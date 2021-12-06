All-region teams: Fannin’s Reece named 7-2A player of the year

Defensive player of the year: DB Rowan Burdick, Chattooga

Coach of the year: Jeff Poston, Dade County

First-team offense

QB - Matthew Waddell, Pepperell, Jr.

RB - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga, Sr.

RB - Cayden Cooper, Dade County, Sr.

WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Sr.

WR - Hayden Lynch, Fannin County, Sr.

WR - Jaylyn Johnson, Chattooga, Sr.

OL - Lem Azlin, Pepperell, Sr.

OL - Austin Sorrelle, Dade County, Sr.

OL - Dylan Collins, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Rico Arellanes, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Cade Hendrix, Gordon Central, Sr.

ATH - Nic Hester, Chattooga, So.

K - Caroline Hodges, Chattooga, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Isaac Pangle, Dade County, Sr.

DL - Logan Long, Fannin County, Jr.

DL - Zander Cook, Chattooga, Sr.

DL - Brennen Tillery, Pepperell, Sr.

LB - Cason Owensby, Fannin County, Sr.

LB - Joey Samples, Model, Jr.

LB - Kolby Davis, Pepperell, Sr.

LB - Andrew Waldrep, Fannin County, Jr.

DB - Jon Shields, Pepperell, Sr.

DB - Carter Mann, Fannin County, Sr.

DB - Harley Brock, Coosa, Jr.

P - Jack Kantner, Fannin County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Brody Cooper, Dade County, Jr.

TE - Zeke Wheeler, Dade County, So.

ATH - Brody Mobbs, Chattooga, Sr.

HB - Cade Sands, Fannin County, Jr.

RB - DJ Hames, Coosa, Jr.

WR - David Cole, Dade County, Jr.

OL - Connor Soales, Coosa, So.

OL - Hunter Cleveland, Model, Jr.

OL - Paul Guerrero, Gordon Central, Sr.

OL - Parker Glenn, Pepperell, Jr.

OL - Brock Shellhouse, Gordon Central, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Talal Laguda, Pepperell, Sr.

DL - Deolis Millsap, Coosa, Sr.

DL - Daniel Jolly, Model, Jr.

DL - Carter Lowenberg, Chattooga, Sr.

LB - Landon WIlliams, Dade County, So.

LB - Anthone Williams, Model, Sr.

LB - Xander Lynch, Dade County, Sr.

LB - Gage Cole, Coosa, Sr.

DB - Corbin Davenport, Fannin County, Jr.

DB - Skyler Hill, Gordon Central, Jr.

DB - Dillon Silver, Model, Jr.

Honorable mention: Chattooga - DL Billy Sentlemoir, Jr.; OL Bubba Bass, So.; ATH Zaden Perry, Jr.; LB Devon Heroch, Sr. Coosa - RB/LB Dalton Denton, Sr.; LB Josh Dixon, Jr.; LB Harrison East, Fr.; TE/LB Andrew Holt, Jr.; DL Jacob Hughes, Jr.; DL Omarion Moore, Sr.; OL Aiden Morgan, Jr. Dade County - DB Everett Christiansen, Sr.; DB Braylon Sullivan, So.; OL Zac Counts, Jr.; OL Andrew Buffington, Jr.; DB Caleb Massey, So.; DL Eli Kimball, So. Fannin County - QB David Mashburn, Jr.; OLB Sawyer Moreland, Sr.; DB Carson Collis, Sr.; RB Austin Garland, Sr.; DE Nate Maloof, Jr.; OL Jeremy Tammen, Jr.; OL Taylor Collis, Jr.; WR Bryson Holloway, Jr. Gordon Central - OL Ethan Hendrix, Sr.; OL Zac Pardue, Sr.; QB Peyton Wilson, Jr.; ATH Sean Gray, Sr.; TE Peyton Chastain, So.; DE Matthew Hammock, Fr.; RB Braxton Carnes, So.; WR Jayden Sibley, Fr.; RB Jayden Jones, Fr.; LB Issac Campuzano, Sr.; Model; ATH Jeremiah Gamble, So.; WR/DB Amir Pinkard, So.; RB Jermaine Campbell, Jr.; DL Evan Angle, Sr.; K/P Daniel Veillon, So. Pepperell - K Steven Villatoro, Jr.; LB Erik Jensen, So.; LB Devin Frost, Sr.; WR Alex Rhoades, Jr.; DB Gage Owens, Jr.; OL Peyton Owens, So.; OL Eliot Goggans, So.; OL Braxton Bragg, So.; DB Jacob Wright, Sr.; WR Chase Smith, Sr.