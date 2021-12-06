ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Fannin’s Reece named 7-2A player of the year

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 7-2A

Player of the year: QB Seth Reece, Fannin County,

Offensive player of the year: RB D.J. Rogers, Pepperell

Defensive player of the year: LB Cody Williams, Dade County

Defensive player of the year: DB Rowan Burdick, Chattooga

Coach of the year: Jeff Poston, Dade County

First-team offense

QB - Matthew Waddell, Pepperell, Jr.

RB - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga, Sr.

RB - Cayden Cooper, Dade County, Sr.

WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Sr.

WR - Hayden Lynch, Fannin County, Sr.

WR - Jaylyn Johnson, Chattooga, Sr.

OL - Lem Azlin, Pepperell, Sr.

OL - Austin Sorrelle, Dade County, Sr.

OL - Dylan Collins, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Rico Arellanes, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Cade Hendrix, Gordon Central, Sr.

ATH - Nic Hester, Chattooga, So.

K - Caroline Hodges, Chattooga, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Isaac Pangle, Dade County, Sr.

DL - Logan Long, Fannin County, Jr.

DL - Zander Cook, Chattooga, Sr.

DL - Brennen Tillery, Pepperell, Sr.

LB - Cason Owensby, Fannin County, Sr.

LB - Joey Samples, Model, Jr.

LB - Kolby Davis, Pepperell, Sr.

LB - Andrew Waldrep, Fannin County, Jr.

DB - Jon Shields, Pepperell, Sr.

DB - Carter Mann, Fannin County, Sr.

DB - Harley Brock, Coosa, Jr.

P - Jack Kantner, Fannin County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Brody Cooper, Dade County, Jr.

TE - Zeke Wheeler, Dade County, So.

ATH - Brody Mobbs, Chattooga, Sr.

HB - Cade Sands, Fannin County, Jr.

RB - DJ Hames, Coosa, Jr.

WR - David Cole, Dade County, Jr.

OL - Connor Soales, Coosa, So.

OL - Hunter Cleveland, Model, Jr.

OL - Paul Guerrero, Gordon Central, Sr.

OL - Parker Glenn, Pepperell, Jr.

OL - Brock Shellhouse, Gordon Central, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Talal Laguda, Pepperell, Sr.

DL - Deolis Millsap, Coosa, Sr.

DL - Daniel Jolly, Model, Jr.

DL - Carter Lowenberg, Chattooga, Sr.

LB - Landon WIlliams, Dade County, So.

LB - Anthone Williams, Model, Sr.

LB - Xander Lynch, Dade County, Sr.

LB - Gage Cole, Coosa, Sr.

DB - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County, Jr.

DB - Skyler Hill, Gordon Central, Jr.

DB - Dillon Silver, Model, Jr.

Honorable mention: Chattooga - DL Billy Sentlemoir, Jr.; OL Bubba Bass, So.; ATH Zaden Perry, Jr.; LB Devon Heroch, Sr. Coosa - RB/LB Dalton Denton, Sr.; LB Josh Dixon, Jr.; LB Harrison East, Fr.; TE/LB Andrew Holt, Jr.; DL Jacob Hughes, Jr.; DL Omarion Moore, Sr.; OL Aiden Morgan, Jr. Dade County - DB Everett Christiansen, Sr.; DB Braylon Sullivan, So.; OL Zac Counts, Jr.; OL Andrew Buffington, Jr.; DB Caleb Massey, So.; DL Eli Kimball, So. Fannin County - QB David Mashburn, Jr.; OLB Sawyer Moreland, Sr.; DB Carson Collis, Sr.; RB Austin Garland, Sr.; DE Nate Maloof, Jr.; OL Jeremy Tammen, Jr.; OL Taylor Collis, Jr.; WR Bryson Holloway, Jr. Gordon Central - OL Ethan Hendrix, Sr.; OL Zac Pardue, Sr.; QB Peyton Wilson, Jr.; ATH Sean Gray, Sr.; TE Peyton Chastain, So.; DE Matthew Hammock, Fr.; RB Braxton Carnes, So.; WR Jayden Sibley, Fr.; RB Jayden Jones, Fr.; LB Issac Campuzano, Sr.; Model; ATH Jeremiah Gamble, So.; WR/DB Amir Pinkard, So.; RB Jermaine Campbell, Jr.; DL Evan Angle, Sr.; K/P Daniel Veillon, So. Pepperell - K Steven Villatoro, Jr.; LB Erik Jensen, So.; LB Devin Frost, Sr.; WR Alex Rhoades, Jr.; DB Gage Owens, Jr.; OL Peyton Owens, So.; OL Eliot Goggans, So.; OL Braxton Bragg, So.; DB Jacob Wright, Sr.; WR Chase Smith, Sr.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 Questions with Trinity Christian quarterback David Dallas
3m ago
All-region teams: Green, Glover lead honorees in 1-A Private
23m ago
List: Where losses came for the 16 finalists
33m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top