All-region teams: Fellowship’s Reeves earns 6-A Private player of the year award

Here is the all-region team for 6-A Private, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 6-A Private
Player of the year: RB Murphy Reeves, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Coleman Smith, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Ethan Joseph, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
Lineman of the year: G/DE Nick Jackson, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
Coach of the year: Al Morrell, Fellowship Christian
First-team offense
QB - Jesse Whiting, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
RB - Gianni Dorsey, St. Francis, Sr.
RB - Ben Puckett, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
WR - Nick Speros, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
WR - Sam Perrott, Lakeview Academy, Jr.
WR/TE - Cole Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian, Jr.
TE - Brady Niblock, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
OL - Charlie Patterson, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
OL - Reid Robinson, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
OL - David Bertrand, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
OL - Linger Gao, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
OL - Christian Haynes, Lakeview Academy, Fr.
Ath - Eli Hildebrandt, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Joey Archer, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
DL - Sean Michael-Sargent, Fellowship Christian, So.
DL - Parker Allen, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
ILB - Nathan Nardone, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
ILB - Caleb McClung, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
ILB - Luke Cooper, Lakeview Academy, So.
ILB - Dean Giacobbe, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
ILB - Joy Chane, Mount Pisgah Christian, So.
OLB - Lawson Haigler, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
OLB - Jayven Hall, Fellowship Christian, So.
OLB - Happy Chane, Mount Pisgah Christian, So.
OLB - Landon Hanes, Lakeview Academy, So.
DB - Garrett Sutherland, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
DB - Josh Cole, Fellowship Christian, Jr.
DB - Kyle Elphick, Fellowship Christian, So.
DB - Brad Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
DB - Jordan Brewer, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
Athlete - Josh Flynn, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
First-team specialists
K - Logan Hewlett, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
P - Owen Lindsay, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
LS - Caleb McClung, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
Second-team offense
RB - Zachery Pitts, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
RB - Fisher Edwards, King’s Ridge Christian, So.
WR - Camden Lusk, St. Francis, So.
WR - Clay Shepler, Fellowship Christian, So.
WR - Gabe Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
WR - Skyler Thellman, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
OL - Mason Dailey, St. Francis, So.
OL - Elias Cloy, St. Francis, So.
OL - John Howley, St. Francis, Jr.
OL - Everett Gansereit, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
OL - Aaron Kruse, Mount Pisgah Christian, So.
OL - Noah Smith, King’s Ridge Christian, Jr.
OL - Calen Nichols, Fellowship Christian, So.
Second-team defense
DL - Jabriel Muhammad, St. Francis, So.
DL - Hamil Owens, Lakeview Academy, Jr.
DL - Jack Williams, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
DL - Cole Chapman, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
DL - Sean Ainsworth, Mount Pisgah Christian, Jr.
ILB - Marcellus Hazelton, St. Francis, Sr.
OLB - Riley Bennett, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
OLB - Bodie Blackwell, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
OLB - Quentin Grimes, King’s Ridge Christian, So.
DB - Al Geiger, St. Francis, So.
DB - Tyler Peck, Lakeview Academy, Sr.
DB - Moose Washburne, Fellowship Christian, Sr.
