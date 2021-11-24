All-region teams: Hunter, Horn, Downs named top players in 8-7A

Here is the all-region team for 8-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 8-7A
Athlete of the year: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Jr.
Specialist of the year: Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
First-team offense
QB - Ethan Washington, North Gwinnett, Jr.
RB - Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett, Sr.
RB - Donovan Journey, Mill Creek, Sr.
WR - Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR - Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR - Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett, Sr.
WR - Justin Wilson, Mountain View, Sr.
OL - Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Sr.
OL - Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett, Sr.
OL - Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, So.
OL - Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View, Sr..
OL - Rylan Little, Mill Creek, Sr.
TE/H - Ethan Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.
KR - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek, Jr.
K - Trace Butcher, Mill Creek, Sr.
First-team defense
DB - Chris Harris, Collins Hill, Sr.
DB - Jordan Buchanon, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DB - Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek, Sr.
DB - Jayvon Henderson, Mill Creek, Sr.
DL - Asani Redwood, Collins Hill, Sr.
DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Jr.
DL - Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett, Jr.
DL - Trey Smith, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DL - Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View, So.
LB - Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Jr.
LB - Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.
LB - Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB - Armond Jones, Mountain View, Sr.
P - Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek, Jr.
LS - Christian Epling, Mill Creek, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek, Jr.
RB - Spenser Anderson, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR - Miles Abernathy, Peachtree Ridge, So.
WR - Sean Reese, Mountain View, Sr.
WR - Brendan Jenkins, Mill Creek, Jr.
WR - Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
OL - Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
OL - Robert Long, North Gwinnett, Sr.
OL - Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill, Sr.
OL - Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek, Sr.
OL - Robby Watson, Collins Hill, Sr.
H - Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett, Sr.
K - Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill, Jr.
TE - Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Second-team defense
DB - Jayden Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.
DB - Justin Alexander, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DB - Trey Moss, Mountain View, Sr.
DB - Tyree Tatum, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
DB - Mente Bridge, Collins Hill, Sr.
DL - John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
DL - Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, Sr.
DL - Johnathan Hamm, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DL - Justin Greene, Mountain View, So.
LB - Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett, Sr.
LB - Zach Jollay, Mill Creek, Sr.
LB - Roberto Bryant, Collins Hill, Sr.
LB - Kevin Mitchell, Mill Creek, Jr.
LB - Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill, Sr.
LS - Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
