demonta Coleman, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
PK - Gadiel Hernandez, Glenn Hills
Second-team defense
DL - CJ Leverett, Butler
DL - Tony Rountree, Josey, Sr.
DL - James Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
DL - DeAnthony Jenkins, Laney, Sr.
DL - Tra Smith, Putnam County, So.
DL - Unique Reid, Putnam County, Jr.
DL - Rakeem Blount, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
LB - Adrian Hatcher, Butler, Sr.
LB - Tydarius Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
LB - Dion Wright, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
LB - Tyson Knight, Jefferson County, Sr.
LB - Tamarion Peters, Putnam County, So.
OLB - John David Minges-DeJesus, Glenn Hills, Jr.
OLB - Keontay Card, Putnam County, Sr.
OLB - Maurice Holmes, Josey, Fr.
DB - Nate Brown, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
DB - Darrin Cobb, Glenn Hills, Jr.
DB - Davion Benjamin, Glenn Hills, Jr.
DB - CJ Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Jr.
DB - Talyn Brown, Jefferson County, Sr.
P - Henry Johnson, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
