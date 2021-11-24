ajc logo
All-region teams: Hunter, Horn, Downs named top players in 8-7A

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Compiled by GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 8-7A

Athlete of the year: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Jr.

Specialist of the year: Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Ethan Washington, North Gwinnett, Jr.

RB - Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett, Sr.

RB - Donovan Journey, Mill Creek, Sr.

WR - Cam Pedro, Collins Hill, Sr.

WR - Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett, Sr.

WR - Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett, Sr.

WR - Justin Wilson, Mountain View, Sr.

OL - Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Sr.

OL - Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett, Sr.

OL - Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, So.

OL - Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View, Sr..

OL - Rylan Little, Mill Creek, Sr.

TE/H - Ethan Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.

KR - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek, Jr.

K - Trace Butcher, Mill Creek, Sr.

First-team defense

DB - Chris Harris, Collins Hill, Sr.

DB - Jordan Buchanon, North Gwinnett, Sr.

DB - Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek, Sr.

DB - Jayvon Henderson, Mill Creek, Sr.

DL - Asani Redwood, Collins Hill, Sr.

DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Jr.

DL - Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett, Jr.

DL - Trey Smith, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DL - Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View, So.

LB - Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Jr.

LB - Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett, Jr.

LB - Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek, Jr.

LB - Armond Jones, Mountain View, Sr.

P - Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek, Jr.

LS - Christian Epling, Mill Creek, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Hayden Clark, Mill Creek, Jr.

RB - Spenser Anderson, Collins Hill, Sr.

WR - Miles Abernathy, Peachtree Ridge, So.

WR - Sean Reese, Mountain View, Sr.

WR - Brendan Jenkins, Mill Creek, Jr.

WR - Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

OL - Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

OL - Robert Long, North Gwinnett, Sr.

OL - Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill, Sr.

OL - Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek, Sr.

OL - Robby Watson, Collins Hill, Sr.

H - Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett, Sr.

K - Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill, Jr.

TE - Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Second-team defense

DB - Jayden Davis, Collins Hill, Jr.

DB - Justin Alexander, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DB - Trey Moss, Mountain View, Sr.

DB - Tyree Tatum, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

DB - Mente Bridge, Collins Hill, Sr.

DL - John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.

DL - Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, Sr.

DL - Johnathan Hamm, North Gwinnett, Sr.

DL - Justin Greene, Mountain View, So.

LB - Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett, Sr.

LB - Zach Jollay, Mill Creek, Sr.

LB - Roberto Bryant, Collins Hill, Sr.

LB - Kevin Mitchell, Mill Creek, Jr.

LB - Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill, Sr.

LS - Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

