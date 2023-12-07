All-region teams: Colquitt County QB Fann named top player in 1-7A

Here is the all-region team for 1-7A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Neko Fann, Colquitt County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Eric Brantley Jr., Valdosta, Sr.
Co-athletes of the year: DB/WR Ja’Marley Riddle, Camden County, Sr.; and QB Todd Robinson, Valdosta, Jr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County
First-team offense
QB - Parks Riendeau, Camden County, So.
RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Sr.
RB - Deron Foster, Valdosta, Fr.
RB - Jacarre’ Fleming, Lowndes, Sr.
RB - Ramsey Dennis, Colquitt County, Jr.
TE - Landen Thomas, Colquitt County, Sr.
TE - Elyiss Williams, Camden County, So.
OL - Smoke Bennett, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Jalen Burgess, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Ja’Quavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - D.J. Jones, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Zach Owens, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Cayden Thompson, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Ho’o Naki, Richmond Hill, Jr.
WR - Ny’Quavion Carr, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR - Jaylin Carter, Lowndes, Jr.
WR - Zay Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR - Prince Jean, Valdosta, So.
P - Carson Page, Lowndes, Sr.
PK - Gabe Caison, Camden County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Dayli Simms, Valdosta, Sr.
DL - O’Shea Brooks, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - DeNigel Cooper, Camden County, Sr.
DL - Dylan Higginbotham, Camden County, Sr.
DL - Amari Wilson, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Jartavius Flounoy, Colquitt County, Jr.
ILB - Amari Tomblin, Valdosta, Sr.
ILB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County, Sr.
ILB - Coleman Lewis, Lowndes, Jr.
ILB - Cooper Thornhill, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Jr.
OLB - Jaylen Bentley, Valdosta, Sr.
OLB - Kobi Brown, Valdosta, Jr.
OLB - Tyshon Reed Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.
OLB - Wayne Austell, Camden County, Jr.
OLB - Jayden Stallworth, Lowndes, Jr.
CB - Ka’Marian Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Jah’Boris Fuller, Colquitt County, Jr.
CB - Mason Robinson, Camden County, Sr.
CB - Brandon McDonald, Richmond Hill, Jr.
S - Jabari Baker, Valdosta, Sr.
S - Khalil Mollay, Valdosta, Jr.
S - Marlon Evans, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Ja’maric Daley, Camden County, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Marvis Parrish, Lowndes, Jr.
RB - Jordan Hardy, Camden County, Jr.
RB - Aalim Brown, Lowndes, Jr.
RB - Josh Ulrich-Troupe, Richmond Hill, Jr.
RB - Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County, Jr.
TE - Josh Locklear, Camden County, Sr.
TE - Jontavious McGriff, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Ja’Nas Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Jay’Den Williams, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Jeremiah Alexander, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Jermaine Booker, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Hayden Williams, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Brody Miller, Richmond Hill, Jr.
OL - Zach Taylor, Camden County, Jr.
WR - Jonathon Stamos, Camden County, Jr.
WR - Eli Lewis, Valdosta, Jr.
WR - Markese Wilson, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR - Aidan Sefa, Lowndes, Jr.
P - John Smith, Valdosta, Sr.
PK - Franklin Garcia, Valdosta, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jabari Williams, Valdosta, Sr.
DL - Johnny Clay, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - Andres Contreras, Lowndes, Jr.
DL - Malaki Mowan, Camden County, Jr.
DL - Tad Christman, Richmond Hill, Jr.
ILB - Antonio Laws, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill, Jr.
OLB - Chance Sims, Colquitt County, So.
OLB - Camerin Rigdon, Lowndes, Sr.
OLB - Aiden Grant, Richmond Hill, Jr.
OLB - Jerron Blakely, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Cam Brown, Valdosta, So.
CB - Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, So.
CB - Anthony Carter, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, Jr.
S - Trenton Dunbar, Colquitt County, Sr.
S - K.J. Massey, Lowndes, Jr.
S - Josh Sergent, Camden County, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB - Kirk Scott, Richmond Hill. RB - Shaq Wright, Valdosta. TE - Grant Laskey, Lowndes; Jaden Fowler, Colquitt County. OL - Caden Whitfield, Camden County; Anthony Green, Camden County; Xavier Nickerson, Colquitt County; Khalil Collins, Colquitt County; Ashton Beaufort, Valdosta; Camron Jackson, Richmond Hill; Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill; Ashtin Fisher, Richmond Hill. WR - Sean Green, Camden County. K - Aiden Andrews, Lowndes. DL - Kanaan Graham, Camden County; Ky-von Rivers, Colquitt County. DB - David Coleman, Camden County; Mark McCoggle, Valdosta. P - Brysin Osgood, Camden County; Sam Miller, Colquitt County. LS - Weston Edwards, Lowndes; Chason Glenn, Colquitt County.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author