All-region teams: Commerce dominates top honors in 8-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 8-A Division I, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: RB Jaiden Daniels, Commerce, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Tysean Wiggins, Commerce, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Jeremiah “Pap” Mintz, Commerce, Jr.
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Willie Goodyn, Rabun County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Mark Hollars, Commerce
First-team offense
QB - Jayvyn Hickman, Elbert County, Jr.
QB - Ty Truelove, Rabun County, So.
RB - Reid Giles, Rabun County, So.
RB - Jacari Barnett, Elbert County, Jr.
WR - Bryson Campbell, Athens Christian, Jr.
WR - Cooper Welch, Rabun County, Sr.
WR - Eli Harris, Elbert County, Sr.
TE - Brady Dickerson, Elbert County, Jr.
OL - Jack Hood, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Alex Yearwood, Rabun County, Jr.
OL - Joey Duncan, Commerce, Sr.
OL - Michaell Duncan, Commerce, Jr.
OL - Corntavis Teasley, Elbert County, Sr.
OL - Eli Jourlomon, Elbert County, Sr.
PK - Ivy Tolbert, Commerce, Sr.
SPEC - Marcus Remillard, Rabun County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Lester Jenkins, Athens Christian, Jr.
DL - Celton Littrell, Rabun County, Jr.
DL - DJ Raiford, Elbert County, Sr.
DL - Pop Gurley, Elbert County, Jr.
LB - De’Kan Williams, Commerce, Sr.
LB - Hoke Hogan, Commerce, Sr.
LB - Jordan Rosa, Athens Christian, Jr.
LB - Rieunte’ Tucker, Elbert County, So.
LB - Elvis Hunt, Rabun County, Jr.
DB - Miguel Rodriguez, Elbert County, Sr.
DB - Jarrett Giles, Rabun County, Sr.
DB - Mac Mullis, Commerce, Jr.
DB - Jacari Huff, Commerce, Jr.
P - Grayson Wood, Athens Christian, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - John Paul Allen, Commerce, Sr.
RB - Noah English, Rabun County, So.
WR - D.K. Winn, Elbert County, So.
WR - Ty’rikus Jones, Elbert County, Jr.
TE - Corey Suber, Commerce, Sr.
OL - Logan Gunter, Commerce, Jr.
OL - Braxton Epps, Commerce, Jr.
OL - Boston Brown, Commerce, Jr.
OL - Zach Gordon, Rabun County, So.
OL - Michael Johnson, Rabun County, Jr.
OL - Landon Williams, Elbert County, Jr.
PK - Muises Figueroa, Rabun County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Riley Crane, Rabun County, Sr.
DL - Paul Jenkins, Athens Christian, So.
DL - Gilbert Fortson, Elbert County, Jr.
DL - Jayden Torres, Commerce, Jr.
LB - Malik Moon, Elbert County, Jr.
LB - Jermaine Sims, Elbert County, Jr.
LB - Bryson Fleeman, Commerce, Jr.
LB - Caeden McWilliams, Commerce, Fr.
LB - Riley Stewart, Rabun County, Sr.
DB - Terrez Allen, Elbert County, Sr.
DB - Jake Payne, Rabun County, Jr.
DB - Jayce Lyle, Commerce, Fr.
P - Ty Sorrells, Commerce, Fr.
Honorable mention: Athens Christian - Layden Bryson, Jeffrey Rosa, Conner Zwirn, Seth Cummings, Livingston Jenkins, Dalton Haymans. Commerce - Adam Calderon, Peyton Evans. Elbert County - Braydon Scarborough, Lucas Alcalde, Seneca Turner, Lincoln Blackmon, Trevion Swinger, D.J. Fortson. Rabun County - Taquavian Hargrove, J.K. Shiflett, Carver Jarrard, Juan Cecenas
