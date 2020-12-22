All-region teams: Hephzibah’s Chambers named top player in 4-3A

Here is the all-region team for 4-3A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 4-3A
Player of the year: QB Marshall Chambers, Hephzibah, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB/RB Tay Martin, Thomson, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DB TyQuan Grissett, Richmond Academy, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: RET Lilvasco Winfrey, Thomson
Coach of the year: Lyle Burns, Richmond Academy
Offense
QB - Jeremiah Ellis, Harlem
RB - Rashad Willams, Richmond Academy
RB - Kobridgette Hyman, Morgan County
RB - Cameron Garnett, Harlem
WR - Cedric Cullars, Harlem
WR - Erick Harris, Hephzibah
WR - Ashton Perry, Thomson
WR - James Mable, Burke County
TE - Fred Kelly, Cross Creek, Jr.
TE - Jed Osborn, Burke County
TE - Murray Cibak, Burke County
OL - DaiJuan Kendrick, Thomson
OL - Donovan Caswell, Morgan County
OL - Gavyn Lewis, Morgan County
OL - Jarrell Brown, Morgan County
OL - David Jones, Cross Creek
OL - Jordan Grant, Harlem
OL - D’Shawn Wells, Hephzibah
ATH - Jontavis Curry, Richmond Academy
ATH - Maurice Freeman, Richmond Academy
PK - Connor Askew, Thomson
Defense
DL - Criston Foster, Morgan County
DL - Rhys Deloach, Richmond Academy
DL - Devin Watkins, Burke County
DL - Ivan Arroyo, Hephzibah
DL - Raul Rodriguez, Hephzibah
DL - Kindararius Green, Thomson
DL - Jacob Pritchett, Morgan County
LB - Skyler Lewis, Thomson
LB - Keshon Germany, Thomson
LB - Tony Hart, Harlem
LB - Jonathan Campbell, Cross Creek
LB - Key Malone, Morgan County
LB - Jamorrion Lewis, Morgan County
DB - Elijah Reynolds, Morgan County
DB - Snoop Williams, Thomson
DB - Denver Laughlin, Morgan County
DB - Nicholas Bills, Hephzibah
DB - Jaden Griffin, Richmond Academy
DB - Chris Murray, Richmond Academy
P - Brett Sterner, Harlem
Honorable mention: Burke County - Jordan Franklin, Kohen Rogers, Charlie Dorsey, Daveion Henry, Elijiah Young, Vincent Webb, Keith Moss. Cross Creek - Zacheus Cone, Kamereon Davis, Dillon Duggert, Harmon Jackson, Skylar Kamae, Antonio Kelly, Kenneth Medlock, Zaire Stewart. Harlem - Lane Logue, Jacob Robinson, Aaron Muns, Jake Burch, Jonathan Howard, Matthew Williams, Calvin Black, Jason Kirkendahl. Hephzibah - Andreon Nelson, Jalen Patrick, Brandon Glover, Terrence Herrin, Coy Frasure, D’Quavious Baker, James Wilson, Jayden Law, Demetrius Williams, Bernard Sims, Malachi Louis, Anthony Orwen. Morgan County - Chance Reid, Nolan Harris, Al Edwards, Braxton Harris, Antavius Elder, Noah Brown, Jacere Cooper. Richmond Academy - Kellen McDuffie, Donalvon Stevens-Craig, Dante Lawrence, Jonathan Miniweather, JaMichael Ryans, Devin Moore, Paul Reed, Tim Bailey, Javon McQune. Thomson - Ben Cushman, Kurtis Cumming, Jaquan Hart, Garrison Hines, Jarvis Johnson, Quan Rogers, Jacquez Ryals, Wyatt Turner, Camryn Wells
