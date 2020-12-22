All-region teams: Denmark’s McLaughlin named 6-7A player of the year

Defensive player of the year: LB Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth, Jr.

Coach of the year: Dave Svehla, West Forsyth

First-team offense

QB - Kyle Durham, South Forsyth, Jr.

RB - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville, So.

RB - Daba Fofana, West Forsyth, Sr.

FB - Eli Ruis, Forsyth Central, Sr.

TE - Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Azari Brown, Denmark, Sr.

WR - J.Q. Drinkard, Gainesville, Jr.

WR - Kojo Antiwi, Lambert, Jr.

WR - Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Cedrick Nicely, Gainesville, Sr.

OL - Elijah Ruiz, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central, So.

OL - Arrison Cole, Lambert, Sr.

OL - J.T. Francis, North Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Ethan Patrick, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Max Freeman, West Forsyth, Jr.

ATH - Gionni Williams, Gainesville, Sr.

ATH - Bronson Landreth, Forsyth Central, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Lemuel Gayle, Gainesville, Sr.

DL - Max Bryant, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Jay Hellstone, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Alex Terry, Lambert, Sr.

DL - Nick Cribbs, Forsyth Central, Sr.

EDGE - Qua Coley, Gainesville, Jr.

EDGE - Hudson Posey, West Forsyth, Sr.

ILB - Harrison Halder, Denmark, Sr.

ILB - Quamaine Rucker, Gainesville, Sr.

ILB - Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth, So.

OLB - Yusif Ali, Gainesville, Sr.

OLB - Dee Crayton, Denmark, So.

OLB - Kobe Haynes, West Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Lenny Chatman, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Kaden Henley, Denmark, Sr.

DB - Nick Pasonski, Lambert, Sr.

DB - Peyton Wagner, North Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Bryce Allen, West Forsyth, Jr.

DB - Dalton Tjong, West Forsyth, Sr.

First-team special teams

K - Trey Glymph, Denmark, Jr.

P - Tristan Lyon, Gainesville, Sr.

LS - Merek Moran, Forsyth Central, Sr.

RET - Noah Chol, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Brady Meitz, North Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Peyton Streko, Forsyth Central

RB - Jared Lucero, North Forsyth, Sr.

FB - Tucker Todd, North Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Devin Hill, Forsyth Central, Sr.

WR - Casey Gunn, Denmark, Sr.

WR - Noah Chol, Forsyth Central, Sr.

WR - Braden Bamburowski, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Tucker Hartsfield, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Ignacio Olvera, Gainesville, Sr.

OL - Robby Watson, Forsyth Central, Sr.

OL - Grayson Maines, Lambert, Jr.

OL - Eli Thompkins, North Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Braden Beecher, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Mason Cooper, South Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Bradley Hutcheson, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - John Leonard, West Forsyth, Jr.

ATH - James Tyre, Lambert, So.

ATH - Drew Southern, West Forsyth, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Khaliq Maddox, Gainesville, Jr.

DL - Chris Herock, North Forsyth, So.

DL - Ben Harvey, South Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Billy McAllister, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL - CC Clark, Forsyth Central, Sr.

EDGE - Ricky Stever, Forsyth Central, Sr.

EDGE - Aaron Griffin, North Forsyth, Sr.

ILB - Nick Forrester, Forsyth Central, Sr.

ILB - Carson Leak, Forsyth Central, Sr.

ILB - Julian Bolanos, South Forsyth, Sr.

OLB - Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth, Jr.

OLB - Alec Stephens, South Forsyth, Sr.

OLB - Darren Guy, Lambert, Jr.

DB - Jahleel Rivas -Dicks, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Caydin Mowen, Forsyth Central, Sr.

DB - Treston Jordan, Denmark, Jr.

DB - Jack Wise, Lambert, Sr.

DB - Jumel Lewis, North Forsyth, Jr.

DB - Austin Uidel, South Forsyth, Jr.

Second-team special teams

K - Ryan Degyansky, Lambert, So.

P - Daba Fofana, West Forsyth, Sr.

LS - Carson Brown, North Forsyth, Sr.

RET - Jumel Lewis, North Forsyth, Jr.

Honorable mention: Denmark - WR Teddy Davenport, Sr.; OL Aidan Whillock, Sr.; OL Shamurud Umarov, So.; OL Jake Seubert, Jr.; RB Amon Williams, So.; DL Asher West, Jr.; LB Trey Patterson, Sr.; DL Austin Decarlo, So.; DB Kenon Dicks, Jr.; DB Zach Bowen, Sr.; DL Jake Stewart, Sr.; TE Andrew Harvey, Sr. Forsyth Central - OL Logan Andrews, Sr.; WR Cam Yeager, So.; DB Marcus Brown, Jr.; OLB Owen Hosonitz, Sr.; OLB Ryan Vanuum, Sr.; DB Jake Stephens, Sr.; DB Graham Long, Sr.; OL Cole McGlumphy, So.; ILB Keegan LeBoeuf, So.; OL Pablo Lora, So.; OL Dylan Snyder, Sr.; RB Patrick Haertel, Jr.; ILB Cameron Leak, Jr.; PK Fabian Martinez, Sr. Gainesville - PK Giovanni Martinez, Jr.; ILB Stacy Hopkins, So.; DB Chamarion Bush, Jr.; QB Baxter Wright, Fr. Lambert - WR Jack Stewart, Sr.; DL Elijah Haughawout, Jr.; ILB Dawson Miller, Jr.; DB Trey Drewery, Sr.; OL Jite Dievbiere, Sr.; ILB Jake Johnson, Jr.; OL Brennan Schneider, Jr.; OL Matthew Russo, Jr. North Forsyth - ATH Austin Colon, Sr.; OL Noah Macias, Sr.; OL Dylan Lurie, Sr.; DB Colin Blackwell, Sr.; K Josh Swearingen, Sr.; OL Eli Samples, Jr. South Forsyth - RB Tre’von Green, Sr.; LS Ben Blanton, Fr.; FB Cade Yeager, Jr.; K Tyler Simpson, So.; DL Ian O’Dowd, Jr.; DL Bryce Myers, Sr.; DL Taft Hilton, Sr.; DB Zach Fischer, Sr.; DB Josh Nelson, So. West Forsyth - Keegan Stover, So.; T.J. Jennings, Sr.; Jaycen Harris, Jr.; Greyson Brockman, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.