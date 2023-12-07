All-region teams: Commerce dominates top honors in 8-A Division I

Commerce's Mark Hollars, formerly at North Cobb Christian, was named 2023 Coach of the Year in Region 8-A Division I.

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

Combined ShapeCaption
Commerce's Mark Hollars, formerly at North Cobb Christian, was named 2023 Coach of the Year in Region 8-A Division I.

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

High School Sports Blog
By
52 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-A Division I, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: RB Jaiden Daniels, Commerce, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Tysean Wiggins, Commerce, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Jeremiah “Pap” Mintz, Commerce, Jr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Willie Goodyn, Rabun County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Mark Hollars, Commerce

First-team offense

QB - Jayvyn Hickman, Elbert County, Jr.

QB - Ty Truelove, Rabun County, So.

RB - Reid Giles, Rabun County, So.

RB - Jacari Barnett, Elbert County, Jr.

WR - Bryson Campbell, Athens Christian, Jr.

WR - Cooper Welch, Rabun County, Sr.

WR - Eli Harris, Elbert County, Sr.

TE - Brady Dickerson, Elbert County, Jr.

OL - Jack Hood, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Alex Yearwood, Rabun County, Jr.

OL - Joey Duncan, Commerce, Sr.

OL - Michaell Duncan, Commerce, Jr.

OL - Corntavis Teasley, Elbert County, Sr.

OL - Eli Jourlomon, Elbert County, Sr.

PK - Ivy Tolbert, Commerce, Sr.

SPEC - Marcus Remillard, Rabun County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Lester Jenkins, Athens Christian, Jr.

DL - Celton Littrell, Rabun County, Jr.

DL - DJ Raiford, Elbert County, Sr.

DL - Pop Gurley, Elbert County, Jr.

LB - De’Kan Williams, Commerce, Sr.

LB - Hoke Hogan, Commerce, Sr.

LB - Jordan Rosa, Athens Christian, Jr.

LB - Rieunte’ Tucker, Elbert County, So.

LB - Elvis Hunt, Rabun County, Jr.

DB - Miguel Rodriguez, Elbert County, Sr.

DB - Jarrett Giles, Rabun County, Sr.

DB - Mac Mullis, Commerce, Jr.

DB - Jacari Huff, Commerce, Jr.

P - Grayson Wood, Athens Christian, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - John Paul Allen, Commerce, Sr.

RB - Noah English, Rabun County, So.

WR - D.K. Winn, Elbert County, So.

WR - Ty’rikus Jones, Elbert County, Jr.

TE - Corey Suber, Commerce, Sr.

OL - Logan Gunter, Commerce, Jr.

OL - Braxton Epps, Commerce, Jr.

OL - Boston Brown, Commerce, Jr.

OL - Zach Gordon, Rabun County, So.

OL - Michael Johnson, Rabun County, Jr.

OL - Landon Williams, Elbert County, Jr.

PK - Muises Figueroa, Rabun County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Riley Crane, Rabun County, Sr.

DL - Paul Jenkins, Athens Christian, So.

DL - Gilbert Fortson, Elbert County, Jr.

DL - Jayden Torres, Commerce, Jr.

LB - Malik Moon, Elbert County, Jr.

LB - Jermaine Sims, Elbert County, Jr.

LB - Bryson Fleeman, Commerce, Jr.

LB - Caeden McWilliams, Commerce, Fr.

LB - Riley Stewart, Rabun County, Sr.

DB - Terrez Allen, Elbert County, Sr.

DB - Jake Payne, Rabun County, Jr.

DB - Jayce Lyle, Commerce, Fr.

P - Ty Sorrells, Commerce, Fr.

Honorable mention: Athens Christian - Layden Bryson, Jeffrey Rosa, Conner Zwirn, Seth Cummings, Livingston Jenkins, Dalton Haymans. Commerce - Adam Calderon, Peyton Evans. Elbert County - Braydon Scarborough, Lucas Alcalde, Seneca Turner, Lincoln Blackmon, Trevion Swinger, D.J. Fortson. Rabun County - Taquavian Hargrove, J.K. Shiflett, Carver Jarrard, Juan Cecenas

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top