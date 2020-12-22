X

All-region teams: Hephzibah’s Chambers named top player in 4-3A

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 4-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 4-3A

Player of the year: QB Marshall Chambers, Hephzibah, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB/RB Tay Martin, Thomson, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DB TyQuan Grissett, Richmond Academy, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: RET Lilvasco Winfrey, Thomson

Coach of the year: Lyle Burns, Richmond Academy

Offense

QB - Jeremiah Ellis, Harlem

RB - Rashad Willams, Richmond Academy

RB - Kobridgette Hyman, Morgan County

RB - Cameron Garnett, Harlem

WR - Cedric Cullars, Harlem

WR - Erick Harris, Hephzibah

WR - Ashton Perry, Thomson

WR - James Mable, Burke County

TE - Fred Kelly, Cross Creek, Jr.

TE - Jed Osborn, Burke County

TE - Murray Cibak, Burke County

OL - DaiJuan Kendrick, Thomson

OL - Donovan Caswell, Morgan County

OL - Gavyn Lewis, Morgan County

OL - Jarrell Brown, Morgan County

OL - David Jones, Cross Creek

OL - Jordan Grant, Harlem

OL - D’Shawn Wells, Hephzibah

ATH - Jontavis Curry, Richmond Academy

ATH - Maurice Freeman, Richmond Academy

PK - Connor Askew, Thomson

Defense

DL - Criston Foster, Morgan County

DL - Rhys Deloach, Richmond Academy

DL - Devin Watkins, Burke County

DL - Ivan Arroyo, Hephzibah

DL - Raul Rodriguez, Hephzibah

DL - Kindararius Green, Thomson

DL - Jacob Pritchett, Morgan County

LB - Skyler Lewis, Thomson

LB - Keshon Germany, Thomson

LB - Tony Hart, Harlem

LB - Jonathan Campbell, Cross Creek

LB - Key Malone, Morgan County

LB - Jamorrion Lewis, Morgan County

DB - Elijah Reynolds, Morgan County

DB - Snoop Williams, Thomson

DB - Denver Laughlin, Morgan County

DB - Nicholas Bills, Hephzibah

DB - Jaden Griffin, Richmond Academy

DB - Chris Murray, Richmond Academy

P - Brett Sterner, Harlem

Honorable mention: Burke County - Jordan Franklin, Kohen Rogers, Charlie Dorsey, Daveion Henry, Elijiah Young, Vincent Webb, Keith Moss. Cross Creek - Zacheus Cone, Kamereon Davis, Dillon Duggert, Harmon Jackson, Skylar Kamae, Antonio Kelly, Kenneth Medlock, Zaire Stewart. Harlem - Lane Logue, Jacob Robinson, Aaron Muns, Jake Burch, Jonathan Howard, Matthew Williams, Calvin Black, Jason Kirkendahl. Hephzibah - Andreon Nelson, Jalen Patrick, Brandon Glover, Terrence Herrin, Coy Frasure, D’Quavious Baker, James Wilson, Jayden Law, Demetrius Williams, Bernard Sims, Malachi Louis, Anthony Orwen. Morgan County - Chance Reid, Nolan Harris, Al Edwards, Braxton Harris, Antavius Elder, Noah Brown, Jacere Cooper. Richmond Academy - Kellen McDuffie, Donalvon Stevens-Craig, Dante Lawrence, Jonathan Miniweather, JaMichael Ryans, Devin Moore, Paul Reed, Tim Bailey, Javon McQune. Thomson - Ben Cushman, Kurtis Cumming, Jaquan Hart, Garrison Hines, Jarvis Johnson, Quan Rogers, Jacquez Ryals, Wyatt Turner, Camryn Wells

