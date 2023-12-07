All-region teams: Colquitt County QB Fann named top player in 1-7A

Here is the all-region team for 1-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Neko Fann, Colquitt County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Eric Brantley Jr., Valdosta, Sr.

Co-athletes of the year: DB/WR Ja’Marley Riddle, Camden County, Sr.; and QB Todd Robinson, Valdosta, Jr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County

First-team offense

QB - Parks Riendeau, Camden County, So.

RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Sr.

RB - Deron Foster, Valdosta, Fr.

RB - Jacarre’ Fleming, Lowndes, Sr.

RB - Ramsey Dennis, Colquitt County, Jr.

TE - Landen Thomas, Colquitt County, Sr.

TE - Elyiss Williams, Camden County, So.

OL - Smoke Bennett, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Jalen Burgess, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Ja’Quavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - D.J. Jones, Lowndes, Sr.

OL - Zach Owens, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Cayden Thompson, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Ho’o Naki, Richmond Hill, Jr.

WR - Ny’Quavion Carr, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR - Jaylin Carter, Lowndes, Jr.

WR - Zay Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR - Prince Jean, Valdosta, So.

P - Carson Page, Lowndes, Sr.

PK - Gabe Caison, Camden County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Dayli Simms, Valdosta, Sr.

DL - O’Shea Brooks, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - DeNigel Cooper, Camden County, Sr.

DL - Dylan Higginbotham, Camden County, Sr.

DL - Amari Wilson, Colquitt County, Jr.

DL - Jartavius Flounoy, Colquitt County, Jr.

ILB - Amari Tomblin, Valdosta, Sr.

ILB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County, Sr.

ILB - Coleman Lewis, Lowndes, Jr.

ILB - Cooper Thornhill, Camden County, Sr.

ILB - Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Jr.

OLB - Jaylen Bentley, Valdosta, Sr.

OLB - Kobi Brown, Valdosta, Jr.

OLB - Tyshon Reed Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.

OLB - Wayne Austell, Camden County, Jr.

OLB - Jayden Stallworth, Lowndes, Jr.

CB - Ka’Marian Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Jah’Boris Fuller, Colquitt County, Jr.

CB - Mason Robinson, Camden County, Sr.

CB - Brandon McDonald, Richmond Hill, Jr.

S - Jabari Baker, Valdosta, Sr.

S - Khalil Mollay, Valdosta, Jr.

S - Marlon Evans, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Ja’maric Daley, Camden County, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Marvis Parrish, Lowndes, Jr.

RB - Jordan Hardy, Camden County, Jr.

RB - Aalim Brown, Lowndes, Jr.

RB - Josh Ulrich-Troupe, Richmond Hill, Jr.

RB - Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County, Jr.

TE - Josh Locklear, Camden County, Sr.

TE - Jontavious McGriff, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Ja’Nas Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Jay’Den Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Jeremiah Alexander, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Jermaine Booker, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Hayden Williams, Lowndes, Sr.

OL - Brody Miller, Richmond Hill, Jr.

OL - Zach Taylor, Camden County, Jr.

WR - Jonathon Stamos, Camden County, Jr.

WR - Eli Lewis, Valdosta, Jr.

WR - Markese Wilson, Colquitt County, Sr.

WR - Aidan Sefa, Lowndes, Jr.

P - John Smith, Valdosta, Sr.

PK - Franklin Garcia, Valdosta, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jabari Williams, Valdosta, Sr.

DL - Johnny Clay, Colquitt County, Sr.

DL - Andres Contreras, Lowndes, Jr.

DL - Malaki Mowan, Camden County, Jr.

DL - Tad Christman, Richmond Hill, Jr.

ILB - Antonio Laws, Camden County, Sr.

ILB - Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill, Jr.

OLB - Chance Sims, Colquitt County, So.

OLB - Camerin Rigdon, Lowndes, Sr.

OLB - Aiden Grant, Richmond Hill, Jr.

OLB - Jerron Blakely, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Cam Brown, Valdosta, So.

CB - Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, So.

CB - Anthony Carter, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, Jr.

S - Trenton Dunbar, Colquitt County, Sr.

S - K.J. Massey, Lowndes, Jr.

S - Josh Sergent, Camden County, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Kirk Scott, Richmond Hill. RB - Shaq Wright, Valdosta. TE - Grant Laskey, Lowndes; Jaden Fowler, Colquitt County. OL - Caden Whitfield, Camden County; Anthony Green, Camden County; Xavier Nickerson, Colquitt County; Khalil Collins, Colquitt County; Ashton Beaufort, Valdosta; Camron Jackson, Richmond Hill; Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill; Ashtin Fisher, Richmond Hill. WR - Sean Green, Camden County. K - Aiden Andrews, Lowndes. DL - Kanaan Graham, Camden County; Ky-von Rivers, Colquitt County. DB - David Coleman, Camden County; Mark McCoggle, Valdosta. P - Brysin Osgood, Camden County; Sam Miller, Colquitt County. LS - Weston Edwards, Lowndes; Chason Glenn, Colquitt County.

