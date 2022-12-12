ajc logo
All-region teams: Colquitt County’s Fann named top player in 1-7A

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB Neko Fann, Colquitt County, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Charlie Pace, Colquitt County, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DL Eric Brantley, Valdosta, Jr.; and DL Omar White, Valdosta, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: P Carson Page, Lowndes, Jr.; and PK Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, So.

Athlete of the year: Jake Lindsey, Camden County, Sr.

Utility player of the year: Jack Luttrell, Colquitt County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County

First-team offense

QB - Ty Goldrick, Richmond Hill, Sr.

RB - Ahmad Denson, Valdosta, Sr.

RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Jr.

RB - Zion Gillard, Richmond Hill, Sr.

TE - Landen Thomas, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL - Demauree Bennett, Valdosta, Jr.

OL - Jalen Burgess, Valdosta, Jr.

OL - Ja’Quavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL - Keshaun Palmore, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - D.J. Jones, Lowndes, Jr.

OL - Gavin Wright, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, So.

WR - Jaylen Whitehead, Valdosta, Sr.

WR - Ny Carr, Colquitt County, Jr.

WR - Kevis Thomas, Lowndes, Sr.

WR - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill, Sr.

WR - Saige Roche, Camden County, Sr.

P - Grayson Leavy, Valdosta, Sr.

K - Blake Williams, Richmond Hill, So.

First-team defense

DL - T.J. Morrison, Valdosta, Sr.

DL - Tyshon Reed Jr., Colquitt County, Jr.

DL - Amari Wilson, Colquitt County, So.

DL - Dylan Higginbotham, Camden County, Jr.

DL - DeNigel Cooper, Camden County, Jr.

DL - Jayden Battle, Lowndes, Sr.

ILB - Amari Tomblin, Valdosta, Jr.

ILB - Kamal Bonner, Colquitt County, Sr.

ILB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County, Jr.

ILB - Coleman Lewis, Lowndes, So.

OLB - Jaylen Bentley, Valdosta, Jr.

OLB - Qway McCoy, Colquitt County, Sr.

OLB - Jarius Curry, Valdosta, Sr.

OLB - Mekhi Crawford, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Tim Roberson, Valdosta, Sr.

CB - Carlos Moore, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - C.J. Brown, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Brandon McDonald, Richmond Hill, So.

CB - Tyre Young, Camden County, Sr.

S - Ja’Marley Riddle, Camden County, Jr.

S - Charlie Porter, Valdosta, Sr.

S - Lyric Thomas, Colquitt County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Marvis Parrish, Lowndes, So.

RB - Quan Floyd, Camden County, Sr.

RB - Charles Williams Jr., Valdosta, Sr.

RB - Jacarre’ Fleming, Lowndes, Jr.

TE - Cameron Chandler, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Jeremiah Alexander, Valdosta, Jr.

OL - Jay’Den Williams, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL - Ja’Nas Daniels, Colquitt County, Jr.

OL - Kenneth Newsome, Lowndes, Sr.

OL - Landen Hurst, Richmond Hill, Jr.

OL - Cayden Thompson, Camden County, Jr.

OL - Zachary Owens, Camden County, Jr.

WR - Jaylin Carter, Lowndes, So.

WR - Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, Jr.

WR - Zay Williams, Colquitt County, Jr.

WR - Landon Griffin, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR - Antonio Woods, Camden County, Sr.

K - Gabe Caison, Camden County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Vernon Wright, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Khristian Dallas, Camden County, Sr.

DL - Julian Harper, Colquitt County, Sr.

DL - Dayli Simms, Valdosta, Jr.

DL - Dontae Goodner, Richmond Hill, Jr.

ILB - Nehemiah Dennis, Valdosta, Sr.

ILB - Cooper Thornhill, Camden County, Jr.

ILB - Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OLB - Daveon Hunt, Colquitt County, Sr.

OLB - Ian Pederson, Camden County, Sr.

CB - Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, So.

CB - De’Andre Boykins, Valdosta, Sr.

CB - Rahiem McBride Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Xavier Holzendorf, Camden County, Sr.

S - Jabari Baker, Valdosta, Sr.

S - Ja’khai Blair, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Shamarion Gibbs, Camden County, Jr.

Honorable mention: QB - Mason Robinson, Camden County; Todd Robinson, Valdosta. RB - Deonte Cole, Camden County; Jordan Gatlin, Valdosta; Aalim Brown, Lowndes. TE - Grant Laskey, Lowndes; Kyree Fuller, Lowndes; Colton Sanchez, Richmond Hill; Andrew Matthews, Richmond Hill. WR - Markese Wilson, Colquitt County; Mason Wilcox, Richmond Hill. OL - Tazio Rosso, Camden County; Caden Copeland, Camden County; Paz Francisco, Lowndes; Cole Holmes, Colquitt County; Brody Miller, Richmond Hill; Cam´ron Jackson, Richmond Hill. DL - Malacki Mowan, Camden County; Brian Ruland, Richmond Hill. LB - Jar’Dae Williams, Colquitt County; Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill. DB - Ronnie Davis, Lowndes; Myleek Gould, Richmond Hill; Khalil Mollay, Valdosta; Marlon Evans, Lowndes; Jah’Boris Fuller, Colquitt County. K - Ethan Ramirez, Colquitt County. LS - Wyatt Rubinoff, Camden County; Weston Edwards, Lowndes; Will Tapscott, Colquitt County

