All-region teams: Hughes’ Smith named top player in 4-6A

Westlake Lions quarterback R.J. Johnson takes a snap during their game against the Archer Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula's Barron Field. (Adam Krohn/special)
Westlake Lions quarterback R.J. Johnson takes a snap during their game against the Archer Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula's Barron Field. (Adam Krohn/special)

Credit: Adam Krohn / Special

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 4-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 4-6A

Player of the year: ATH Xavier Smith, Hughes, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB R.J. Johnson, Westlake, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Mike Watson, Hughes, Sr.

Coach of the year: Daniel Williams, Hughes

First-team offense

QB - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes, So.

RB - Jai’Den Thomas, Westlake, Jr.

RB - Antonio Martin, Hughes, Sr.

OL - Horace Lockett, Westlake, Sr.

OL - Johnathan “Bo” Hughley, Hughes, Jr.

OL - Dontrell Glover, Hughes, Fr.

OL - Chance Holloman, Westlake, Sr.

OL - Kingston Crawford, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Juan Gaston, Westlake, Fr.

WR - Barry Manning, Tucker, Sr.

WR - Travis Booker, Westlake, Sr.

WR - Armani Tookes, Hughes, Sr.

WR - Cayden Lee, Westlake, Jr.

TE - Jelani Thurman, Hughes, Jr.

ATH - Rodney Shelley, Hughes, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Zion Young, Westlake, Sr.

DL - Josh Horton, Hughes, Jr.

DL - Aiden Benton, Lovejoy, Jr.

DL - Demarcus Brown, Hughes, So.

LB - Gannon Weathersby, Westlake, Jr.

LB - Connor Hughes, North Atlanta, So.

LB - Antonio Elder, Morrow, Sr.

NI - Josh Taylor, Westlake, Sr.

DB - Clayton Lee, Westlake, Sr.

DB - Jakiel Middlebrooks, Lovejoy, Jr.

DB - Lataj Wright, Hughes, Sr.

DB - Terrance Love, Hughes, Jr.

DB - Avieon Terrell, Westlake, Jr.

P - Charlie Cooper, Tucker, Sr.

K - Taft Meredith, North Atlanta, Sr.

LS - Gaines Wood, North Atlanta, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Trey Lennon, North Atlanta, Jr.

RB - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy, Jr.

RB - Zina Mulbah, Westlake, Sr.

RB - Andrew Craig, Morrow, Jr.

OL - Jackson Pickett, Tucker, So.

OL - Tony Saylor, Hughes, So.

OL - Elliott Moody, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Jamari Freeman, Hughes, Sr.

OL - Khalil Stallworth, Morrow, Sr.

OL - Demarcus Morris, Lovejoy, Jr.

WR - Javon Kinchen, Lovejoy, Jr.

WR - Clenton Rafe, Morrow, Jr.

WR - Jabari Jones, Westlake, Fr.

WR - Troy Washington, Lovejoy, So.

TE - Randolph Smith, North Atlanta, Jr.

ATH - Corey Pendergrass, Tucker, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Harper Holloman, Westlake, So.

DL - Michai Boireau, Lovejoy, So.

DL - Kendall Farmer, Westlake, So.

DL - Nakobi Spurrier, Tucker, Jr.

LB - Josh Morgan, Tucker, Sr.

LB - Justin Bond, Hughes, So.

LB - KaeCe Supples, Tucker, Sr.

LB - Andrez Johnson, Hughes, Sr.

DB - Christian Peterson, Westlake, So.

DB - Santonio Jones, Hughes, Fr.

DB - Cameron Henry, Lovejoy, Sr.

DB - Jerico Washington, Westlake, Jr.

DB - Xaden Benson, North Atlanta, So.

P - Rashed Akintoye, Lovejoy, Sr.

K - Grant Roundtree, Westlake, Sr.

Honorable mention: DL Aiden Watkins, Hughes, Jr.; DL/LB Demareon Davis-Andrews, Westlake, Sr.; OL/DL Abraham Clinkscales, Westlake, Sr.; RB Jamarion Harris, Hughes, Jr.; DL Ahamad Howard, Hughes, Jr.; DL Charlie Grier, North Atlanta, Jr.; DL Myles Thomas-White, North Atlanta, So.; DB Kanye Riggins, North Atlanta, Sr.; ATH Jamie O’Kelley, North Atlanta, Jr.; LB Hunter Davis, North Atlanta, Jr.; WR Deshawn Merritt, North Atlanta, Jr.; OL Tyree Myles, North Atlanta, Jr.; DL Antonio Walker, Hughes, Sr.; OL Garrett Wilson, Hughes, Sr.; LB Xavier Leonard, Hughes, So.; DL Kintavious Williams, Hughes, Sr.; DB Duke Hunter, Tucker, Sr.; DB Lashon Smith, Tucker, Sr.; DL/TE Will Johnson, Tucker, Jr.; OL Antez Starks, Tucker, So.; WR Hassan Sykes, Tucker, So.; LB Gabriel Bradley, Morrow, Sr.; QB/WR Burt Hunter, Morrow, Sr.; DE/TE Travis Green, Morrow, Sr.; OL/DE Taketo Palmer, Morrow, Sr.; QB Stephin Craig, Lovejoy, Sr.; WR Troy Washington, Lovejoy, So.; OL Khamari Gray, Lovejoy, So.; OL David John, Lovejoy, Sr.; LB Jordan Thompson, Lovejoy, So.; DE Dearich Jackson Jr, Lovejoy, Jr.; DE Justin Etheridge, Lovejoy, Jr.; DT Marlon Boyd, Lovejoy, Sr.; DB Kenshaun Mitchell, Lovejoy, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

